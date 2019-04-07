WTI Weekly: Buyside Breakout And Price Discovery To 63.34s

This week saw buying interest early week at key resistance, 60.73s, before price discovery higher developed to 63.34s toward this week’s average weekly range high.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for sell-side activity given the recent structural sell excess development at 60.73s. This expectation did not play out as buying interest emerged early week, driving price higher to 62.99s where minor sell excess developed into Wednesday’s auction. Balance trade developed, 62.99s-61.88s, before re-test of the balance low developed in Friday’s auction where the buy-side held, ultimately driving price higher to 63.34s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 63.08s.

31 March-05 April 2019

This week’s auction saw buying interest at last week’s key resistance in Monday’s auction as a buy-side breakout ensued. Price discovery higher continued through Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 62.99s, into Wednesday’s London auction. Minor sell excess developed there, developing balance, 62.99s-62.04s, through Wednesday’s EIA release (+7.2mil vs. -400k expected).

Narrow, constricted trade continued through Thursday’s auction as a minor probe of the balance low developed to 61.89s. Sellers trapped upon the probe as balance phase held. Another minor probe lower developed in Friday’s London trade, achieving a pullback low, 61.82s. Sell-side failed to drive price lower before a buy-side sequence ensued to test the stopping point, 62.99s. Buying interest emerged there, 62.80s-63s, driving price higher in a buy-side breakout attempt ahead of Friday’s close to 63.34s, settling 63.08s.

NinjaTrader

As noted last week, this week’s primary expectation was for sell-side activity. This probability path did not play out as buying interest emerged, driving price higher to 63.34s near the average weekly range high target (64.16s) within the lower bound of major supply, 63.40s-76.90s. This week’s buy-side phase formed a structural unsecured high into week’s end. This week’s rotation was below the average weekly range expectancy (402 ticks).

Looking ahead, this week’s buying interest drove price through prior key resistance. Focus into next week centers upon response to this week’s buy-side breakout area, 62.80s-63s, within the context of an unsecured high formation, 63.34s. Sell-side failure following this week’s buy-side breakout will target key supply overhead, 64.50s-65.75s/66.60s-68.15s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure will target key demand clusters below, 60.30s-58s/57.50s-55s, respectively. As noted in recent weeks, the market has auctioned toward larger key supply overhead following an approximately 49% buy-side phase from December 2018. Given this week’s failure of key resistance, the primary expectation, near-term (2-4 weeks), based on market structure now shifts buy-side.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 49% price rally from December lows, market leverage (Open Interest) continues to decline. Interestingly, MM Long posture has seen an upside break of trend in the last several weeks' data amidst continued relative concentration of long posture amidst the MM participants. Further, MM short posture remains below levels that typically result in the development of structural low formation. Declining overall open interest, increasing MM long posture, and declining MM short posture warrants caution on the buy-side at these price levels. Until the MM long and short trends reverse, the highest probability path remains for price discovery higher within the major supply area.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.