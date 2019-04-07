Yandex: The Russian Google Isn't Attractive At These Prices

My valuation model uses a steep discount rate to account for the inherent risks of Russian stocks and worsening profit margins. My model suggests a fair value of $22.76 per share.

Search is YNDX's core and is growing at double digits while producing profits at approximately 15% margins. Taxi grows at triple digits, but isn't profitable. This will eventually hurt YNDX's profitability.

Yandex owns many subsidiaries and business segments. However, the main ones are search and taxi. These two comprise over 95% of total revenues.

The company has competitive advantages (political and intrinsic) that should allow it to retain and expand its Russian market share.

Yandex offers investors excellent exposure to tech and international markets. This can be a plus for those building a portfolio based on those parameters.

Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) looks like a fantastic company on paper. It is often regarded as the Russian Google because it has roughly the same search capabilities as Alphabet's (GOOG/GOOGL) Google but tailored for the Russian market. This makes the stock an exciting opportunity for investors seeking exposure to emerging markets and tech. However, it's important for investors to realize that Yandex is not without its risks. Currency fluctuations and being at the mercy of the Russian government make it a highly speculative play. Moreover, Yandex.Taxi might not prove profitable down the road and could hamper YNDX's overall results. In my view, Yandex is a viable investment, but at a much steeper discount.

Business

YNDX's core business is its search engine and portal. The company has better search results for the Russian language than Google, which gives it a natural advantage. After all, Cyrillic is entirely different from English or other Latin languages. YNDX builds on this by expanding into other market niches. For example, YNDX also has interests in e-commerce, classifieds, media services, and virtual assistants, to name a few. All of these businesses complement YNDX's core segment very nicely.

Source: Yandex and Google logos. Both companies are very similar in search capabilities. However, Yandex has the upper hand for searches in Russian.

However, unlike Google, Yandex doesn't have to compete with a Russian Amazon (AMZN) or a Russian Uber (UBER). This is why Yandex can tap into all of these market niches practically uncontested. So from a competitive point of view, YNDX's business prospects look promising and reliable for years to come.

Another cool characteristic about YNDX is that it has a considerable geopolitical moat around it. Big tech companies can have a lot of influence and data on citizens, and thus companies like Google or Yandex are naturally valuable assets for world powers. This is why I believe the Russian government likely prefers to maintain Yandex's leadership in the Russian market. After all, Russia has strategic interests in keeping its citizens’ data under control. This also allows Russia to keep its country's internet gateway under closer surveillance. Thus, it's evident that the Russian government likely favors Yandex over Google.

Image source: The Moscow Times. Yandex is betting heavily on transport as a service, but will it be profitable in the end?

Furthermore, many Russians have Yandex as their home page (over 60% of Russians), and they start their days with it. It is no wonder that Yandex keeps gaining market share in Russia. I don't see this trend reversing anytime soon. If anything, Yandex should continue to increase market share in Russia and should eventually become the undisputed leader there.

Financials and Structure

Yandex grows its revenues at an average of roughly 20% to 25% per year. Still, its costs don't increase as fast as its revenues for the most part. This is probably because Yandex is a tech company, but also because of its competitive advantages in Russia.

Source: Yandex’s earnings slides. The company's margins fluctuate from quarter to quarter, but overall they seem to be around 15%. With this figure, we can estimate the stock's earnings power going forward.

These margins are healthy, but they might not be sustainable over the long term. Yandex could experience margin contraction due to revenue growth from Yandex.Taxi (more on that later). However, overall, YNDX's core segment (search) seems like a safe bet for now. Also, Yandex is betting on new technology trends that could pay off in the future. So putting it all together, Yandex looks solid for the foreseeable future.

Source: Yandex 2018 full year results. Yandex.Market is still not a material part of the business. This is the "Amazon" part of the company and it's a joint venture with Sberbank, which is a state-owned Russian bank. Yandex’s prospects will remain promising as long as it has the government’s blessing.

As you can see, "search and portal" (the Google-like segment of YNDX) comprises the majority of the company's revenues. This segment accounts for roughly 80% of total revenues. The runner-up segment is "Taxi," which is the merger between Uber and Yandex for Russia (approximately 60% owned by YNDX). This segment is about 18% of total revenues, but it’s growing at an outstanding 216% YoY.

As a side note, the fact that Uber had to merge with Yandex to play in Russia speaks volumes about Yandex’s proximity to the government.

With this deal, Yandex eliminates an aggressive competitor which, in the long run, will lead to improved monetization and profitability (...). - Sergey Libin, Raiffeisen Bank.

At any rate, I think investors should focus mainly on YNDX’s core (search) and Yandex.Taxi when valuing the business. These two segments account for over 95% of the company’s revenues. These two combined should allow YNDX to grow at a 25%+ CAGR over the next five years.

However, as I previously mentioned, it’s not clear whether or not the 15% margins will remain stable. The recent Lyft (LYFT) IPO shows that transportation as a service isn’t as profitable as initially expected, and won’t be for the foreseeable future. Thus, as Yandex.Taxi grows, margins might deteriorate. At this point, it’s too early to tell.

The taxi industry that Uber is seeking to disrupt was never profitable when allowed to expand in unregulated markets, reflecting the industry’s low barriers to entry, high variable costs, low economies of scale and intense price competition -- and Uber’s current business model doesn’t fundamentally change these structural industry characteristics. It is indeed ironic that Uber’s fierce determination to avoid regulatory oversight condemns the company to unprofitable operations that the taxi industry experienced during its pre-regulatory era. – Len Sherman, Forbes.

Is it worth it?

At a glance, it looks like Yandex is trading at a modest PE ratio of roughly 17. However, once you look deeper into it, it isn't necessarily that cheap. Yandex's top line grows at 28.29% year over year. Naturally, this is an outstanding rate of growth. Still, the question is what does this mean in terms of earnings power for the stock.

Source: Yandex’s earnings slides. As long as taxi remains unprofitable, Yandex's margins will continue to deteriorate. Investors are betting on Yandex being able to turn a profit on transport as a service, but this won't be easy.

Here is where it gets tricky. In roughly five years, the company should be producing almost $635 million in yearly net income. This growth is relatively reasonable given that the company enjoys a favorable position in Russia and secular tailwinds. However, there are two problems here: 1) is it reasonable to expect that the 15% margins will remain while growing Yandex.Taxi? 2) At what multiple do we price those earnings?

First of all, I believe it’s very likely that margins will deteriorate as Yandex.Taxi continues to expand. This punishes the company's valuation because it slows down earnings growth even though the top line continues to grow at a faster pace.

In terms of its valuation, let’s assume a revenue CAGR of 30% per year. Also, suppose margins keep shrinking from 15% down to 10% year by year due to Yandex.Taxi's unprofitable growth. This will cause profitability to contract due to the expansion of Yandex.Taxi.

The wild card is that maybe Yandex finds a way to offer transport as a service at a profit before 2023. This would change the company’s valuation dramatically and offer substantial upside for investors. However, this doesn’t seem very likely at this point. Nevertheless, we can assume a PEG ratio of 1 (which is a good rule of thumb for fair value). This would imply a 23.37 PE ratio for the company (based on the CAGR of YNDX’s profits on my forecast).

This would result in a valuation of approximately $44 per share by 2023. This valuation can be discounted back into the present at the required rate of return of your choosing.

Risky business

Source: Bloomberg. When you invest in Yandex, you expose yourself to substantial currency risks because results are reported in USD but received in RUB.

In my view, Russia is a very complicated market. Any business operating there is at the whims of the government. In fact, there’s always the risk of nationalization for Yandex. It's unclear how investors would fare under such an event. Furthermore, Russian companies have substantial currency risks due to the RUB and USD exchange rate volatility.

Valuation

These factors alone should require a considerable rate of return to justify an investment. To keep it simple, say we assume a 15% RRR given these risk factors.

Worsening margins due to the fast expansion of the unprofitable Taxi segment hurt YNDX's valuation considerably. The main hope for investors is to rely on a P/S valuation. However, this will not attract value investors anytime soon.

In my opinion, YNDX's valuation isn't very attractive at the current price levels. I must note that I did use somewhat conservative inputs. However, regardless of how you see it, it is clear that the company isn't undervalued right now. Unfortunately, as much as I like YNDX’s business itself, Russian investments require a deep discount to justify their inherent risks. Thus, it looks like Yandex doesn’t adequately compensate investors at current prices.

Conclusion

No asset is worth an infinite price. According to my analysis, the company is overvalued, or at best fairly valued (depending on how high your RRR is). If you want to achieve alpha, you should wait to invest in Yandex at a much lower price. In my view, $20-$25 per share makes sense. Only then Yandex starts to become much more attractive. I'm not predicting that YNDX will ever reach that valuation, but if it does, it'll present an excellent opportunity for investors (assuming nothing fundamental has changed). After all, investing is a game of patience. So I think it’s best to wait for a good entry on this one.

