GBX - Let's Discuss The Bull Case

It's not news to anyone when I say that the stock market has done exceptionally well this year. 'Everything' is up. Stocks, commodities and even bonds. Industrials (XLI) for example are up almost 20% this year which is 5 points higher than the S&P 500 return. Transportation stocks (XTN) are outperforming the S&P 500 by 2 points. And then there is The Greenbrier Companies (GBX).

This Oregon based producer of railroad cars is down 16.5% this year, which is extremely disappointing given the performance of other assets like the ones I just summed up. The company just reported Q2 earnings of fiscal year 2019 which revealed that falling margins are the problem. Management is confident, which might support the bull case.

What Happened To Earnings?

Adjusted EPS did not surprise analysts since it came in exactly as expected. Q2/2019 adjusted EPS fell to $0.22 which is a decline of 78% compared to the prior-year quarter. This is the second consecutive decline. Both declines were double-digit declines and both did not come in below expectations.

It's also more than depressing that nine of the past 12 quarters had negative EPS growth. In other words, the company missed the entire economic upswing since 2016, it seems.

Sales are showing a different picture. Q2 sales reached $658.7 million which is roughly $10 million above expectations and 5% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. It's also the 7th consecutive quarter with positive sales growth since Q4 of 2017. This would roughly translate to Q2 of the 2017 calendar year which marked the start of the transportation recovery. Hence, it makes sense that the company's sales have been in a steady uptrend since then because higher transportation volumes generally speaking mean higher capex and higher orders for Greenbrier.

So, why did the company's bottom line fail to grow? This seems like one of the biggest wastes of an economic uptrend I can imagine.

First of all, let's continue the sales discussion. Revenue was primarily supported by higher wheel and component demand. The problem is that gross margins fell to 8.2% from 12.0% in Q1 of 2019. This decline of almost 4 points was caused by lower manufacturing efficiencies including line change overs, railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs. Hence, operating margins in the manufacturing segment declined from 7.8% to 2.9% which is the result of lower gross margins. Wheels, repair & parts operating margins declined by 'only' 0.7 points which shows that the real problem is in the manufacturing segment. Unfortunately, manufacturing is generating most of the sales with total sales volume of $476 million in Q2 which roughly 4 times as much as wheels, repair & parts.

Moving over to the graph below, I think we are getting a pretty clear picture of what is going on. Below, we are seeing 4 lines. The stock price, gross and operating margins and sales. All indicators expect for the stock price are displayed on a TTM basis.

We see that the stock price bottomed in Q1 of 2016. That makes total sense given that the global economy bottomed in that very quarter. It also makes sense that sales continue to decline in 2016 because the stock bottomed thanks to leading indicators. And it always takes time before 'hard' economic data starts to pick up after leading indicators point to higher growth.

The problem is that sales never made it back to the previous highs. We are even seeing that sales growth is slowing at this point. But that's just a part of the problem. It gets even worse once you look at margins. Margins are in a steady downtrend since 2016 which means that only solid sales growth can support the bottom line. In this case, we are seeing slower margins and what looks like slowing sales. This makes a bottom line recovery even more unlikely. It is therefore no surprise that the stock has erased most of its post-2016 gains.

With that in mind, let's see what management had to say. I am showing the full quote below because I think this hits the nail on the head.

William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, "Order activity, railcar deliveries and revenue generation highlighted Greenbrier's fiscal second quarter. However, our earnings performance was underwhelming, reflecting what we believe will be a single disappointing quarter. Greenbrier's fiscal second quarter was expected to be the least profitable of fiscal 2019. Planned production line changeovers temporarily reduced manufacturing efficiency in the quarter. These expected operating disruptions were compounded by the railcar contract loss accruals in Europe and Gunderson and the facility closure costs in our railcar repair network that we communicated on March 22. Greenbrier is actively addressing these performance issues. We expect to quickly resolve them."

The last part 'We expect to quickly resolve them' does not look too promising. However, the company also mentioned significant improvements in the remaining half of 2019 when it comes to margins. Diluted EPS is expected to come in between $3.60 and $3.80 in 2019 with sales exceeding $3.0 billion compared to $2.5 billion in 2018. There are not a lot of details but I think management might actually improve margins if these manufacturing issues are resolved.

This brings me to the bull case. Yes, the bear case continues to be a further margins decline and peak sales. However, the risk reward for such a trade has gotten so bad that I would not do it with my enemy's money. The bull case has a much better risk/reward ratio given that the company is one of the few industrial players that has missed the most recent upswing. It is also mainly due to internal inefficiencies instead of secular headwinds.

At this point, the stock is trading at 8.6 times earnings with a forward P/E ratio of 7.80. The short float is at 15%. This perfectly captures the low expectations we witnessed over the past months.

However, the bull case is dependent on the economy. Without economic growth, I am afraid that sales growth is not going to support margins. At this point, it does look like we are seeing first signs of a growth bottom, but it's still very fragile.

Nonetheless, the bull case includes economic growth uncertainty. Simply because it is one of the reasons why the stock is down this much. To me, it's simple. If you believe that economic growth is going to pick up while you also trust management that manufacturing efficiencies are going to be resolved, I think you are looking at a very interesting trade. If the bull case turns out to be correct, we might be looking at a very profitable entry point with a price target of at least $50 if the short squeeze kicks in.

And even if you decide to completely ignore the stock, I think one should be looking forward to the next earnings release to see if management is indeed able to turn things around.

