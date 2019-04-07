A Simple Balanced Portfolio For All Aged Investors Part II

After reading a few articles recently on different strategies for retirement investing, I had the urge to write an article on keeping your portfolio simple but truly effective. When teaching a class recently at a local community college on retirement income planning, a student of mine asked, "Why do so many individuals underperform markets, Josh"? When taking a long pause to reflect what he asked, I knew my response was going to be too simple for his liking. "We are humans", I replied. After seeing his face of, "is this guy serious right now"? "I paid $250 for this class and that's my answer"? You could see the rest of the class with the same thought. Yet, the more and more I work with individual investors, the more and more simple things are to explain.

A recent article I found, shows the average investor recently has a 5.2% average return over the past 20 years. Yet, the S&P 500 is up over 7.4% on average over that same period. I love when these publications use these benchmarks. In my career, I have yet to come across one investor who has all of his or her investable assets in just the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY). If you are one these individuals, please comment below. The findings over my career so far are pretty simple. The average investor usually owns ten to twelve mutual funds or ETF's that diversify their assets, but also dilute returns greatly. Another type of client I find is the all or nothing type of client who has one significant holding such as a variable annuity, or a common stock they have held for years from an old employer etc. Rarely do I find a client with a simple yet balanced portfolio that works over and over again. Lets start changing this dynamic with one seeking alpha subscriber at a time.

The 80% S&P 500 Low Volatility and 20% Ten-Year Treasury Portfolio

I have wrote numerous articles on the S&P 500 Low Volatility Fund here on Seeking Alpha, and my serious crush on this product. However, lets break break down this fund for the new reader or subscriber. The S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) by, Invesco, owns the lowest volatile 100 companies of the S&P 500 at all times. Instead of owning 500 companies, you are owning a simple 100. I like that. The SPLV provides you a simple risk management strategy of attempting to protect your downside, but yet still keeping you actively invested in the equity markets. Every quarter the fund throws out the next volatile company and replaces it with the next lowest volatile company. The name of the game here is to protect you from another sector that could cause a crisis in the economy, or a prolonged bear market scenario. I can't stress how important this to an individual investor.

In my previous article found here, I created the portfolio with the IShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Index ETF (AGG). However, I wanted to simplify this portfolio even more with 10-year U.S. Treasuries. Most financiers consider this the ultimate risk free rate of return, so why not include it as a conservative asset in your portfolio? To add this ETF in your portfolio, look at the IShares (IEF) 10-Year Treasury ETF.

Lets take a look below at how well this type of portfolio has held up.

Year Inflation Portfolio Return SPLV Return IEF Return 2012 1.74% 8.80% 10.08% 3.66% 2013 1.50% 17.31% 23.15% -6.09% 2014 0.76% 15.64% 17.28% 9.07% 2015 0.73% 3.50% 4.00% 1.51% 2016 2.07% 8.27% 10.09% 1.00% 2017 2.11% 14.37% 17.33% 2.55% 2018 1.91% 0.05% -0.18% 0.99%

I always want to take a look at the drawdown of any portfolio. Most investors don't invest money at bottoms of market cycles, so eventually you will incur a drawdown. It's important in your retirement to make sure you look at what a potential loss could be when making any new investment. You will make a more informed and prudent decision when investing this way if you know what you could be losing, going into the investment.

Start End Length Underwater Drawdown Dec 2018 Dec 2018 1 month -5.00% Aug 2016 Nov 2016 4 months 7 months -4.90% May 2013 Aug 2013 4 months 6 months -4.48% Aug 2015 Aug 2015 1 month 3 months -4.00% Feb 2018 Feb 2018 1 month 6 months -3.67% Jul 2014 Jul 2014 1 month 2 months -3.26% Sep 2018 Oct 2018 2 months 3 months -2.93% Mar 2015 Jun 2015 4 months 5 months -2.88% Jan 2014 Jan 2014 1 month 2 months -1.45% Dec 2015 Jan 2016 2 months 3 months -0.95%

The SPLV only has historical return data that goes back to 2012, however, you can find information on the underlying index going back to around 1998 at the S&P Dow Jones Index website here. When looking at the above portfolio, you can see there was not one negative year.

Simple Balanced Portfolio of 60% SPY & 40% AGG vs. The 80% SPLV 20% IEF Portfolio

When writing this article, I wanted to see how the returns would stack up against a standard balanced portfolio. On Vanguards website or other managers website, you will basically find a 60% equity position and 40% aggregate bond position. Lets take a look at the average retiree with a $500k portfolio at the beginning of 2012.

Portfolio Final Balance CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown US Mkt Correlation SPLV/IEF $946,316 9.54% 7.58% 17.31% 0.05% -5.00% 0.69 SPY/AGG $885,662 8.51% 6.44% 18.59% -2.60% -7.70% 0.98

Looking at the returns, it doesn't seem like a big difference. However, since 2012, you can see the Low Volatility and Treasury ETF portfolio outperforms by 100 basis points a year. The max drawdown is around 270 points difference as well. A much better risk-adjusted return when comparing the two portfolios. Both of these portfolios have low standard deviations, and are balanced. What makes the SPLV and IEF portfolio more attractive to me is you get to have more equity exposure, yet lower total drawdowns. The U.S. market correlation is only .69 compared to the average balanced portfolio of .98 as well.

Summary

If you are like many clients that I sit down with, who own ten different mutual funds with half winners, and half losers, it might be time to simplify. When you are simplifying your retirement portfolio, it doesn't mean you have to sacrifice returns or risk more potential losses. Personally, with my assets and investments, I like to keep things simple yet diversified. This portfolio could be used for any investor, any age. If you are currently retired and in your 70s, of course this could be aggressive for you. You could easily do 70% SPLV, and 30% IEF, or the typical 60/40%. Please note one thing here, there is plenty of formula's on what your proper asset allocation should be. One example of this, is take 100, subtract your age from it, and this equals your equity exposure you should have. Whatever allocation you decide to have, a portfolio selection of a few exchange traded funds like the ones above could produce simpler, yet effective returns for any investor.

