Artis REIT: Improving Outlook But Still A Work In Progress

Investment Thesis

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) delivered poor fiscal 2018 result as the company continues to execute its strategy to restore investor confidence and improve liquidity. Nevertheless, its outlook should improve in 2019 thanks to strong industry fundamental in industrial properties, its execution of selling non-core assets, and the completion of several properties under development. The company is currently trading at a discount to its peers and offers investors a 4.9%-yielding dividend. However, we expect some short-term volatility in its rental revenues due to the timing of some non-core asset sales. Therefore, it is only suitable to investors willing to ride out some short-term volatility.

Recent Developments

Artis had a rough year in 2018 due to its disposition strategy. The company recorded a slight decline in revenue of 0.7%. The REIT’s net operating income also declined by 2.2% to C$304.3 million. Its FFO also declined to C$1.25 per unit in 2018 from C$1.43 per unit in 2017. In the past year, the company has done several things to improve liquidity and increase investor confidence. These include non-core asset dispositions (which was a major reason why its NOI and FFO declined considerably in 2018), dividend cut of 50%, and pursue share buybacks and development projects that will create shareholder value.

Outlook is improving

Although its strategy to restore investor confidence and improve liquidity may take some time, we believe things are improving for the following reasons:

Strong market fundamental for industrial properties

About 27% of Artis’ net operating income is derived from industrial properties. This asset type should continue to do well thanks to the rise of e-commerce. In fact, its same property net operating income of its industrial properties increased by 3.7% in 2018. Its weighted-average renewal rent also increased by 4.5% in 2018. Looking forward to 2019, we believe this trend will continue (perhaps even at a higher growth rate) thanks to favorable industry fundamental. We believe e-commerce sales growth rate will remain robust, as consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). Therefore, we believe the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers is far from over. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states, "we are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession." Artis’ industrial properties will continue to benefit from this trend.

Disposition program will generate above average SPNOI growth

Artis has completed several dispositions in the past two years. The company plans to further dispose about C$800 million to C$1 billion of non-core assets over the next two years. The goal is to sell some non-core assets that Artis either does not hold competitive advantages over its competitors or in markets with slower growth opportunities. Instead, Artis, will focus on its major markets that historically have healthy occupancy rates and above average SPNOI growth. Specifically, the company plans to reduce many of its underperforming Calgary office properties. In fact, management hopes to reduce its Calgary office weighting from 8% to 5%. We view this disposition plan positively as it should help improve the quality of its portfolio and enable above average long-term SPNOI growth. It will also reduce the volatility of its occupancy ratio during an economic downturn. This is especially important since we are now in the latter stage of the current economic expansion cycle.

Development projects will improve its top and bottom lines

Artis currently has 6 developments in progress (see table below). Management has estimated that development assets will offer 150-200 basis points above acquisition capitalization rates. These projects will add a total of about 2 million square feet of gross leasable area. Most of these projects are expected to reach completion in 2019. Once completed, these projects will increase its total portfolio by 8%. These projects should help it to grow its top and bottom lines in 2019 and beyond.

Valuation Analysis

Artis currently trades at a price to 2018 adjusted funds from operations of 11.1x. This is significantly lower than its peers. H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) and Cominar REIT (OTCPK:CMLEF) are trading at price to 2018 AFFO ratios of 14.4x and 13.0x respectively. Artis estimates its current net asset value per share is about C$15.55 per unit. This means that it is currently trading at a price to NAV ratio of only 71%.

A dividend yield of 4.9%

Artis currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.045 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.9%. Thanks to a dividend cut of 50% last year, its dividend is safe with a low payout ratio of about 55% (pro forma). The possibility of a dividend hike will likely not happen until a few years from now as the company still has a lot of work to do to improve its portfolio quality. However, management in the Q3 2018 conference call has expressed that they will be reviewing its dividend policy about 2~3 years from now and that the possibility of increasing the payout ratio to about 60% and 70% is high.

Risks and Challenges

Earnings result may be volatile in the near-term

As Artis executes its disposition plan by selling some of its non-core assets, its rental revenue may be impacted temporarily. Any disposition of its non-core properties may result in a temporary loss in rental revenue until the capital is re-invested towards new properties (either through acquisitions or developments).

High exposure in Western Canada

Artis has a high exposure to Western Canada. As can be seen from the chart below, Western Canada (AB, MB, and SK) represents about 36.4% of its total GLA. Economic activities in this region depends heavily on the prosperity of the energy industry. As we know, energy industry in the region has been hit hard by the declining energy price in the second half of 2018. In addition, lack of takeaway pipeline capacity and the government of Alberta’s curtailment policy has constrained investment activities in the region. This may limit Artis’ rental revenue growth in the region.

Investor Takeaway

Artis is moving in the right direction. As investors regain confidence, we believe its shares will gradually trend upward. However, investors should keep in mind that quarterly results may fluctuate depending on the timing of its non-core assets sale. Artis may be a good investment choice for investors willing to ride out short-term volatility.

