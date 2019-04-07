NetEase Has Global Growth Plans

The company is financially in good shape and its stock is reasonably priced.

Introduction

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is a growing company with global plans giving investors an opportunity to secure a solid long-term investment at a reasonable price.

NetEase is an online company based in China and it provides online games, internet media, advertising services and e-mail services. The company has a strong history of growth and has plans to take the company globally. NetEase has invested heavily in R&D to make its online services appealing the Western market.

After an earnings drop due to its R&D expenditure, NetEase is expected to produce strong growth going forward. The stock is reasonably priced and I think that NetEase is worth buying as a long-term investment for its growth potential.

Financials

NetEase has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

NetEase is a Chinese company that reports in the Chinese yuan (known as RMB or Renminbi) with the ISO code: CNY. The exchange rate has been fairly consistent over the last decade compared to the huge movements seen in previous decades. Over the last decade the exchange rate has fluctuated from 6.1 to 6.9 (CNY to one USD) which is only around 10%. The year to year movement over the last decade has only been a few percent.

The Chinese to U.S. exchange rate is probably the least volatile currency pair when compared to other popular Asian currencies such as the Japanese Yen. Having an exchange rate variation of only a few percent per year means that its financials reported in U.S. dollars is fairly representative of its true financial performance in its own Chinese currency.

The following financials results are in U.S. dollars.

The company’s reported revenue increased 28% from the same quarter last fiscal year. NetEase reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $1.93 which was up 30% from the $1.49 reported for the same quarter last fiscal year. Its EBIT was up 49% for the quarter. The EBIT (Earning Before Tax and Interest) gives an indication of the company’s profitability at an operational level.

On an annual basis NetEase reported a revenue increase of 17% over the previous fiscal year. The annual diluted earnings per share were $6.87 which was down 44% from the $12.41 reported for the previous fiscal year. Its annual EBIT was also down 38% for the current fiscal year. The drop in profitability resulted from an increase in R&D expenditure recorded on its income statement. The reason for the R&D expense is discussed in the following section.

NetEase paid a dividend of $1.77 for 2018 fiscal year. Over the last five fiscal years NetEase has paid out 25% of its earnings as dividends with the annual dividend payment ranging from $1.46 to $3.01. Based on a 25% payout ratio with a forecast earnings of $11.07 gives a forward dividend yield of 1.0%. The trailing dividend yield is 0.7%.

The return on equity is currently 13%. The return on equity is normally higher having ranged from 22% to 30% over the last decade. The profit margin is currently 9%. As with the return on equity the profit margin is normally higher having ranged from 20% to 47% over the last decade.

The company’s margins have dropped considerably. As mentioned above the company’s income statement recorded a significant R&D expense which caused its full year earnings to drop for the 2018 fiscal year.

NetEase’s current ratio is 2.0 meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. NetEase’s current ratio has declined from 5.8 over the last decade. The working capital is the company's short-term finances such as cash and short-term deposits that are used for paying its bills. With a current ratio of 2.0 the company still has plenty of cash to pay its bills.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 40% which means that NetEase’s total debt is 40% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). NetEase’s asset ratio has worked its way higher from 16% over the last decade. While its total debt has increased the company has also grown significantly. I ordinarily consider rising debt levels a red flag, but in this case the debt has merely risen from an extremely low level up to a moderate level. If the debt level continues rise to a high level like 70% then that would start to concern me.

The company’s book value is currently $51.33 and with a stock price of $267 NetEase is trading at 5.2x book value. This is a little on the high side, but I think it’s only an issue with companies that have no earnings growth. I’ll look at NetEase’s earnings growth in the next section.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase 27% in 2019 and increase another 20% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to recover 2019 and then increase 18% in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 20x and the trailing PE ratio is 39x. The trailing PE is high because the 2018 annual earnings dropped as mentioned above. The following section will discuss NetEase's revenue and earnings trends.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient I like to visually present the data on a chart.

NetEase data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows NetEase’s historical revenue and earnings trend (RMB converted to USD) along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart reveals that NetEase’s revenue has increased over the last decade with two distinct trends. From 2009 until 2014 the growth rate was fairly subdued but then picked up pace heading into 2018. The analysts’ revenue forecasts shows the strong growth trend continuing through to 2020.

The company’s earnings have increased over the last decade with a surge higher in 2016 before dropping back in 2018. The earnings are forecast to recover in 2019 and then continue higher in 2020.

The annual earnings drop was largely due to an increase in the company’s R&D expenditure for 2018. Charles Yang - Chief Financial Officer, stated in the company’s earnings call,

The year-over-year increase was mainly due to increased R&D mostly related to online games as well as increased shipping and handling costs related to the growing scale of our ecommerce business.

NetEase has been investing in making their products appealing to the global market outside of China. The company has especially focused making its online gaming appealing to the Western market.

NetEase’s CFO stated,

Our world-class R&D capabilities, particularly in the mobile arena offered us an excellent opportunity to appeal to a global audience. We see huge potential to further build our brand and bring our games to players outside of China, particularly in mainstream western market.

While China is a huge market for NetEase, the global market presents another growth avenue for the company. I think that expanding globally makes perfect sense, especially for an internet based company like NetEase. Sure there’s money that needs to be invested in converting all of their online content into English and other languages, but the world population outside of China is still much larger than the Chinese population.

As of 2019 China’s population of 1.4 billion represents 18% of the world’s population of 7.7 billion. This means NetEase has a potential global market that is around five times larger than its own population. While I would expect NetEase to face plenty of competition outside of its home country, I still think that the company with its online gaming would appeal to the younger Western population. NetEase will be competing with the likes of Microsoft which according to the younger Western gamers has some of the coolest online games. And there’s also Apple with its gaming Apps for mobile devices. Apple and Micosoft will certainly provide plenty of competition as these two giants are the most profitable gaming companies in the world.

To help promote the company, NetEase opened two stores in Hangzhou, China. The company’s CFO stated,

These pilot stores offer customers an integrated online to offline shopping experience where our customers can see and try our product feed person in joining greater convenience located in located in Hangzhou's busiest business district, the stores generated strong interest and demand from tourists and visitors to Hangzhou proving to be an effective marketing tool.

I think that opening physical stores is a good idea. I personally like to walk into the physical stores of companies that essentially operate online - as I like to be hands on and touch and feel. I can certainly see the appeal to tourists, especially Western tourists in China.

While NetEase’s earnings did drop considerably in the 2018 fiscal year, this was primarily due to the company’s investment is bringing their online services to the rest of the world. I think the investment is worth while as I think it will lead to more earnings growth in the future and the analysts seem to agree as they have forecast more earnings growth going forwards. The foreign currency may be an issue, however the exchange rate movement is fairly subdued compared to other currencies.

Stock Valuation

NetEase has a history of growth with its revenue increasing 51% per year over the last five years. The forecast earnings growth heading into 2020 is 18%. An appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate).

With a forward earnings growth rate of 18% the forward PEG is 1.1 with a 2020 PE multiple of 20x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that NetEase is marginally overvalued with a stock price of $267. Its fair value would be around $235.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

NetEase chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that NetEase’s stock price has increased over the last decade and peaked late in 2017. The stock then pulls back in 2018 while the stock market continued higher. Later in 2018 the stock market pulls back and NetEase rallies. NetEase’s rally then continues this year as the stock market rallies.

In the short-term the stock could rally back up to its 2017 peak. The rally seen in 2017 started at $220 and peaked at a little over $360. This $140 rally could be replicated again this year if the stock market continues to rally. When added to the $240 at the start of the year the stock could reach $380 by the end of the year.

NetEase has a history of earnings growth and this growth is expected to continue. Over the longer term NetEase has the potential to continue higher and will probably do so as long as its earnings continue to increase.

Conclusion

NetEase has plans to provide its Chinese based online services to the global market. This provides another growth avenue for the company. While NetEase’s earnings did fall considerably in the 2018 fiscal year this was primarily due to the investment in R&D to bring their services to the rest of the globe.

The company’s finances are still in good shape. While the working capital has reduced over the years it’s still strong with a current ratio of 2. Also its total debt has increased over the years but its still only 40% of the value of the company’s assets.

I think that NetEase has a bright future and is worth buying as a long-term investment for its future growth potential. While the company’s revenue is in the Chinese RMB currency the exchange rate movement is very slow compared to other foreign currencies.

