Despite Rising 50%, Ulta Beauty Is Still A Buy

New highs, but Ulta isn't done

I’ve been a fan of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) on and off in the past several years. I have wavered at times not because of the lack of execution from the business, but simply due to the valuation of the stock. As seen below, Ulta's shares are fairly volatile over time and that creates situations where shares are quite cheap, or quite expensive. The decline to $224 in December seems almost impossible to believe at this point, but amid the panic of that time, a monumental buying opportunity in Ulta resulted. Shares are now up by more than half in the 3+ months since, so while they certainly aren’t as enticing as they were, I believe there is still value in Ulta, even at new highs.

More immense sales growth

Ulta reported its full-year earnings recently and results were once again outstanding. Ulta has created growth in the past decade that is unlike any other specialty retailer. It continues to move comparable sales ever higher and its multi-channel approach is working beautifully as well.

Total revenue was up 14.1% last year compared to 2017 despite an additional operating week in 2017. Excluding the impact of that extra week, total sales would have risen 16.3% in 2018. Comparable sales increased 8.1% in 2018 on top of an 11% increase in 2017. The way Ulta has stacked enormous comparable sales gains on top of enormous comparable sales gains over the years is staggering, but it continues to do so with no signs of slowing down.

The comparable sales gain for 2018 was thanks to a 5.3% increase in traffic and a 2.8% increase in average ticket. I’ve always maintained that retailers – and restaurants, for that matter – should also strive for traffic gains over average ticket gains because the former means that there is demand for the brand. It also is the most critical thing any retailer can do to drive long-term success, and that is getting people in the store (or the website). Without traffic, average ticket doesn’t really matter, so the fact that Ulta continues to drive strong traffic increases is terrific. Average ticket gains are icing on the cake, but a 5%+ gain in traffic is what investors should be keen to see continue.

The stores posted a 5.1% comparable sales gain in 2018, including a 3.6% comparable sales gain for the salon business, which has chronically underperformed the retail business. The star of the show, however, continues to be the digital channel, which compared at +35.4% in 2018. That was good for 3% of the 8.1% total comparable sales gain and continues to be a huge driver of sales growth for Ulta. In short, the revenue picture continues to be pristine for Ulta and I certainly have no concerns about its ability to continue to grow.

Margins were weak... again

From a margin perspective, things aren’t nearly as rosy, but it doesn't derail the bull case. Gross margins increased 30 bps in 2018 to 35.9% of revenue. A new revenue recognition standard was responsible for 55 bps of improvement in gross margins, while that was partially offset by a 25 bps decline from category and channel mix shifts. In addition, Ulta is investing in its salons and supply chain services, which is costing it some margin growth.

Gross margins have been the one sore spot for me over the years with Ulta because they really never move much despite the company’s outstanding comparable sales history. Typically, when a retailer posts double-digit comparable sales gains, there is a boost in its margin profile from higher sales leverage on things like occupancy costs and labor, as well as supply chain expense and merchandise purchasing. Ulta never really seems to achieve those things, but it hasn’t stopped it from producing very strong profit growth.

SG&A costs were up 100 bps in 2018 to 22.9% of revenue as the revenue recognition rule added 80 bps of the 100 bps, while the balance of 20 bps was due to deleveraging of store labor that supported investments in the customer experience.

Operating income declined 60 bps in 2018 to 12.7% of revenue, but rose 8.8% on a dollar basis thanks to the strong top line performance. Excluding the net impact of the new revenue recognition rule, the loss would have been about half of the 60 bps that it was. Still, as I’ve said many times when covering Ulta in the past, the company should try to moderate some of the spending it does to improve margins. Ulta, it seems, is constantly making investments in various parts of the business, and while it is undoubtedly fueling top line growth, a retailer with high-single-digit or better comparable sales growth shouldn't be struggling with margin growth. However, year after year, that is where we find Ulta, and 2018 was no exception.

The valuation is still reasonable, believe it or not

In total, diluted EPS increased 22% in 2018 to $10.94 from $8.96 in 2017. On an adjusted basis, excluding things like tax reform related items, earnings would have risen 33% year over year. For all my griping about Ulta’s margins, it just continues to deliver.

The company opened 197 new stores in 2018 compared to 102 new stores in 2017, and guided for 80 new stores for this year. Total sales are guided for a low double-digit gain on a 6% to 7% increase in comparable sales, including digital growth of 20% to 30%. Those numbers are meaningfully below what Ulta achieved in 2018 so my gut tells me a bit of sandbagging is going on, but even if we take them at face value, 2019 will represent another year of strong growth.

Earnings-per-share should come in at $12.65 to $12.85, for a midpoint of $12.75. Compared to $10.94 from 2018, that would see Ulta growing EPS at ~17% year over year in 2019.

Ulta’s growth is well intact, but what about the valuation? Ulta trades today for 27.7 times the midpoint of its guidance range for 2019. While that sounds high, it isn’t by Ulta’s standards. In fact, its average PE multiple for the past decade is 29, and in the five most recent years, it is over 31. Compared to both of those numbers, 27.7 seems almost a bargain.

While the rally from the December bottom has been swift and huge, I think investors can still purchase Ulta today for a reasonable price. The stock isn’t cheap, so don’t think you need to rush out and buy it this instant, but it is priced well considering its otherworldly track record of growth and its outlook. I think Ulta has room to run to the upside despite the 50%+ rally in the past few months, and investors would do well to consider owning it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.