Kirkland Lake: An ATM Disguised As A Gold Mining Company

The company will have multiple opportunities to share its profits with investors.

Cash will build to approximately $2.2 billion by 2022, even after $1.46 billion of capital investments.

Introduction

Last year I published an article on Seeking Alpha highlighting Kirkland Lake’s imminent production growth acceleration as it continued to develop Fosterville’s Swan zone, and how the accompanying incremental increase in mill feed grade, coupled with a low cash operating cost would translate into rapidly increasing free cash flow.

Since then, the company has continued to under-promise and over-deliver and announced no less than three increases in production guidance.

The stock market is forward-looking and doesn’t necessarily pay you for yesterday’s results. So, the question in investors’ minds in the spring of 2019 is ‘can Kirkland Lake’s momentum continue?’

This report will demonstrate that Kirkland Lake’s profound financial and operating momentum will continue through the 2019-2022 time period, and that the stock represents good value presently.

My analysis indicates that Kirkland Lake is on the verge of being able to spew cash like your local bank’s ATM.

It will examine how the combination of continued production growth coupled with industry-leading operating cost control will result in a robust amount of free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) growth leading to significant amount of cash accumulation.

Additionally, I will show how Kirkland Lake’s shares represent good value currently versus its peers and that the company will undoubtedly have to contend with the fortunate ‘problem’ of what to do with its extraordinary amount of cash build-up. In this analysis I have created and utilized the following industry peer group: AEM, ABX, K, and NEM.

Production: History and Forecast

In this section we look at Kirkland Lake’s production history since its merger with Newmarket in 2016 and its growth prospects.

While many investors appreciate the tremendous production growth that has occurred, there is some concern that its growth rate cannot continue. However, based on the company’s guidance and my assumptions it appears that production growth will continue at an impressive rate for at least the next three to four years.

Table 1a provides the key assumptions underlying my 2019-2022 production forecast. Table 1b provides the detailed annual production forecast by mine for each year.

Table 1a

Table 1b

Graph 1 provides a visual presentation of Kirkland Lake’s production since the Newmarket merger and extending out to 2022.

Graph 1

The graph makes it clear, given the company’s guidance and my assumptions, that its production growth rate is not decelerating and in fact will essentially maintain its current momentum through the forecast time period.

FCF Growth

In this analysis so far, I have focused on production growth. This, coupled with excellent FCF margins will lead to increasing cash balances.

I feel that the market has rightfully placed emphasis on Kirkland Lake’s production growth so far. However, going forward, I suspect that the overwhelming FCF generation capabilities will pleasantly surprise many investors and lead to further interest in the stock.

Production growth coupled with superb operational cost management will clearly reveal that Kirkland Lake is evolving into an amazing FCF ‘story’.

Table 2a provides the key assumptions underlying my 2019-2022 financial forecast, and Table 2b provides the detailed income statement and cash flow details by year.

Table 2a

Table 2b

I draw your attention to the FCF figures for each year listed in Table 2b.

Clearly, the combination of superb production growth coupled with very low cash cost and AISC, has resulted in industry-leading EBITDA and FCF growth.

For example, my forecast sees FCF generated per year increasing from $234 million in 2018 to $722 million in 2022, equating to a 209% increase. It should also be noted that this FCF generation is after the company has made $1.46 billion in cumulative capital investments over the four-year time period!

Now, we turn our attention to the accumulation of FCF over time.

Projected Growth of Cash Balance

The financial forecast presented earlier Table 2b provides the FCF generated per year and the associated cumulative cash balance at the end of each forecast year.

Graph 2 provides the following information:

The actual cash balance as at year end for 2016 through 2018 (dotted blue line)

The forecasted cash balance for the years 2019 through 2021 (as per Kirkland Lake’s December 11, 2018 guidance) (solid blue line) and,

The respective cash balances as per my projections for the years 2019-2022 (orange line).

Graph 2

Based on my projections, Kirkland Lake’s cash balance will increase to approximately $2.282 billion by the end of 2022. This represents an 587% increase as compared to Kirkland Lake’s cash balance of $332 million at end of 2018.

Whether you use my forecast or Kirkland Lake’s guidance, it is clear that Kirkland Lake will experience a massive cash build-up over the forecast time period.

For some perspective, $2.282 billion equates to 36% of Kirkland Lake’s current market capitalization!

What Can Kirkland Lake do with all its Cash?

As investors are aware, management can do several things with its surplus cash balance. This typically involves one or more of the following options:

Mergers and acquisitions

Share Repurchases

Increasing the regular dividend

Declaring special dividends

Mergers & Acquisitions

Regarding this option, it is my opinion that Kirkland Lake would rank mergers and acquisitions low on the list of potential options to deploy its cash balance --- since its profound operating efficiency would make virtually any acquisition dilutive and therefore financially unattractive.

- Share Repurchases

Kirkland Lake has had a ‘normal course issuer bid’ (NCIB) program in place since May 2017 but has utilized it in a limited manner to date.

As an example, if Kirkland Lake used its entire cash balance to repurchase stock at twice the current market price it would be able to purchase about 36 million shares (or 18%) of its float over the next four years.

- Increasing the Regular Dividend

Certainly, the most common option for a company to share its success with its shareholders is through dividend payments. Kirkland Lake initiated it’s first dividend payment in late 2017 and has since increased it twice - resulting in a current dividend yield of 0.4%, which is less than half the 1.0% average current dividend yield of its peers, as seen below in Table 3.

Table 3

It should also be noted that Table 3 indicates that Kirkland Lake clearly has ample room to increase its dividend over the next four years since its current dividend payout ratio of 5% is very low when compared to the 43% average for its peers. (Note that I’ve excluded Kinross from the peer group for the dividend scenarios since it does not pay a dividend currently.)

To provide an example of increasing its dividend payout ratio policy, Table 4 shows Kirkland Lake’s projected annual dividend per share and the total annual dividend payment assuming it adopts a dividend policy payout ratio of 43%, which is equal to the current average of its peers. Adopting this dividend payout policy ratio would result in a cumulative total dividend payment of $1.236 billion over the four-year time period. (Note that Kirkland Lake’s current dividend of $0.12/share annually equates to annual dividend payment of $24 million/year.)

Table 4

To put this example in perspective, even with the adoption of a 43% dividend payout ratio, Kirkland Lake’s forecasted year end 2022 cash balance would be $1.046 billion ($2.282 billion – $1.236 billion).

If Kirkland Lake decided to payout all its cash build-up as a regular dividend, it would payout an additional $262 million/year. This would mean that each of the annual dividend payments shown in the Table 4 (middle column) would increase by $1.31/share, respectively. Under this assumption, the 2019 regular dividend would be equal to $2.38/share ($1.07/share + $1.31/share). This would translate into a current dividend yield of 7.4%!

- Declaring Special Dividends

Clearly management can increase its regular dividend payment due to its very low current dividend payout ratio. In the section above, one gets an appreciation for how much the regular dividend could potentially increase depending on: what dividend payout ratio target they desire and/or what cash balance they want to carry over time.

Another option would be for Kirkland Lake to adopt a dividend payout ratio comparable to its peers and then pay special dividend(s) to distribute a portion of the remaining surplus cash balance.

Even with this increased dividend payout example (i.e. 43%), the company could potentially payout the remaining $1.236 billion surplus cash as special dividends. The cumulative amount of special dividend(s) would equal $6.18/share.

Peer Comparison: FCF Generation

How efficient is Kirkland Lake at generating FCF?

Graphs 3 and 4 show the amount of FCF generated per ounce of production and per dollar of revenue, respectively, for Kirkland Lake and its peers in 2019 and 2020. Kirkland Lake is generating twice the amount of free cash flow versus the average of its peers on both parameters.

Graph 3

Graph 4

These two metrics are even more impressive when one considers that Kirkland Lake’s peers are anywhere from 2x – 5x larger in terms of production - and would therefore normally be expected to be superior to Kirkland Lake in terms of FCF generation.

Peer Comparison: Current Valuation

Table 5 provides the relative valuation for Kirkland Lake versus its peers based on EV/2020 EBITDA and EV/2020 FCF. Kirkland Lake represents very good value on both parameters. Kirkland Lake’s EV/2020 EBITDA of 5.6 is very attractive relative to the EV/EBITDA 2020 multiple of 7.6 for its peers. Kirkland Lake represents even better value when comparing its EV/2020 FCF of 13.5 versus 25.6 for its peers.

Note that I have used the inverse of free cash flow yield to show the ‘price paid’ to buy $1 of free cash flow for each company.

Additionally, Kirkland Lake’s valuation is even more extreme when you compare these two valuation metrics to the compound annual growth rate of production for each of these companies respectively over the next two years (provided in the right-hand column of Table 5).

Table 5

Conclusion

Clearly, according to this forecast, Kirkland Lake will be sitting on a relatively large cash balance that will continue to grow over the next four years. It will be interesting to see what Kirkland does with its growing cash bounty.

Investors have witnessed Kirkland Lake’s first wave of success since the time of the merger. This involved high-grade production growth that has led to vast improvement in its financial performance. However, we are presently on the leading edge of a second wave of production growth… the difference being that now the FCF growth is going to be the outstanding feature.

In my opinion, many of Kirkland Lake’s critics tend to be backward-looking and feel that its phenomenal performance post-merger cannot continue at the same pace. This is in essence a mean-reversion argument. I also believe in mean-reversion, however in investing, the time horizon is one of the most critical considerations, and based on my analysis I feel Kirkland Lake’s momentum will remain intact for at least the next three to four years.

