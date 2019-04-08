Bank Of America Cut To Neutral - Something Important Has Changed

Investment Thesis for BAC

Something significant has changed for Bank of America (BAC) shares, complicating the picture today for what was a simple long call not long ago. With increased uncertainty about the economy and Fed monetary policy, volatility will be more prevalent for the shares moving forward. So it is no longer among my highest conviction calls. Thus, I am downgrading my view on the shares to “Neutral” from “Strong Buy”.

Since I last published on this premier financial sector stock, the pace of economic growth has slowed, and the Federal Reserve has shifted its monetary policy from hawkish to neutral. These are important developments to critical factors for BAC shares. As a result, investor enthusiasm should be tempered in the bank, as forward-looking concerns are given a heavier weighting. The company’s operations should continue to benefit from a fully employed America, but the outlook for its net interest margin is no longer clearly positive due to the shape of the yield curve and the Fed’s rate forecast. And recent commentary from the bank’s CEO indicates the company will see decreased trading revenue in the first quarter, so its upcoming earnings report may be lacking in positive catalysts. When the company reports its results, investors will also look to forward guidance and the tone of discussion from the bank and analysts for their cue on what to do. This will temper enthusiasm for the shares however positive management may be about the economy.

Economic growth deceleration in the near-term, with recession fear rising as the yield curve flirts with inversion, does not prepare the table for investor fervor in the forward outlook for financial sector stocks. In fact, I believe downside risk may be heightened over the near-term because of the pending first reporting of Q1 GDP and the potential for a disruptive result from Brexit. So, I must downgrade my view on Bank of America. My downgrade does not take my opinion to a negative outlook, because of my expectation for economic softness to last temporarily, before growth recovers later this year. Also, a positive outcome from a U.S. trade deal with China should eventually benefit the cyclically sensitive stock.

Bank of America Sensitivity to the Economic Cycle

Bank of America (BAC) shares carry economic sensitivity. That is evident in the stock’s beta coefficient of 1.49 (3-Year, Monthly), which shows that BAC shares will exaggerate broad stock market moves. The stock market itself is most importantly driven by economic expectations and by how that trickles through to specific companies. Banks are especially sensitive to the economy and will exaggerate any economic penalty reflected in the market.

We saw that penalty enforced in December as economic concerns weighed on stocks broadly and as the government shutdown, trade policy, concern about Fed policy, and Brexit worries weighed. However, the downside in December was exaggerated I believe due to the compounding effect of tax loss selling.

Concern About the Economic Outlook

If you follow my work, then you know that I do not expect a recession in 2019. However, I do expect a first quarter 2019 economic disappointment, which I believe will raise investor anxiety about the economic outlook. That should be enough to raise stock market alarm and cause sector strategists to shift their favor from many cyclical stocks like those in the financial sector.

I have expressed my concern about the economy over the course of the last few months. But beyond my own concern, the bond market just flashed an important warning signal about the economy. The yield curve inverted on March 22, 2019, with the yield on the 3-month Treasury bill marking a higher rate than that of the 10-year Treasury note. It was the first time it happened since 2007, which is noteworthy, as it preceded the Great Recession.

The yield curve inversion of the 3-month bill and 10-year note has an uncanny knack of predicting recession, with the last seven recessions being preceded by such yield curve inversions. However, this time around, the curve was restored a week later, on March 29, 2019, and when it comes to predicting recession, the persistency of inversion matters. Research of the New York Fed shows this:

…all six NBER recessions since 1968 have been preceded by at least three negative monthly average observations in the twelve months before the start of the recession. Moreover, when inversion on a monthly average basis is used as an indicator, there have been no false signals over this period. By contrast, negative spreads occurred on 100 days between January 1, 1968, and December 31, 2005, in months that did not turn out to have negative average monthly spreads.

So, this latest inversion, being short-lived, may not be proof enough yet to predict recession because we are lacking a monthly average negative spread. That said, we have seen the curve flattening and flirting with inversion for some time now and so it is clear the bond market is reflecting concern about the economy. The same can be said for the U.S. Federal Reserve, which just published economic forecasts showing a median expectation for no rate actions in 2019, whereas previously, the Fed was on a clear rate hiking trajectory.

Fed Monetary Policy Shift

The U.S. Federal Reserve has shifted its monetary policy to neutral from previous tightening. Please note that the Fed is not dovish today, but rather neutral, and that differentiation should make a difference. It is more favorable for banks as policy stands now than if the Fed were cutting interest rates. But note that if the Fed cuts interest rates because of a duty to respond to a deteriorating economy, then the financial stocks should fall far out of favor. This is because the first most important factor for bank stocks is the economy, and second comes Fed monetary policy, in my view.

Still, a shift to neutral monetary policy on U.S. economic uncertainty, from previous Fed hawkishness on U.S. economic robustness, is a negative for financials. Banks prosper from lending activity and financial market performance. If the economic cycle is at an inflection point or appears to investors to be approaching one, then financial stocks will start to price that in. And, if the Fed is no longer raising rates and widening profit margins for banks, financials should also respond negatively to that.

Financial Sector Stocks are on the Back Foot

This is one reason why financial sector stocks and Bank of America shares appear to already be on the back foot. You can see in the charts here that BAC shares, and the shares of the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) have underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPY) over the course of the last month. In March, concerns about the economy intensified and the Fed’s quarterly economic forecasts showed expectations for no more rate actions this year. Fed policy and the flat to inverted yield curve alter the outlook for banks.

A Note on Bank of America’s Operations

Bank of America is about to report its earnings results, where strong performance would be expected to serve as a support to the shares. However, when the bank does report, it will have to answer questions about how the recent shift in Fed policy and/or the flat to inverted yield curve might affect its net interest yield. In its most recent earnings presentation for the fourth quarter of 2018, and in other documents, the bank notes that a 100 basis point (1 percentage point) parallel shift upward in the yield curve benefits the bank’s net interest income by approximately $2.7 billion over a forward twelve month span. Just a few months ago, this is what most of us expected, but today the forward outlook is much different. So, with the rate outlook now drastically changed, some steam should come out of the stock. Management will have to talk about this, and it should not be helpful to share performance.

Conclusion

In the case of cyclical stocks, a shift in the forward economic outlook or economic uncertainty plays a more important role in the performance of the shares than current operational performance or valuation. Investors will anticipate operational deterioration and penalize valuation ahead of it. With my expectation for a first quarter economic disturbance that I expect to renew U.S. economic concerns, I view risk in cyclical stocks heightened now. However, because I expect the first quarter economic stumble to be temporary, I expect the stock would recover and outperform the market later this year. The stock should also benefit from a trade deal with China. Note though that BAC shares would also exaggerate market decline on a hard Brexit result.

Thus, given the very important change in economic outlook and Fed policy, I cannot currently recommend their purchase with new money. The uncertainty around these two driving factors for the shares make for volatility and uncertainty about the stock. Long-term holders with important tax consequences upon their sale may have cause to hold the shares, which currently pay an approximate 2.1% dividend yield, rather than to try to time such volatility. As I do expect the economy to improve later this year, and the yield curve with it, I hold a neutral view on BAC shares. However, that represents a downgrade from my long-standing previous “Strong Buy” opinion. All readers are advised to consult their personal financial advisor before making investment decisions, as only your advisor knows your personal situation, goals, risk aversion, investment diversification and short and long-term capital needs.

