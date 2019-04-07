Dave & Buster's Continues To Grow, But Macroeconomic Forces Could Threaten

On April 2nd, 2019, Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) reported fourth-quarter earnings after trading ended. The stock has been in a slump since the end of 2018 after a major gap down sent shares falling from $60 to below $45 at the beginning of 2019. Price has perked up since then, oscillating around the $50 level, but struggling to surpass it. After reporting earnings, shares traded almost 5 percent higher in the next trading day at $53.70. Another bullish day on April 4th sent the stock 4.2 percent higher above $55, fueling bullish investors’ hopes for a rally. The new 2019 high looks like it could lead to more gains in a positive macroeconomic environment, but low economic growth could spell trouble for a rally.

From Finviz

Over the past year, PLAY has posted several earnings beats over both the EPS and revenue consensus estimates. In the last four quarters of fiscal year 2019, PLAY's EPS has been on average 20.1 percent higher than analyst estimates, and in those same quarters, revenue figures beat analyst estimates four out of four times. Although, PLAY exceeding expectations in the fourth quarter of 2019 is slightly dimmed by the company posting its slowest year-over-year growth rate since its IPO.

From Seeking Alpha

PLAY reported revenue of $331.8 million which results in a year-over-year growth of 8.81 percent, about 0.51 percent lower than its next lowest growth rate. The company also saw a slight compression in margins as EBITDA increased by 5.6 percent, but only accounted for 21.1 percent of revenue, down 210 basis points from 23.2 percent last fourth quarter. This unfavorable comparison came even though new store openings were lower (3 in Q4 2019 and 5 in Q4 2018). Though the disappointments are slight, some of the results suggest investors should pay more attention at what could be an inflection point in PLAY’s financial performance.

Dave & Buster’s is a unique restaurant in that it seems to compete more with the gaming industry than with the actual restaurant industry. In the conference call, CEO Brian Jenkins proves this by immediately addressing his company’s strategy to expand further into the virtual reality (VR) landscape. The company released its fourth VR title in Q4, with plans to release several more in conjunction with three popular movie franchises: Marvel, Star Trek, and Men in Black.

So far, the amusement segment has prospered, with revenue growth in that segment at 10.7 percent which is what investors should hope to see in PLAY's earnings. The key to success and continued top and bottom-line growth is remaining relevant in gaming. With gaming become increasingly accessible from home through online services like Steam with quality free-to-play games, the standards of unique gaming have increased. Because of this, PLAY’s push into VR is probably the best way forward as that technology has not become accessible enough for the average household yet.

On the food and beverage side, growth was slower at 6.5 percent and once again saw its percentage of total revenue fall from last year (down 100 basis points). Despite the changes that management sought to make to improve the likelihood of visitors dining in, management commented that “initial demand has not been as strong” as anticipated. Investors should not be alarmed if this segment sees growth slow here as it is not what defines PLAY’s relevance.

PLAY has big plans. The company plans on increasing its current store count from 125 stores to about 240 stores, according to the conference call. In order to do this, the company needs to remain in good capital standing. From a year ago, outstanding debt increased 7.2 percent, but the debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained at 1.4x. The only thing that could present risk about is the prospect of rising interest rates, but after the first couple of Federal Reserve meetings in 2019, that risk could be minimized. At the moment, PLAY has pegged interest rates at 2.5 percent “interest rate on $350 million of debt until August 2022.”

In addition to the ambitious growth plans, PLAY continues to advance its plans for share repurchases and dividends. They spent $63 million on 1.3 million shares (almost double net income) and paid out $0.15 per share in dividends. Investors should actively monitor PLAY’s active cash use as it could be jeopardized by a return to a tightening Fed. If this occurs, it might be wiser to opt for a less ambitious company within the industry. PLAY’s high growth rate in EPS and revenue (though slowing) is a result of its efforts to expand its reach, and any macroeconomic pressure could increase the risk of the stock underperforming. As of now, PLAY looks good for a rally and would be a good buy, but investors should be wary of risks associated with demand if financial conditions start to tighten.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.