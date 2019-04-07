AT&T: Money In The Bank After Hudson Yards Sale

While telegraphed for several months, the announcement that AT&T (T) would sell its stake in its Hudson Yards tower back to the developer only to lease it back has received a warm reception from the markets. While claims of “financial engineering” have run rampant since then, I hold a strong positive opinion of the deal – even though it is likely to be slightly dilutive to free cash flow and earnings per share. Companies are not run on a strict numbers basis and the benefits of flexibility and improved optics on the firm’s path to right-sizing the balance sheet after the acquisition of Time Warner more than outweigh that minor impact.

Lead Up To The Deal

Winding back the clock to early 2014, Time Warner announced that it was moving its headquarters from Columbus Circle to the far west side of Manhattan, into the Hudson Yards project. Starved for space, this was one of the last untapped areas of real estate in Manhattan and long considered an eyesore. New York City politicians encouraged development here heavily and finally got a bite from one of the city’s most well-known developers.

Securing Time Warner as an anchor was a landmark win for Related Companies, the company that made a massive real estate bet on the area near the Hudson River docks. Not necessarily relevant to an investment in AT&T, but the story of Hudson Yards is an interesting one. Related Companies, founded by billionaire owner Stephen Ross, bought the rights to build out the railyards (nearly thirty acres) in a billion dollar deal. This would be no small feat; construction would require nearly another billion in spending to build a massive platform over the railyards, requiring more than a thirty thousand tons of steel and a massive amount of concrete to elevate the skyscrapers that now sit there. The entire plot sits on top of concrete-sleeved caissons anchored into the New York bedrock; the skyscrapers themselves do not sit on flat ground technically. It’s an amazing project from a logistics and technology standpoint.

Related Companies took an interesting approach to funding the development. Tenants essentially “bought in” to Hudson Yards, crowd sourcing the capital from tenants to fund the $25B deal. From 2014-2017, Time Warner revealed it had spent $1,060mm on the Hudson Yards development project within its SEC filings. It expected to invest an additional $900mm, excluding interest costs, through the completion of Hudson Yards in 2019. AT&T, to my knowledge, did not disclose any further details on the expected cost of the deal within its own 2018 10-K so I assume that guidance was still valid. Given that, on the net, the news that the stake in the Hudson Yards office tower would be sold for more than $2B via a sale/leaseback transaction should end up being about a wash when it comes to money in, money out once finance costs and fees are factored in to the equation.

Interestingly, the sale/leaseback is reported to be with Related Companies. This is a big win for them. They, in essence, secured nearly five years of financing interest free for their project and presumably have locked AT&T into a market rate rental agreement. Investors that have followed Hudson Yards are perhaps not too surprised to see this happen. In 2016, Tapestry (TPR) (what was Coach for those unfamiliar with their rebrand) entered into a sale/leaseback transaction on their ownership of 10 Hudson Yards for a more than $2B price tag with a third party.

Why This Is A Positive For AT&T

I do see plenty of claims of “financial engineering” when it comes to this transaction for AT&T, as well as questions on return on investment. While we do not know the terms of the leaseback, I can put on my REIT hat for a moment to help give investors at least a ballpark idea. Today, cap rates on extreme high end New York real estate are around 4.5%. Net operating income (“NOI”) margin of 65% is the norm for office REITs, putting likely market rent at 7% gross yield or $140mm annually. That means that, yes, with most AT&T debt trading at around 4.5-5.5% yields to maturity, that this is a dilutive transaction to net income and earnings per share.

However, I’d urge investors to think about this from a less strict numbers perspective. Selling real estate removes a capital-intensive asset from the balance sheet of a company that is already operating within one of the most demanding sectors of the market when it comes to reinvestment needs. While this cash will inevitably be used for debt reduction, paydown in this way accelerates a return to a business that can invest in growth and I’m certain that AT&T can generate greater than high single digit returns from capital investment in its infrastructure – particularly with 5G on the horizon.

It will also go a long way to help support the share price and the credit rating. Remember management’s year end goal of 2.5x leverage that forms the foundational roadmap to gets the balance sheet back in order ( see the above slide from Q4 2018 earnings). While AT&T references 2.8x leverage as of 2018 year end – a level that seems healthy – the company is also sitting on $19B in underfunded pension obligations and a further $30B of non-current liabilities that includes sustainability payments for FirstNet and various lease obligations. This is a heavy burden. While maintaining a stable outlook for AT&T, Moody’s itself acknowledged that the telecom juggernaut was “weakly positioned for its Baa2 unsecured rating” and that its dividend remained “very high relative to its media and telecom peers”. Both of these concerns – the debt and the health of the dividend – remain in the forefront of investor minds.

When contemplating a ratings upgrade, remember that the sale/leaseback of Hudson Yards will not improve ratings agency views of leverage:

Moody’s standard adjustments to the income statement, cash flow statement and balance sheet amounts for restructuring and impairment charges, off-balance sheet accounts, receivable securitization programs, under-funded pension obligations, and recurring operating leases.

The firm will essentially just be trading one form of debt for another in the eyes of the agencies and most creditors. However, it does help address near term debt maturities, removes balloon payment risk, and allows CFO John Stephens to be more aggressive in how he structures bond ladder. All of this will help ease market concerns over time. In the search for alpha over the past year and in 2019, high debt, high yield firms have just not been the area of the market to be exposed to. Expect the market to reward the efforts of AT&T in executing on that delevering plan.

In short, investors should be happy to see this deal done. Management remains on track to addressing the balance sheet and shifting its business model towards generating more free cash flow. If the company hits its 2019 free cash flow target - $12B after the payment of dividends – I suspect the share price will exit 2019 on a firmer footing than it did coming in. In my opinion, for the risk averse income seekers out there, AT&T makes for a compelling opportunity.

