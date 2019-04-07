Chesapeake Energy Corp.: An Interesting Outcome

In one respect, this is a positive, but it also means some headache from near-term debt will exist this year and next.

Last month, the management team at Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) announced a rather pricey tender offer, giving some near-term bondholders the ability to give the company back their notes in exchange for new notes, bearing a higher interest rate, and at a premium. The benefit to Chesapeake was that it would be able to kick the can down the road a few years in terms of paying off or otherwise refinancing its debts, but the premium and interest rate changes were slated to be painful. On April 2nd, the company revealed, officially, the results of its tender. On one hand, the pain for shareholders will still exist, but on the other, we saw what can only be described as a market inefficiency to save shareholders from the full brunt of this pain.

A look at the tender's results

Chesapeake's tender offer, issued on March 5th, made for a big move by management in an attempt to push the debt can for the business down the road. You see, despite billions of dollars in asset sales last year, and the merger with WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, the cash and debt picture at the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm is anything but great. In an attempt to stave off fears of a bad ending for shareholders, management has taken a multi-faceted approach that involves combining its assets with WildHorse, selling off non-core properties, and now refinancing well in advance of when the company must pay off the debts in question.

On the refinancing side, the company decided to offer to bondholders of four different groups, the 6.625% and 6.875% Senior Notes due in 2020, and its 6.125% and 5.375% Senior Notes due in 2021, new notes that carry a premium and that would delay repayments for the business to 2026.

In all, because management stated that there would be no minimum or maximum threshold required or imposed on this transaction, up to $1.48 billion worth of debt could have been traded out. In return, because of the premiums offered, new debt with a principal amount of $1.52 billion would have been issued. That's an increase of $37.79 million. In addition to this change in principal, the 8% interest rate on the new notes would have resulted in, in the worst case, $28.87 million per year in additional interest. For a company that is already struggling to generate positive free cash flow, that's a hefty toll.

Now that the results are in, we can look back and see what the final toll on the company will end up being. Previously, as you can see in the table below, Chesapeake had around $640.5 million worth of notes committed to the tender even before the offer was made public. That represented about 43.3% of all the applicable notes outstanding. Today, however, that number has risen to $883.5 million, led largely by the $381.2 million attributable to the 6.125% Senior Notes due in 2021.

Created by Author

Due to the premium paid for each set of notes, the actual amount of new debt being put onto the business will be $35 million, with the principal amount of new notes coming in at $918.5 million. The interest expense of the notes being given back to Chesapeake by holders would have equated to $55.21 million per annum, while the new notes will result in the company owing bondholders $73.48 million each year. That's an increase of $18.27 million on an annual basis. This is certainly better than what the maximum case would have been, but is still painful.

This transaction doesn't make sense

Based on my assessment of the data provided by management, I can only conclude that something here does not make sense. I understand, entirely, why Chesapeake made this offer. In their minds, they saw this as a prudent choice that would remove refinancing risks from the equation for the next few years if implemented completely. This, in turn, would significantly reduce any sort of bankruptcy-type situation (unless energy prices tanked again for an extended period of time). What doesn't make sense, though, is the fact that so few bondholders tendered their notes in this exchange offer.

You see, as the aforementioned table illustrates, only $243 million worth of bondholders tendered their notes for this exchange if you exclude those who agreed to prior to the offering. This leaves $595.4 million worth of notes still out in the public, and given the terms of the deal, I made the case that it was likely all bondholders would agree to this offering. Not only is the higher interest rate attractive, but also the premium to par should have attracted investors to make the switch.

Created by Author

This situation is even more perplexing when you consider the current prices of the bonds in question and the implied exchange prices. In the table above, you can see these illustrated side by side. In every case, bondholders would have been better off making the transition, even if you excluded the interest expense. Why this occurred? I honestly am at a loss over, but this creates both a good and a bad scenario for management and shareholders.

On the good side, we have the fact that the negative impacts associated with the transaction (higher interest, high premiums) are mitigated to a degree. On the bad side, that's still $595.4 million in debt that will mature between next year and the year after that; management must either pay back in cash now or through another sort of offering. Comparatively speaking, that's not an amount that is insurmountable for a company Chesapeake's size, especially spread over the time frame we're looking at, but it does present the company with risks of either refinancing or forces it to either cut back on capex or come up with cash through asset sales.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing Chesapeake is interesting to say the least. Given the terms of its offer to bondholders, I was surprised that only a small portion (besides those previously committed) had agreed to the transaction. In every respect, swapping bonds made sense for bondholders. For shareholders, this rejection by some bondholders will be positive, especially from a cash flow perspective, but it does create some near-term problems that management must solve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.