Chesapeake Energy: When Insider Sales Fail

Exit strategies take a while to determine. It is too soon to determine if some major shareholders "want out".

A lot is made of insider and major shareholder purchases and sales. Sometimes those purchases and sales do not give the whole picture. In the case of Chesapeake Energy (CHK), the company recently merged with WildHorse Resource Development (WRD).

Some new major shareholders may have some portfolio re-balancing and tax considerations as a result of the merger. Therefore, the sales do not tell the whole picture alone. Plus shares acquired as part of a merger are not part of the filings normally required of insiders.

Unless there is a definitive announcement, it may take a while for an exit strategy to show itself definitively through periodic share sales. The first few sales may or may not represent the start of an exit strategy. The continuing major shareholder and insider activity bears watching. However, that activity (even an appearing exit strategy) may not represent a bearish statement on the stock. Instead, it may just mean that the major shareholder wishes to move on or has other obligations that need to be met.

Sometimes the alarm is sounded the minute more insider and major shareholder sales top purchases. What needs to be noted when reviewing those sales is the significant increase in the number of shares that NGP Energy Capital Management first. Furthermore, even though NGP Energy Capital Management represents by far most of the share sales in the latest three-month period, it still retains more than 300 million shares. That amount of shares should reassure shareholders that this major shareholder has a significant stake and an incentive to pressure the company to do well in the future.

Similarly, the insiders were purchasing shares through their various incentive programs. The sales above most likely cover taxes and other high priority items. Clearly, the insiders are becoming larger shareholders. The current group of sales actually looks fairly routine given the merger with WildHorse Resource Development and the previous non-open market purchases. Nothing in the above activity would be a vote of no confidence in the future of this company.

Financial Optimism

For the first time in a long time, Chesapeake Energy has a way to climb out of the debt strangulation that threatened the company's future.

Management reduced debt quite a bit from the sale of the Utica Shale leases and corresponding production. But much of that debt reduction will return in the first quarter as the debt from the WildHorse Resource Development acquisition is assimilated. The slide above already shows the senior notes of WildHorse Resource Development and the revolving credit facility. The acquisition offer had a cash portion as well that needed financing. The total debt incurred will probably be "in the same ballpark" as the debt eliminated by the Utica Shale proceeds.

The big change is that the mostly gas production that was sold was replaced with largely oil production from the Eagle Ford. The acquisition economics appeared to be very attractive along with a fast payback period. A fast payback period usually corresponds to a quick cash flow build. Chesapeake Energy has needed a lot more cash flow for some time. This acquisition may be the key to higher cash flow faster.

Production Product Mix

Another purpose of the acquisition was to jumpstart the process of moving from a mostly gas production mix to a more valuable liquids based production mix. Again, the purpose was to increase profitability and cash flow.

Just selling the Utica Shale assets while retaining the high liquids portion of the portfolio had already increased the percentage of oil produced. A second boost occurred in the current fiscal year when the Brazos Valley assets were acquired.

Chesapeake Energy was already somewhat familiar with these assets because it has operating history in the Eagle Ford. The acquisition may not qualify as strictly "bolt-on", though the assets are close enough to other Chesapeake assets that management could calculate some synergies as well as some improvements to what WildHorse Resource Development's management was already doing.

Jumpstarting the transition to more oil meant that cash flow should receive an immediate boost because oil and the associated liquids are generally more valuable and profitable than natural gas. Best of all, Chesapeake paid for most of the acquisition by using company common shares. Therefore, the acquisition should be accretive and also lower some key debt ratios immediately.

In the meantime, the company has rigs mostly located on the liquids rich properties. This transition the last few years was meant to boost corporate profitability and cash flow. Oil rig part of the Eagle Ford basin can be very profitable with ultra fast payback periods. The latest strengthening of oil prices would only enhance those benefits.

Eagle Ford Advantages

The Eagle Ford has often taken a lesser emphasis than the far more public Permian Basin. But the Eagle Ford has no takeaway issues at the current time. Plus the Eagle Ford is not subject to the rampant Permian price discounting. All of those Permian headwinds mute the superior costs that are a hallmark of Permian operators.

The result is that Chesapeake Energy can grow Eagle Ford production as fast or as slowly as management wishes and receive better pricing than the Permian producers.

In the meantime, the periodic operational and well design improvements that sweep the industry will only continue to lower operating costs and lower the payback period. Long-term profitability should increase. This acquisition could look dirt cheap in a few years as the industry improvements continue.

The Future

The new Chesapeake Energy will probably still have approximately $10 billion in long-term debt at the end of the first quarter. That will definitely be higher than the fourth quarter of 2018. However, management now has a way to quickly increase cash flow. Rising oil prices should magnify that progress and give this company the flexibility to retire debt or to grow oil production faster.

There will likely be one more sale of some gas assets to pay debt down faster if management can get the desired price for those assets. The latest merger gives the company more financial strength to withstand the write-offs that tend to accompany Chesapeake sales.

An investment grade rating for the company now appears likely within the next three years as long as oil prices do not sustain a collapse to abysmal levels. A year or two of strong oil prices would be a major aid in returning this company to financial health.

The stock has been rallying ever since the price hit bottom in late December. That rally should continue. The enterprise value of the company is roughly $16 billion (when including the debt acquired through the merger). That is probably a little more than five times the cash flow projected for the year.

Finances are still a little on the speculative side. Cash flow should barely edge into reasonably accepted lending standards this year. Should cash flow exceed that goal, this stock could soar as it becomes a market darling. The market loves stories of companies that come back from being nearly dead. Chesapeake Energy's management has that type of story for this fiscal year.

Should oil prices unexpectedly decline, management now has the financing in place to withstand a decline. As oil prices rally, expect this stock to be in trader paradise. A double over the next year from current pricing would be a reasonable assumption. This market, though, tends to get carried away with a good story. Stock market chartists could have a sizable advantage over fundamentalists with this common stock. In the meantime, the rising oil prices assure a minimal downside risk.

