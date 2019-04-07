Brightsphere Investment Group 2031 Notes: A Conservative Bet That Interest Rates Will Drop

Main Thesis

In this article we take a look at the debt of a global financial services company. Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) has maintained rather impressive financial performance in spite of elevated volatility in the equity markets. The data points considered in their financial statements and corporate strategy indicate that their 2031 unsecured notes are a rather conservative bet to secure a modest annual yield and capital growth.

(Source: 2018 Annual Report)

BSIG is an international asset management firm that invests in a globally diversified portfolio of equities and alternative investments. As you can see from the image above, the majority of their revenue is generated from management fees. Despite the emergence of low cost robo-advisors, DIY investors, and zero fee mutual funds, BSIG has been able to consistently grow their top-line figures in an ultra competitive industry.

(Source: 2018 Investor Presentation)

Because earnings are driven by Assets Under Management (AUM), the firm’s financial performance is tied to global equity performance. Notwithstanding the subsequent recoveries, 2018 saw major equity volatility and some significant drawdowns. Net of their portfolio hedges to protect against drawdowns, the firm saw their AUM and fee rate drop a bit. Compared to other financial service firms, however, BSIG’s success doesn’t depend upon a profitable spread between short and long-term rates (i.e. mortgage REITs and lenders). So an allocation to BSIG can be a way to diversify risk away from the flat yield curve and still maintain exposure to the financial sector.

(Source: Q3 2018 and year end Investor Presentations)

The above slides illustrate some important points about the sustainability of their business strategy. Notwithstanding the fact that economic growth is slowing, they have wisely diversified their investments globally with the majority being allocation to U.S. large cap equities. Furthermore, management fee revenue is well diversified between various other asset classes to protect against a decline in any particular sector or region. This is reflected in BSIG’s top-line revenues.

(Source: Quantum Online)

Although a current stripped yield of 4.07% isn’t nothing to write home about, this unsecured fixed income issue has some value characteristics investors should like. Currently trading at a material discount to par, there is almost 6% capital growth potential and only a few months until the call date. If the issue is not called away, the 08/2031 maturity date is a rather intermediate duration that shouldn’t be subject to too much interest rate sensitivity. Regardless, if the Fed ends up cutting short-term rates in response to the inverted yield curve, bond holders should stand to benefit. It should be noted, however, that the shares are typically thinly traded and have wide bid/ask spreads. Limit orders are recommended in spite of the discount to par.

Link to IPO prospectus

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2018 Annual Report)

While future conditions can change and they do have a rather aggressive investment strategy, they have historically performed well financially. After accounting for non-cash expenses (depreciation and amortization), their net earnings have admittedly been rather volatile, but debt investors have a wide margin of safety. Even considering their increased use of borrowing and rising interest costs, 7X EBITDA should be enough to be suitable for even for conservative income seekers. Furthermore, BSIG has maintained a very stable book value historically.

Conclusion

All things considered, BSIG’s 2031 unsecured notes seem like a great opportunity to generate conservative income without taking on undue interest sensitivity or default risk. Their business is well established and can a welcome addition to a diversified income portfolio as a value play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.