Loan CEFs: There Is Always A Crisis Somewhere

We like EFR, AFT and TSLF which we think should perform well over the medium term.

We think the pessimism is overdone and the sector looks attractive on a number of key metrics.

The loan sector has been shunned by investors - as it faces a number of headwinds, particularly the repricing lower of short-term rates.

Pity the poor loan sector.

It is a relatively defensive area of the market that has been able to keep distribution rates much more stable over the last decade compared to other corporate debt sectors.

And yet it has been unloved by investors over the past year - showing the second worst sector return.

We think the sector is facing challenges but the skepticism shown by investors is overdone - the following three funds screen well on a variety of metrics.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF)

Who's The Most Unloved Sector Of Them All?

We think there are two headwinds facing the loan market - first, the deterioration of standards and secondly, the repricing of the Fed hiking trajectory which shaved over 1% from the expected short-term rate increase.

Our own view is that while the creeping leverage and increase in overall debt is a concern, it is partly mitigated by strong coverage ratios, high margins and decent economic activity. We also think that a rate cut priced in 2019 is overly bearish and so we don't expect loan coupons to drop in the coming year.

Let's have a look how the loan sector looks compared to the other corporate debt sectors.

On a 12M yield basis, the loan sector is trading pretty close to the high yield sector. The divergent trajectories of the four sectors are quite clear from the chart - whereas the loan yield has increased sharply, the yields of the of the other three sectors have trended down.

The discount picture shows that the loan discount is trading at the wides of the four sectors whereas historically it has traded around the middle of the pack, despite the historic yield disadvantage.

Another way to visualize what is going on - and expanding our view to the entire CEF income space - is to show the difference in yields between the loan sector and the average of all the other income CEF sectors. This difference is now close to a post-crisis tight - standing at less than 0.5%, meaning that the loan CEF sector is trading only half a percent lower in yield than the average of other sectors. And this is for a sector that is much higher up the capital structure than all the other sectors!

Tracking current and historic discounts of the sectors we can see that outside the TIPS and external EM debt sectors, the loan sector discount is not only the widest (the red dot is below all the other sectors but two) but also widest relative to its own history (the red dot is further along the bottom whisker than all the other sectors except for one).

Taking another perspective - looking at all the sectors offering yields around 8%, the loan sector is nearly the widest in discount.

OK Fine, What Loan Funds Are Looking Good?

To avoid dumping the entire sector dashboard on our readers, we run the following screen to distill attractive funds:

12M Yield > 7%

5Y z-score < 0

Distribution coverage > 100%

Discount < -10%

DSSP < 0.5 (discount sector spread percentile - indicative of a relatively cheap fund within the sector)

Alpha > 0 (risk-adjusted 5Y NAV total return relative to the sector)

We come up with the following three funds:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF)

Our comments are as follows:

The most tactically attractive is EFR which has a very low DSSP score which is indicative of a fund that is trading at a historically wide discount spread relative to the sector

The most attractive on relative valuation grounds is AFT which has a high YSSP score, indicating a historically high 12M yield relative to the sector.

TIINGO AFT has the highest baseline expense so it's worth keeping in mind for a longer-term investment

TSLF looks very strong on the alpha metric having a competitive total NAV return and relative low price volatility

Conclusion

The loan sector has faced a number of headwinds over the last few months. The repricing of short-term rates lower due to a surprisingly dovish Fed and a slew of negative commentary on the asset class has made investors shun the sector. We think this is overdone and see value in a sector that is fundamentally sound and technically attractive. Our fund picks look attractive on a number of key metrics which we think should allow them to hold up well in the medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.