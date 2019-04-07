Yext's Strong Quarter, Guidance Should Excite Investors

Yext (YEXT) was one of the biggest winners in 2018, up over 125% for the year. YEXT is one of the leaders in digital knowledge management, helping companies manage the online presence of their physical customer-facing sites. YEXT can seamlessly manage and send out updates on location-based data to customer websites such as banks, restaurants, and retail stores.

The company reported very strong Q4 earnings and management provided solid FY20 guidance as the stock popped ~10% the following day. Even after the post-earnings rally, the stock is still below their all-time highs and investors should be prepared to put capital to work on this name.

Management's FY20 guidance includes continued 29-31% revenue growth, which shows only a slight deceleration from Q4 revenue growth of 33%. Typically when management provides guidance, especially for a company growing this quickly, they tend to be a bit on the conservative side to prevent investors from rapidly selling the stock is earnings miss. However, management's FY20 guidance implies very slight deceleration and if guidance proves to be a bit conservative, there could be a lot of upside in this name over the next year.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

During Q4, revenue grew 33% to $63.8 million which was a slight acceleration compared to Q3 revenue growth. Revenue for Q4 also beat consensus estimates of $63 million (which was 31% growth). YEXT continues to sign high-quality clients such as Dunkin Brands, Chik-Fil-A, and Chipotle. Even as YEXT moves up market and has signed larger clients, the company continues to remain under the radar for the average investor.

The company continues to demonstrate very high gross margins, with Q4 gross margins of 75.4%, which expanded nearly 100bps from 74.5% in the year ago period. For the full year, gross margins expanded ~80bps from 74.1% to 74.9%. Although there is likely not a lot of room left for gross margin expansion, the 75%+ gross margins demonstrate the high quality operations from this SaaS company. I believe YEXT will continue to maintain their 75% gross margins for the foreseeable future and any expansion here will likely result from the company gaining more scale.

Despite the strong revenue growth and solid gross margins, the company continues to demonstrate a net loss due to heighten S&M and R&D spend. YEXT will continue to invest in the business in order to maintain their ~30% revenue growth rate. Over time, as the company naturally sees some deceleration in their revenue growth, investors should expect to see margins expand. However, this should not be a main focus point in making an investment today because the company continues to invest heavily in maintaining their industry-leading revenue growth.

Despite the company showing a net loss for the quarter, YEXT has been able to significantly improve the cash flows. For the quarter, YEXT reported operating cash flow of $30.8 million, a significant improvement from the year ago quarter when the company reported an operating cash flow loss of over $2 million.

The solid gross margins and improvement in operating margin helped the company beat consensus expectations of an EPS loss of $0.09 as the company reported only a $0.03 loss. YEXT will continue to improve their margins over time and even if the company was able to maintain their margins, the continued strong revenue growth will drive EPS growth over the next few quarters.

Management also provided guidance for FY20 which included revenue of $295-300 million, which represents growth of 29-31% growth for the year. Considering the company reported Q4 revenue growth of 33%, the full year growth expectations demonstrates only a slight deceleration in revenue growth, impressive considering the company continues to grow nearly 30%.

For Q1, management guided revenue to be $66-67 million which also represents revenue growth of 29-31% y/y. In addition, management sees an EPS loss of $0.09-0.11 for the quarter.

Over the next year, one of the focus points for the company will be their push into international markets. In Q4, the company reported 128 new enterprise logos, which was the biggest logo win of any quarter. In addition, YEXT announced a new CEO of Europe as the company continues to push their international operations in an effort to capture additional market share.

Valuation

YEXT's valuation continues to appear below other SaaS companies with similar growth attributes and potential market share opportunity. Comparable companies typically have a forward revenue multiple of ~10x, although this range can vary greatly depending on the company.

The chart above does a great job demonstrating the difference in forward revenue multiples. When YEXT was trading near their all-time highs in the later half of 2018, the company had a forward multiple above 10x and was more in line with the above peer group. However, the market correction in October-December put a lot of pressure on the name as investors were fearful of small cap names with high valuations.

However, YEXT has remain resilient and their Q4 report of 33% revenue growth and solid operating cash flows demonstrates the strength in the company's operations. In addition, management' solid FY20 revenue guidance demonstrates very slight deceleration and investors should be opportunistic about the potential revenue beat throughout the year.

At this price level, I would look for any more dips in the stock to build a position in the name. The company is poised to have a solid FY20 as management's guidance is likely a bit conservative. Even if revenue only grew 30% for the year, which is the midpoint of management's guidance, YEXT will continue to deliver strong cash flows, high gross margins, and potential operating margin expansion, leading to a potential positive EPS for the year.

One of the bigger risks to YEXT is their international operations. As the company continues to invest more in this opportunity, if they are not able to capture market share or if the European economy slows down, the company may fall short of revenue expectations on top of increased expenses related to international expansion.

However, over the long-term, this appears to be a great entry point for a name which will continue to grow revenue in the double-digits for many years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.