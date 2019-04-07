In Case Intel's Share Price Collapses

I note that the second hedge has an upside cap which is higher than Wells Fargo's new price target for Intel.

My site is still moderately bullish on Intel, but I present two ways of hedging it for longs who want to add downside protection here.

Although Intel has outpaced the market since December's low, Wells Fargo downgraded Intel to "market perform" on Friday, citing valuation concerns and competition from AMD.

Intel subsidiary Mobileye testing an autonomous car in Jerusalem (via Intel)

Wells Fargo Downgrades Intel

Intel (INTC) has outpaced the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since the December market low, though Intel competitor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has rocketed past both.

Data by YCharts

Now Wells Fargo has downgraded Intel to "market perform". As the Financial Times puts it in its summary of Wells Fargo's note (in the Wall Street briefing on page 12 of its U.S. edition on Saturday):

Intel slipped after Wells Fargo downgraded the chipmaker to "market perform", citing evidence that new high-end chips from rival AMD were taking market share. The broker also argued that Intel was trading close to its peak valuation multiples in spite of an uncertain outlook for semiconductor demand.

My site, Portfolio Armor, is currently moderately bullish on Intel, based on its analysis of Intel's past returns and forward-looking options market sentiment about the stock, but for Intel longs who would like to add downside protection after the Wells Fargo downgrade, below are two ways of doing so.

Adding Downside Protection To Intel

Before we get to the hedges, remember: you hedge when you are bullish, but want to limit your risk. If you are no longer bullish on Intel, you should not own it. With that said, for these examples, let's assume you have 1,000 shares of INTC and willing to risk a 19% decline over the next several months, but not one larger than that. Here are two ways of limiting your risk (the screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge INTC against a >20% decline by mid-October.

The cost of this protection was $1,850, or 3.33% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your potential upside at 12%, you could have used the optimal collar below to protect against the same decline over the same time frame.

There are two differences with this hedge. First, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the hedge, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one with a cost of $880, or 1.58% of position value (calculated conservatively, again, at the ask). Second, the income generated from selling the call leg, $1,350, or 2.43% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls) was greater than the cost of the puts.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $470, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Keeping The Price Target In Mind

Although Wells Fargo downgraded Intel, it nevertheless predicts positive appreciation for the stock, with a 12-month price target of $60. Since that price target is below where the collar hedge above caps your gain (note that the strike price of the call leg is at $62.50), Intel longs who value Wells Fargo's analysis may want to take the collar hedge under consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.