Cenovus Energy Is Getting Rid Of Some Painful Roosting Chickens

The bridge loan has been retired and more long-term debt repaid in December and January at the height of the latest Canadian industry crisis.

Perception sometimes becomes stock price reality in the stock market. In the case of Cenovus Energy (CVE), that stock price reality did not quite translate into the perceived operations disaster that the market would have an investor believe. There definitely have been some quarterly dents. But cash flow has held up remarkably well when considering the competitive alternatives.

Furthermore, this management is not sitting around to continue taking those operational hits that continually affect heavy and thermal oil producers. Instead, management is slowly getting rid of those "roosting chickens" that cause Mr. Market to evaluate this stock at low levels to cash flow. Any success in this area should make for a remarkably different future for this stock.

Stock Price History

Alex Pourbaix, CEO, was hired to turn the market perception around so that the stock would be valued highly (or at least better than it was now).

Cenovus was like so many other thermal and heavy oil producers years ago. These companies made decent profits at considerably higher pricing and then had to scramble for profits once oil prices took a rather permanent dive back in 2015 to an apparently lower trading range.

That meant that Cenovus needed to cut costs as well as establish profitable niches to offset the heavy oil and thermal oil pricing discount in the new lower oil pricing conditions.

Cenovus had an extra challenge as its partner ConocoPhillips (COP) also faced cash constraints and lender pressure to reduce debt. For a while, it appeared that ConocoPhillips waited out the lower priced industry conditions. Then management appeared to make one distressed sale after another to "catch up" to the competition and lender demands for lower debt levels. An oil price rally finally reduced those demands and brought ratios into line with lender demands. Unfortunately, significant amounts of ConocoPhillips were sold in the process that may have limited some of the future appreciation at least temporarily.

ConocoPhillips' stock did respond very well to buyback announcements with some of the proceeds as well as a dividend increase. But the stock repurchases amounted to a partial company liquidation. Total production is lower. While the stock price led the rally, clearly operations had more leverage with the previous production than without. On the other hand, the Canadian production was not worth much to the market, so at least in the short term, the company may be better off without that production. Still more properties were sold off to reduce debt and finance still more share repurchases. The stock market clearly applauded these moves.

In the meantime, the previous CEO of Cenovus resigned under pressure from the board of directors. Mr. Market did not like the debt levels and doubted the possibility of success when the remainder of the partnership was purchased from ConocoPhillips. Clearly, the Cenovus' stock price did not respond well to the merger news. Nor did the stock respond to the retirement of the bridge loan and the significant deleveraging that management promised at the time of the deal announcement.

Recent Market Focus

The market has focused on the Canadian problems and all the challenges those immediate problems cause. The delay of the Enbridge pipeline expansion project caused a market reaction proportionate to a cancellation instead of a 1-year delay. Also missed were some pipeline repairs that have been completed and allow a normal amount of thermal crude transportation.

Most importantly, the company generated more than C$2 billion in cash flow from operating activities during what had to be an extremely challenging fiscal year. The derivatives that cost the company dearly in the first quarter (after working relatively well in fiscal year 2017) constitute some roosting chickens that are already gone and will not be back anytime soon.

The market has focused on the expense of shipping by rail. But the technology now exists to ship the thermal product without the diluent necessary to flow the product through pipelines. Those considerable cost savings offset (somewhat) the increased rail costs when compared to pipeline transportation.

Unexpected Management Progress

Interestingly, management retired the bridge loan for the acquisition and continues to pay off debt. In December and January, at the height of the latest Canadian crisis, this management paid C$1.2 billion of debt. Total debt is now about to cross the C$8 billion mark in a downward direction. Despite some of the most trying industry conditions in recent memory, this management has done exactly what it stated it would do without any extensions.

More importantly, pieces of the company as well as parts of the acquisition have been sold to generate about half of the acquisition price. Yet, the company still retains most of the acquisition and posted some impressive production growth. That is a preliminary sign of a bargain purchase.

Recently, management, in a sign of increasing financial strength, took some potential sales items off the bargaining block to sell. The cash flow shown above was primarily generated during the second and third quarters. That remaining C$8 billion of debt is not a big deal when a company can generate more than C$1 billion of cash flow from operating activities in a quarter without extraordinary challenges.

Sure, the balance sheet could use some strengthening. However, the lenders and the debt market are now in a position to determine the superior profitability of this company. Oil prices are rising and the thermal discount is much less than it was in the fourth quarter. Plus the refinery division hedges some of the production. Management will now rail about 25% of the production by fiscal year-end to far more stable markets. Commitments to pipeline developments underway will provide still more future production access to profitable markets.

The Future

Collapsing Venezuela heavy oil production should increase the demand for heavy oil and thermal crude from a stable regime like Canada in the near future. This year should provide a respite from the challenges of the last fiscal year as heavy oil prices become uncharacteristically strong when compared to light oil pricing.

However, a long-term solution to heavy oil pricing woes from this source is unlikely. United States refineries in essence added a step to break heavy oil molecules into light oil molecules for processing into familiar end products. Changing refineries back to where they were 40 years ago when the United States produced more light oil would not be unthinkable. In fact, the ease of the switch would probably surprise many observers.

However, for a year or so, heavy oil pricing should remain relatively strong given current world conditions. Those conditions will just need to be watched closely for fast industry condition changes.

That should allow this company to reduce debt further and continue to reduce operating costs. The partnership constraints with ConocoPhillips are now long gone (another chicken out the door). The result has been a massive cost cutting campaign that should bear profitable fruit for many future years.

Long term, this company will undoubtedly seek to expand its refining capacity to duplicate the success of competitors like Suncor (SU). Onsite upgrading capabilities will probably also expand (or start as the case may be). Management will also continue to avoid WCS pricing and the accompanying volatility when possible.

Large acquisitions take some time to assimilate. This company has done a remarkable job in a short time. The market may have hated the acquisition. However, that acquisition continues to look better all the time. Management has already raised enough cash between operations and property sales to account for more than half of the purchase price. That is always the sign of a bargain purchase. Plus the company retains the lion's share of the purchase and relevant production.

Expansion of the Deep Basin acreage has been put off until better selling price conditions resume. Even there, pipeline project expansions have been proposed as well as other pricing solutions. Solutions to the Canadian headwinds are underway, but they take time to implement. In the meantime, the cash flow generated last year combined with the property sales was more than sufficient to allow continued acquisition progress. Production actually grew in the last fiscal year in addition to the production acquired.

Current thermal oil pricing appears to allow generous cash flow generation. Should those strong oil pricing conditions continue, this company could report cash flow in excess of C$5 billion for the year. That forecast allows for plenty of downside from unforeseen disappointments. Each year that goes by leaves this company better prepared for the future. Mr. Market will recognize the proactive management strategy over time.

That changing market attitude should result in a considerable re-evaluation of the current stock price upward from current levels. Now is the time to consider buying a company such as this one when Mr. Market thinks the challenges are insurmountable. The time to sell the stock is when management can do no wrong and the stock price is valued at perfection. As has been the case since the acquisition, this stock has a lot of potential.

A doubling of the price over the next 24 months would be a reasonable expectation. As more production in the future comes online, there will be further appreciation potential. The acquisition has caused the company to show considerable production growth during a very challenging time. Now the profit solutions to all that production will begin to bear fruit. All that is needed is continuing investor patience.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.