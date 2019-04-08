Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF: Why This ETF Is A Buy-And-Hold

The demand for lithium is heavily influenced by the demand for electric vehicles, with both set to rise sharply over the next two decades.

While lithium has multiple uses in medicine or as a constituent of heat resistant glass, its main use lies in lithium-ion batteries especially for electric vehicles (EVs). The lithium used for batteries outsells the lithium for other purposes by a factor of 3:1. The Global X Lithium & Battery ETF (LIT) seeks to trace the price appreciation (or fluctuation) of this element by tracking the Solactive Global Lithium Index (SOLLIT). As an ETF, its total expense ratio of 0.75% is relatively low compared to many mutual funds. So as the demand for EVs is on the rise, could it be lucrative to invest in the LIT ETF?

First of all let us take a closer look of the ETF's composition as it is disclosed here. Among the 10 largest holdings of LIT according to the Global X fact sheet as of Dec. 31 were three Ltd. and seven corporations. These corporations are (sorted by holding size) FMC Corp. (FMC), Albemarle Corp. (ALB), Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM), Tesla Inc. (TSLA), EnerSys (ENS), GS Yuasa Corp. (OTCPK:GYUAF) and Panasonic Corp. (OTCPK:PCRFY). Since GS Yuasa and Panasonic are OTCPK stocks their EPS and PE values are out of line with what you would expect for exchange listed stocks:

FMC has an EPS ratio of 5.65 and a PE ratio of 14.21. ALB has an EPS ratio of 6.25 and a PE ratio of 13.7. SQM has an EPS ratio of 1.73 and a PE ratio of 22.3. TSLA has an EPS ratio of 5.67 and a PE ratio of 47.2. GYUAF has an EPS ratio of 173.85 and a PE ratio of 0.11. PCRFY has an EPS ratio of 107.75 and a PE ratio of 0.08. (as of 4/5/19)

Newer data as provided by Seeking Alpha shows that this top-10 composition shifted a little bit and now includes four Ltd. and six corporations. Panasonic no longer belongs to the top-10 list.

So what should an investor willing to invest into LIT consider first?

Demand for EV vehicles

Since the ETF focuses on the lithium battery market, future demand of EVs plays a crucial role. According to Bloomberg's Electric Vehicle Outlook, worldwide EV sales are expected to rise significantly which is to 30-fold by 2030 compared to sales in 2017. (Source) This is expected to be the case since EVs will eventually become cheaper in their production than cars with a gasoline or diesel engine according to many analysts. So, the most important question considering the EV market is not: "Will the demand go up?" but "Will margins go up as prices go down?"

The Scandinavian car manufacturer Volvo expects profit margins of EVs to match those of conventional cars by as early as 2025. As of today car manufacturers "have admitted that higher component costs and limited take-up in initial years will hit margins" - what is to be improve dramatically over the next couple of years. (Source) This optimistic outlook of Volvo seems to be in-line with other car manufacturers such as Volkswagen that plans " to produce 22 million electric cars over the next decade" while deepening their collaboration with Ford Motor Company for that matter. (Source)

So, if we assume that not only the demand for EVs increase but also the profit margins, then it is very likely that the car industry will very well embrace EVs more boldly than it does at the moment. Then it makes sense to assume that all or at least the vast majority of all vehicles of a portfolio comes as an EV version - even though the same car model might be offered as a hydrogen fuel cell version or a conventional combustion one. Indeed many car manufacturers such as Ford (F) or Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) focus on platforms that can be manufactured with different kind of engines in order to be more flexible and more efficient.

But will an increasing demand for EVs spark an increasing demand for lithium batteries in a 1:1 ratio?

Uses of and Markets for Lithium-Ion Batteries

It is a common perception that lithium-ion batteries are mostly used for electric vehicles and it is indeed true that the EV market represents a big component of total lithium-ion battery sales. In 2015, when EVs were still rare in the car world, EVs already contributed to about $5.8 billion in lithium-ion battery sales forming the second largest segment of this market by USD. The largest segment formed the computer industry with cell phones, tablets and laptops generating about $6.2 billion in sales - a distribution of market share that is likely to change soon.

Given that in 2015 the EV market in the USA had only the size of 1% of the total car market and the fact that this number is considered to rise to 35% by 2040, it is well possible that the sharp rise in EV sales expected during the next decade - or the two next decades, depending on who you ask - will thoroughly influence the total lithium-ion battery demand. Moreover, experts do not consider the U.S. to be the biggest car market by then but China. By 2040 the demand for EVs in China is expected to be as high as the demand in the EU and the U.S. combined.(Source)

Indeed China is already a lithium battery powerhouse as its manufactured batteries reached a capacity of 16.4 GWh in 2016, making it the world's largest producer of lithium-ion batteries. South Korea came second place with a capacity of 10.5 GWh followed by the United States with a capacity of only 1 GWh. By 2020 these numbers are all set to rise to 107.5 GWh for China, to 38.0 GWh for the United States and to 23.0 GWh for Korea. The European Union is likely to fall behind while China is expected to maintain its status for a longer time. (Source)

Yet, this is not to say that the EU is to be neglected. According to a two-pager by the European Commission, the EU plans to increase production capabilities during the next two decades to meet domestic demand. However, the EU acknowledges that this important transition in the European car industry also requires foreign investment of at least some of the major players such as LG Chem, Tesla et al. - players that are constituents of the LIT ETF. And while there are fewer than 4 million EVs currently driving on European roads, the European Commission expects this number to rise significantly, having between 50 to 200 million EVs en route in Europe by 2028 and up to 900 million by 2040.

Although that this estimate by the EC provides us with a rather wide bracket, it clearly shows that even the European market, which many analysts expect to be dramatically outsold by the Chinese market when it comes to EVs and lithium-ion batteries, is not to be ignored. Even lithium-ion battery manufacturers based in Europe should get their fair share of the cake as battery sales are also expected to increase from under 77 GWh in 2018 to something between 250 to 1100 GWh in 2028 and up to 4000GWh by 2040. Yet, even the EC expects Europe to remain a smaller market for lithium-ion batteries with a total market share of something between 7% to 25% by 2028. This estimate is well in-line with the aforementioned estimates by other analysts in the paragraphs above. (Source)

So yes, the investor who invests in lithium now should very well see an almost equal sharp rise in the demand and thus in the price of lithium over the next one to two decades.

Investing in the LIT ETF

Though, investing in the LIT ETF is not the same than investing in a lithium futures contract which would be a direct investment in this commodity. The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) currently consists of 50 holdings (as of 3/29/19). Its largest group of stocks belong to the group of basic materials with a percentage of roughly 60%, the second largest group consists of technology stocks with a percentage of roughly 28%. This makes an investment in LIT not only an investment in the commodity market, but also in the technology sector.

Moreover, investors should know that whereas China is expected to be the biggest market for EVs and lithium batteries in the mid- to long-term, the country breakdown of the funds stocks shows that US stocks are its biggest constituent with roughly 45% followed by South Korea and Japan with roughly 10 to 11% respectively, whereas China comes only 7th with a little over 5%. This of course is due to the fact that LIT traces the SOLLIT while investing in Chinese stocks in general brings additional risks such as geopolitical including regulatory risks and currency risk. The trade-off is that a focus on Chinese corporations could result in a larger return in the midterm, thus creating potentially large opportunity costs for an investor who avoids the Chinese market.

If we consider the industry breakdown of LIT that clearly focuses on the material sector i.e. on lithium itself with a focus of roughly 60%, I expect the LIT ETF to be a good buy-and-hold investment opportunity in the long term for an investor who likes to add exposure to this commodity market. As both the commodity market and the technology sector are subject to increased volatility during geopolitical rough times, I would not consider LIT to be an equally good investment opportunity for the short-term investor. And with a market outlook covering the next two decades this article clearly sets a personal record.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.