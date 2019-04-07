Ferrari - A Beautiful Compounding Machine (FY2018 Update)

Summary

About a year ago I published an initial Ferrari (RACE) analysis on Seeking Alpha and on my blog GordonInvesting.com. So let’s see what all took place in the past year and how things are evolving with this company and its stock.

In summary, there were a number of developments, but none of them fundamentally changed my view of this fantastic business.

The most significant and tragic event was unfortunate and untimely passing of Sergio Marchionne, the then CEO. The person who replaced him, Louis Camilleri seems adequate to run the company going forward.

On the product front, Ferrari introduced and sold out, in a blink of an eye, two ultra exclusive limited production models under its new Icona line. It also delayed the introduction of Ferrari Utility Vehicle (FUV) and instead the company will focus on hybridization as one of its priorities.

2018 resulted in 10% growth in units sold, with flat year over year revenues. Its operating margin inched higher to 24%, while its EBIT growth was around 7%, reaching EUR 826m

The company delivered 12% higher dividend in 2018, while declared dividend for 2019 is 45% higher to EUR 1.03/share

In September of 2018, during its Capital Markets day, the company set goals through 2022. The most significant targets include cumulative EUR 7b of EBITDA and resulting cumulative EUR 2.4 – 2.8b of free cash flow. Most of this FCF will be distributed back to shareholders via dividends (payout set at 30% of net income), and EUR 1.5b of stock repurchases (which at current price would result in roughly 6% share reduction).

During the past year, the stock went on a rollercoaster ride, first hitting highs, then promptly dropping after Mr. Marchionne’s passing, only to rise again, and then dropping significantly during the market downturn at the latter part of 2018. The stock is now at $135, resulting in 8% rise since my last writeup, not including dividends delivered.

I bought more at $111 and $99/share in November and December as the price dropped below my $115 intrinsic value limit. I considered Ferrari at under a $100 a Christmas present and could not believe that somebody would be willing to sell their shares for that price.

At a current price of around $135, I am not a buyer, but have no intention whatsoever to sell and expect that in years to come this stock will just continue to compound value.

Main Developments in the Last 12 Months

Passing of Sergio Marchionne

First and foremost, the biggest thing that happened to Ferrari was the unfortunate and completely shocking passing of the then CEO Sergio Marchionne. I was a huge fan of Mr. Marchionne, and wrote about him as an extremely capable manager who created a tremendous amount of value to the shareholders, including myself, of every public entity he ran. Mr. Marchionne was expected to step down as the CEO of Fiat Chrysler in early 2019, with the intention of remaining the CEO of Ferrari for the next few years. However, due to unexpected surgery complications he fell into a coma and passed away on July 25, 2018 at age 66.

He was replaced by Louis Camilleri, former CEO of Philip Morris. My take on the new leadership is that I consider Mr. Camilleri adequate to run Ferrari, but it is too early to tell if he is going to be a hit or a miss. Although Ferrari is not led by a proven superior management any more, fortunately, running Ferrari is still a lot more simpler than running a mass market car manufacturer such as Fiat Chrysler. Sure, it would be far more preferable to have Mr. Marchionne over anyone else in that seat, but as long as Mr. Camilleri does not make any blunders regarding management of Ferrari’s brand, he should be sufficient for this role. Also, we have to remember that John Elkann, a scion of the famous Agnelli family and the chairman/CEO of Exor, which owns the majority of supervoting shares for both Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler was very much involved in all Ferrari decisions together with Mr. Marchionne. I expect that his capable oversight will ensure the company will not veer in the wrong direction by getting too adventurous with shareholders’ capital.

Product Updates

In September of 2018, Ferrari held their Capital Markets day which laid out a plan for the next few years. While Mr. Marchionne aggressively pushed for Ferrari to introduce an SUV like vehicle, the new CEO took a more cautious approach with this type of model, which is now delayed until 2022. Instead, near term focus was given to hybrid models, and also to expanding the GT line of cars, which are more family friendly and not quite meant for the racetrack. The intent is to sell GT cars as a second Ferrari to people who already own sport or limited models.

Ferrari also introduced a new line of cars called Icona, which can only be described as exclusive. Icona models are based on the classic Ferraris of the 1950s, but with all of today’s cutting edge racing bells and whistles. Here are the first two models. As you can imagine, these are extremely limited, and only top tier customers were given an opportunity to purchase one.

An investment analyst I know was at the Capital Markets day in Maranello last September and ended up attending the Icona unveiling, which was more intended for customers. He told me he spoke to a couple of customers at the event who were ready to buy these cars, although the company had not even disclosed their price at the time. A few weeks later, Ferrari revealed that these cars were priced at around $1.8m and that the entire lot of 499 cars had already been sold! This shows the tremendous strength of the Ferrari brand and the incredible pricing power that follows. I also think they have a brilliant strategy with these super exclusive customer clubs, where money itself doesn’t guarantee that you can get your hands on the limited edition car. The company plays on the egos of the wealthy, and the ones who are given the privilege of dishing $1.8m for a car, exchanging their money for a nice toy provides them with an additional benefit of having something to brag about to their other mega rich friends unlucky enough to get into the exclusive club.

Global Wealth Population

How do we grasp the notion that there are people out there, part of this exclusive Ferrari club, willing to commit to buying a car without knowing if it will cost $500k, $1m or $2m? First, and obviously, you have to be wealthy enough to afford it. But most wealthy folks wouldn’t get where they are by throwing money out of the window. And let’s face it, buying cars is not unlike throwing your money away. Only… Buying a Ferrari, particularly a limited edition, is nothing like buying any other car. In fact, should you be fortunate enough to drive one out of the dealership, unlike any other car out there, as soon as you drive it off the lot, your Ferrari’s value just went up! And its value is likely to continue to grow over time. Thus, although you can drive it, when looked purely as a holder of value, historically, owning a Ferrari, particularly a limited one, is like owning a famous artist’s piece – likely to be worth more over time. I don’t believe that this is why people actually buy them, but the fact that they hold and grow in value also helps when customers make decisions to part with astronomical sums for something on four wheels.

With Ferrari shipping more units every year, are they risking saturating the market and potentially killing the golden goose of exclusivity? The data is showing that this is not even close. Take a look at the following graph from the global real estate consultancy Knight Frank:

Source: Where the wealthy live: A five-year forecast | The Wealth Report 2019

In 2013, they estimate there were 17.3 million global millionaires. Five years later, by 2018, that number rose to 19.6 million, an increase of 2.3 million. How much cars did Ferrari sell from 2014 to 2018? The answer is exactly 40,582. Even if we assume that all of these cars were only sold to newly minted millionaires (and that is a bad assumption as Ferrari’s repeat and multiple customers are the norm, not the exception), only 1.7 percent of these lucky millionaires would be able to get their hands on a shiny new Ferrari. That penetration rate virtually guarantees that exclusivity is there to stay, even with increased production units sold.

The penetration numbers get ever more silly if we were to take into consideration all the millionaires. In 2018 Ferrari sold 9251 cars worldwide. There are 19.6 million global millionaires. That is less than 0.05%, or put it another way, out of every 10,000 millionaires, Ferrari sold a car only to 5 of them out there!

According to the same Knight Frank research, there are close to 200,000 individuals worldwide with a $30+ million net worth. This number is expected to grow by 22% or 42,711 in the next 5 years. We don’t have an estimate on how many Ferraris will the company sell in the next 5 years, but if we assume a 6% year on year unit growth, cumulatively Ferrari would ship out some 42,898 cars. I’m just half kidding here, but if Ferrari announced tomorrow that they will only sell their cars in the next 5 years to the people who can prove that their net worth crossed $30m and no one else, they would pretty much sell out every unit planned. Or again, just to make a point, no reality here, but Ferrari could decide to come up with a special edition every year, with 500 cars produced, resulting in 2500 special edition cars over a 5 year period. That would mean less than 6% of the newly minted $30+ millionaires would get one. The remaining 94% would have to swallow their pride and get into a Lamborghini.

I’m just using the above to illustrate that the company’s continued growth in units is likely to closely resemble estimated growth in super wealthy and Ferrari is far from reaching any over-saturation limits. In fact, its pricing power and brand image are virtually guaranteed to remain intact, resulting in increasing margins and profitability over a long period of time.

Financials

The table below contains some key measures, as provided in Ferrari's 20-F reports:

Year 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Units Shipped 6753 7195 7405 7000 7255 7664 8014 8398 9251 Unit Growth N/A 7% 3% -5% 4% 6% 5% 5% 10% Revenues (EUR mil) € 1831 € 2067 € 2225 € 2335 € 2762 € 2854 € 3105 € 3417 € 3420 Revenues Growth N/A 13% 8% 5% 18% 3% 9% 10% 0% EBIT (EUR mil) € 295 € 298 € 335 € 364 € 389 € 444 € 595 € 775 € 826 EBIT Growth N/A 1% 12% 9% 7% 14% 34% 30% 7% EBIT Margin 16% 14% 15% 16% 14% 16% 19% 23% 24%

Here are some observations from the 2018 numbers:

The company shipped more cars than usual. At 10% unit growth rate, 2018 was clearly on the high end, doubling the average 5% growth rate of the previous 4 years.

In spite of the 10% growth in shipments, revenues were essentially flat with 2017. This is the only no-growth revenue year looking back to 2010

Operating profit, or EBIT, however, continued to grow, even with flat revenues, demonstrating efficiency improvements and EBIT margin to increase to 24%.

The graph below illustrates units shipped, revenues, EBIT (solid lines, left axis), and EBIT margins (dotted line, right axis), since 2010.

Source: Author from Ferrari 20-F reports

The growth graph below shows a steep rise in unit growth (green line) in 2018, as well as drops in revenue and EBIT growth from the last few years. Notice that the company’s EBIT growth (red line) has usually been higher than both the unit growth and revenue growth. In 2018, this trend reversed somewhat with EBIT still exceeding flat revenue growth but below the unit growth.

Source: Author from Ferrari 20-F reports

Return of Capital to the Shareholders

As I stated in my original Ferrari analysis, the company is expected to keep producing cash in excess from what it needs to run the business and invest in it. This extra cash is likely to be returned to the shareholders. In order to measure that, I’ll start tracking the return of capital to Ferrari shareholders. The company is returning capital in two ways: dividend payouts and share repurchases. If you take a look at the below table you will notice a positive trend in both dividend and share repurchases since the spinoff in 2016.

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD Dividend per share (EUR) € 0.46 € 0.64 € 0.71 € 1.03 Dividend growth N/A 38% 12% 45% Diluted Shares Outstanding (000’s) 188,946 189,759 189,394 TBD Diluted Shares Change N/A 0.43% -0.19% TBD

Source: Author from Ferrari 20-F reports

Even more importantly, this trend is poised to continue due to the following:

Source: Ferrari Capital Markets Day Presentation, September 18, 2018

In February of 2019 the company declared next dividend of EUR 1.03, a 45% increase from the 2018 payout. I expect dividend payouts to continue to rise over time, because the net income is expected to grow, while the diluted shares outstanding are poised keep dropping thanks to the EUR 1.5b approved buyback. At a current share price of around EUR 120/share, the buyback would reduce share count by some 12.5m shares, or more than 6%. Obviously this does not take into account that share price may rise or fall or stock awards to the management. Nevertheless, I applaud this decision to buy back shares, an action I consider beneficial to the remaining shareholders over the long run.

Net Industrial Debt

As discussed above, returning capital to shareholders is positive, but Ferrari is at the same time reducing its net industrial debt. In fact, it is expected to be debt free by 2020 according to the info provided by the company during their Capital Markets Day in September of 2018.

Year 2016 2017 2018 Net Industrial Debt (EUR m) € 653 € 473 € 340 Net Industrial Debt Change N/A -28% -28%

Source: Author from Ferrari 20-F reports

Free Cash Flow

So where is all this money coming from in order to return capital, reduce debt, and also pay for R&D and other expenses? Well, Ferrari is an accelerating cash flow machine. Let’s compare a couple of data points. For the 5 year period from 2013 to 2017, the company generated some EUR 1.5b in free cash flow, see slide below.

Source: Ferrari Capital Markets Day Presentation, September 18, 2018 For the 5 year period of 2018 to 2022, the management estimates that the company will produce almost EUR 7b of EBITDA. Roughly half of that will go to capex, which leaves around EUR 2.5b of free cash flow. We can see why then the company can afford EUR 1.5b share buyback, combined with around EUR 1b in cumulative dividends to be paid out. Source: Ferrari Capital Markets Day Presentation, September 18, 2018 Return on Invested Capital This leads me to one of my favorite topics, which is Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Return on Incremental Invested Capital (ROIIC). I’ve discussed these measures in more depth during my initial Ferrari writeup. So let’s just look at the updates for 2018. Please note, in my original writeup, I used USD by converting from EUR. In this writeup and going forward, I’m leaving everything in EUR as the company is reporting it. There are no difference in the end results. As the table below illustrates, although ROIC dropped somewhat from 2017, 40% is still excellent and within the expected range. Year 2017 2018 EBIT (EUR m) € 775 € 826 Tangible Capital = debt + equity – goodwill – excess cash (EUR m) Total Debt (EUR m) € 1,806 € 1,927 Add Equity (EUR m) € 784 € 1,354 Subtract Goodwill (EUR m) € 785 € 785 Subtract Excess Cash (EUR m) € 300 € 450 Estimated Tangible Capital (EUR m) € 1,505 € 2,046 ROIC 51% 40% Source: Author from Ferrari 20-F reports ROIIC is a great way to see how the company uses its incremental capital. This number is a lot harder to keep at a high rate simply because it would require constant outstanding returns on the new projects and investments. As suspected, Ferrari is not able to do that as well. I estimated that from 2010 to 2017 its ROIIC was around 100%. But when we now measure it year to year, from 2017 to 2018, this number dropped to 9%. And you can see in the table below why. In 2018, the company invested some EUR 540m, which resulted in only EUR 51m increase in their EBIT. Year to Year 2017 – 2018 Incremental Capital Invested (EUR m) € 541 Incremental EBIT (EUR m) € 51 ROIIC 9% Source: Author from Ferrari 20-F reports We will see how this continues in the future, but I suspect that ROIC is likely to be slowly dropping due to the R&D and CapEx related to hybridization, while ROIIC is likely to hover in single or low double digits. With that said, remember, this is not unexpected due to the nature of their business. This company will still be able to continue long term growth resulting in satisfactory returns for its shareholders. In fact, previously discussed management’s decision to return most of its cash flow to the shareholders via dividends and share buybacks supports the idea that the management is not about to swing at the fences with the shareholders money, and returning it is the most prudent use of cash unless some clearly superior opportunities come up. How Did the Stock Do? The movement of Ferrari’s stock price has been quite interesting this year. When my initial Ferrari write up came out in March of 2018, the company was trading at around $125/share. Today, about a year later it is sitting at around $135/share. But it took some hairpin curves to get here. First, the price promptly went up to almost $150/share, giving it a market cap of almost $30b. Then, as Sergio Marchionne passed away in late July, immediately before the earnings and the new CEO was unexpectedly unveiled, the panic set in, and price went all the way down to $118/share, and with it the market cap to $22b. The price then resumed moving up again, reaching some $140/share. Then in October, as the market was dropping, something great took place, which I haven’t seen in a while. Ferrari was on sale again! Ferrari share price movement in 2018 is a textbook example of short term market swings completely detached from a company’s underlying value. Although this is true for all publicly listed entities out there, Ferrari is a great case because this business is inherently stable. As discussed above, Ferrari’s target market consists of individuals who won’t call the dealership and cancel their car in a bout of sheer panic because the stock market just dropped 10%. Even if somebody cancels, there are dozens more who would readily take up the spot for that particular car. Besides, car deliveries are often a year or more in the future, so the business has a long lead time even if there is a significant economic downturn. An investor who keeps this in mind will then use the market to his or her advantage, when it comes to Ferrari. And if one believed that in October of 2018 Ferrari at $140/share is fairly valued, then two months later when it was selling for a 30% discount, an investor should be taking advantage of that situation, rather than worry how much lower it can go. I estimate that buying Ferrari at $115/share or lower is a great entry point. I could not resist and bought more shares at mid November at $111/share. The market, however, continued to tank, bringing down Ferrari with it, and a few days before Christmas, I bought more of it for $99/share. At this price, shares truly were a Christmas present and whomever was selling it at the time for that price was likely acting on emotions or taking a tax loss instead of using rational decision making. Let me explain my thinking here. First and foremost, Ferrari is unlikely to ever get down to valuation levels of a distressed or low multiple business. So for anyone waiting to buy an incredible business like Ferrari for multiples of, say, mass market car manufacturers, I don’t believe that is realistic. Sure, stock market one day will drop 50% or more, and with it Ferrari may follow, but one can wait a long time for that to happen. What is more likely to take place, and what happened at the tail end of 2018, is that there will be a correction or a bear market that will shave off Ferrari’s price enough to make it a great business selling at reasonable price. That’s when I buy more. The rest of the time, I just sit on it. Let’s see what happened in December of 2018. At $100/share, if you had $19b laying around, you could own the entire Ferrari. In return, you would own a business that made some $900m (or EUR 826m) of operational income, produced by some $2.3b of tangible capital already invested. It is unlikely that you would ever need to put any more money in it because the businesses produces cash flow well in excess over its capital needs. And as the time goes on, the operating profit should be growing with profit margins increasing, while the customers continue to line up and wait a year or longer for an opportunity to own the car. Recession or not, that will not change. Conclusion Ferrari had another solid year in 2018 and, fundamentally, this business continues on the same satisfactory path, even if the stock price is going up and down based on short term market gyrations or company developments. Although not a fast growing business, it is the steadiness and relative predictability of its future targets that make Ferrari a low risk bet. I estimate that over a period of time, Ferrari should be able to compound its intrinsic value and stock price at around 15% give or take. Ferrari should be deemed a luxury good manufacturer, not a car maker, targeting top tier income segment, with one of the most recognizable brand names on the planet. Considering the sum of all those tangible and intangible factors, most of the time Ferrari should be valued at high multiples and I expect that to remain so in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.