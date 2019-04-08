ICA: Dividends From Half Of Sweden's Grocery Market

The company has a nation-wide presence, from stores in villages of 500 inhabitants, to massive supermarkets in Stockholm, Gothenburg and other cities.

ICA is the largest grocer in all of Sweden, holding over 50% of the market share.

I recently wrote an article about the grocer Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) (OTCPK:AXFOY), entitled Axfood Should Be One Of Your Dividend Stocks. In that article, I spent some time presenting Axfood, a company I consider market-leading in the Swedish grocery market.

Now, the time has come to take a look at the company with a significantly higher market share, but slightly less (usually) yield. Does this make it a less appealing candidate for a US or non-Swedish dividend investor?

I don't believe it does. Both ICA Gruppen (OTC:ICCGF) and Axfood essentially represent the major players in a market which feeds 10 million people annually. It's a consumer staples combination that, in my opinion, offers safety, growth and recurring dividends - and that is my case in writing this article.

I hope by writing this I will show you that ICA Gruppen is a company worth your time, and a price point where I would consider it wise for you, given the right frame of mind, to invest in the stock.

Let's get this party started.

Half of Sweden's food comes from ICA

The company's name is short for "Inköpscentralernas Aktiebolag" (The Purchaser's Limited Company) and includes 2200 owned and member/grocer-owned stores around the country. The company also owns Rimi Baltic, as well as the ICA Bank and a number of other, smaller operations.

ICA was founded back in 1917 when Hakon Swenson founded a company by the same name, and the founder's idea was to allow small business owners to remain small business owners, but still give them the benefits of a large-scale operation/company in terms of purchase prices/wholesale as well as marketing. It wasn't fully realized until 1939 when the four largest wholesale operations across the country merged to form what they wanted to call "SICA" (Swedish ICA), but the name was already taken at the time. Hence, ICA.

It wouldn't take long, only a year until ICA's operations covered all of Sweden apart from Skåne (south Sweden), but it would take almost 20 years until the stores and smaller grocers who used the company's offering would adopt the intended name ICA. The company has started numerous initiatives and co-operation over the years to strengthen the bond between the previously rather independent stores and make them into ICA as a "whole." It would take until 1990 until the wholesale organization, as well as the cooperative, was fused into one company - ICA AB.

The organization

I believe we need to talk a little more about the organization, because of its complexity and history. It's reminiscent of a franchising organization, but at the same time, it's somewhat different. I believe it to be important to talk about because of:

All of the stores on the picture (yes, even that thing to the left is considered an ICA store - it's Sweden's smallest) are ICA stores, and all of the owners are part of the same organization. They source the same products, at similar prices from the same, overarching wholesaler.

(Source: Ica Annual Report 2018)

As we can see, ICA doesn't have one business model - it has several. That's what gives the company some of its flexibility. The company has operations in Sweden, Norway and the Baltics. It has stores that are owned by ICA itself, and it has stores that are owned by small-time business owners/grocers. The ICA-idea is comprised of the following (translation mine)

The ICA idea which represents individual traders in collaboration, combining diversity and local adaptation with large-scale efficiency, remains a cornerstone - both at national and local level.

(Source: ICA)

The company ICA AB operates grocery stores in concert with free grocers/small business owners, which in themselves are part of ICA. The company ICA AB handles sourcing/purchases and collective marketing/market communication. It also supports the local grocers/owners in questions pertaining to store marketing and store development.

ICA stores come in four different profiles from smallest to largest in terms of the number of products/store revenue:

ICA Nära (smallest)

ICA Supermarket

ICA Kvantum

Maxi ICA Stormarknad (Largest)

The largest of these stores are always run as a combination of store owners, who handle the sales of FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods), and special products are handled by the subsidiary Maxi Special. ICA also includes the pharmacy called Cura, which are usually located within ICA stores as part of the offerings.

ICA also had a 7-11-like store called "ICA to Go," but this idea was scrapped as it proved to be unsuccessful. These will instead be integrated with "normal" ICA grocery stores.

It's important to note that the ICA grocers/business owners are not pledged to purchasing products solely from ICA, but can choose to source their food from anywhere. The loyalty towards ICA is strong however, with 80%+ of the sold products being sourced from the ICA wholesale company. (Source)

ICA as a parent company is the party which decides when it would like to open a new store in a given area. The company is responsible for initial financing, and owns the new store, and is a majority shareholder in the newly opened store company. Once the store company, through profits, has repaid the financing loan, the business owner/store owner may repurchase the shares from ICA.

On average, this takes about 5 years. (Source)

ICA Gruppen has approximately 22 000 employees across Scandinavia.

A multitude of subsidiaries/related companies and operations

ICA maintains several operations that are key to supporting the development of existing and new grocery stores and products. One is the pharmacy, which we've mentioned. The company also maintains a bank (ICA-Banken), a real-estate subsidiary which is Scandinavia's largest real estate company in FMCG. Its goal is the acquisition, development, sale and strategizing regarding the company's real estate needs. We'll go into these area by area in this article to see how they are performing.

In addition, ICA has forayed into textiles and owns the chain "Hemtex," which is one of the leading home improvement/textile/decorating store with 147 stores across Finland, Sweden, and Estonia.

How ICA makes money

Because it's partially franchised, ICA as a company makes its profit in the following ways:

Wholesale operations of external and internal brand products in FMCG and non-food items (including logistics and infrastructure payments)

Sales/profits from subsidiary companies

Wholly-owned non-food sales in ICA Maxi Stormarknad stores

Services for store owners/business owners in areas of marketing, sales, and accounting

A fee from the store owners/business owners for the collective organization (Called an ICA Subscription)

Royalty fees based on store revenues

Result-based profit sharing from larger stores, mostly ICA Maxi Stormarknad stores

(Source: Ica Annual Report 2018)

During 2018, the operating profit for the company increased by 2.6%, with particular growth in the pharmacy and banking segment. Strong growth also came from the online sales of both food and pharmaceuticals, with 42% and 55% sales growth, respectively.

In addition, ICA also acquired a large (~42%) stake in "Min Doktor," Sweden's second-largest player in things related to digital primary care. The company's ambition is to, in the future, generate sales and profits from investments in primary care such as these.

The company has also initiated a comprehensive organizational review, aimed at reducing costs and increasing efficiency. This process will continue during 2019, and it's unclear as of yet when this will be finished. In short, ICA makes money from a variety of different things - and it puts the capital it earns into an equally diverse variety of new projects.

Company performance overview - ICA

ICA's financials are a joy to behold, and its performance as the largest grocery retailer in Sweden leaves little to be desired.

(Source: Ica Annual Report 2018)

Company performance, while not at an all-time high in terms of margin development, is going very well. The ongoing improvements and developments include store restructurings, online commerce alternatives, automated warehouse developments, and general IT development. Like its major competitor Axfood, ICA is actively trying to bridge into the digital world. Unlike Axfood, the company has elected not to buy any of the remaining online-based grocers, but rather to capitalize on its existing organizational strength to develop its own from scratch.

Its main goals, and what the company mostly speaks of, is this development of e-commerce and digitalization. How can it primarily speak to this? Because the company's more legacy-based businesses (the business of operating and maintaining grocery stores and selling customers their daily bread) are essentially handling themselves in ICA's models, responsibility being delegated to store owners. 40% more ICA stores were connected to the company's online service offerings during 2018. To date, 282 ICA grocery stores are offering online shopping alternatives and this number is steadily growing.

(Source: Ica Annual Report 2018)

The company's wholesale operations account for large portions of company profits, with profit segmentation being shown above. Given ICA's business model and the fact that it holds more than half of the nation's grocery market, it is unlikely that this model or structure will experience sudden shifts in the near future.

(Source: Ica Annual Report 2018)

Looking at the cash flow performance of the company, FCF/FCF per share is developing in lines with company goals and actually managed to exceed expectations during FY18, despite certain small company headwinds (more on these later).

Much like Axfood, ICA has several of its own lines of products/brands which it sells as alternatives to external brands (ICA ketchup as opposed to Heinz Ketchup). Much like its competitors, it has an extreme budget alternative (ICA basic) and a "standard" alternative, set to compete with established brands (simply called "ICA"). The percentage of these brands increased to ~25% for FY18, an increase of 0.7% for the year and as such, it seems they are equally loved as Axfood's own brand-alternatives are.

ICA's performance over the year was better than average, with the Swedish grocery market growing 3.2% and store sales for ICA increasing by 3.5% compared to FY17. (Source)

(Source: Ica Annual Report 2018)

In addition, looking at the results for the ICA stores over the course of the past 3 years, the challenges that seem to remain for the company is trimming some of the costs, allowing it to improve margins further, and in this case, back to 2016-2017 levels.

Looking to the Baltics

Other areas in the company are running equally well/even better. Despite competition in home markets, Rimi managed to turn out record-level sales, profits, and margins for FY18. Private label sales were up here as well, and the company built a new central warehouse in the capital of Riga that's slated to be completed in 2020. ICA Gruppen is also implementing its "one-brand-strategy," and has divested all discount retailer stores in the nation, with the goal of converting existing stores to Rimi stores.

(Source: Ica Annual Report 2018)

In historical terms, this portion of the company is showing a lot of promise. Future goals focus on even more sales growth while maintaining current margins. Overall, the company seems to be targeting a margin of about 3-5%, which when put into comparison with American counterparts, seems somewhat higher than say, Kroger (KR).

Some Pharma stats

The company's pharmacy arm, Hjärtat, has seen some growth during FY18 as well. Like ICA's other stores, the pharmacy is now offering its own private label brands of standard products such as creams and simple home medical supplies - not medication, however. As previously mentioned, online sales grew by 55% for the year with both prescription drugs and OTC drug sales growth for the full year. The company maintains a margin of roughly 3-4% in this area of the business, with FY18 coming at a 3.8% operating margin. Compared to American counterparts like Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), this is pretty much the same - Walgreens operating margin for 2018 was 4% (Source).

It's worth noting, however, that Swedish pharmacies like this do not yet offer their own brands of OTC drugs or prescription drugs. Should they start to do this, this offers the opportunity for some future margin expansion.

(Source: Ica Annual Report 2018)

Overall, numbers from its pharma business impress, with every key figure in the green for FY18.

Banks and Real Estate

Being a grocery company that also runs its own bank, as well as its own real estate subsidiary, of course, opens up for some interesting synergy opportunities. It's my view the company capitalizes well on these.

(Source: Ica Annual Report 2018)

2018 continued to be an excellent year for ICA real estate, with numerous development projects ongoing. Sweden is growing, and while new residential areas are taking more time to build than we'd like, ICA is in the forefront of identifying and building a suitable store network near/in close proximity to several of these areas in southern Sweden as well as Stockholm (Source). The company handles properties valued in total at about ~20B SEK.

(Source: Ica Annual Report 2018)

In terms of banking, the company continues to grow as well. It has managed to capture many of the new customers coming to Sweden, as well as retaining some of the old ones. For many, their ICA bank is not just another credit card, but actually, their main bank with which they pay bills and live their lives. While it doesn't boast as stellar numbers as some of our Swedish primary banks, it nonetheless manages to look rather appealing, with record results for FY18.

In addition to banking services, ICA Banken also offers insurance, corporate banking, and other services. This isn't just some playbook project for the bank either - ICA insurance was the fastest-growing Insurance company in all of Sweden during 2018, and has almost 150 000 customers to date (Source). The company offers wide insurance policies covering home, accidents, pets, sickness/disease, and other things.

Last but not least - Hemtex

This isn't my favorite subsidiary - in fact, it's probably the least favorite of them all, but it warrants a look as well. 2018 was a good year for online sales for the company, but despite this, the company did not manage to grow sales compared to FY17 (even less compared to FY16).

(Source: Ica Annual Report 2018)

The company is still in the stage of aiming to achieve "long-term and sustainable profitability." The company itself freely admits that:

The changes are extensive and it will take some time before the results are evident in the company’s financial performance. The whole organisation is being overhauled. Areas of particular focus are reducing costs, increasing efficiency and strengthening the customer offering through, among other things, a new store concept and a significant investment in increasing online sales. Distribution efficiency has also been improved and cooperation with ICA Sweden expanded.

Hemtex also experienced negative volume growth during the year. The singular positive, apart from ICA trying to do what it can to fix this company, is the fact that online orders grew by 36%.

Dividend Policy and ownership

The board targets a minimum of 50% of profits distributed to shareholders for the year, similar to Axfood's policy. For FY18, the board has proposed a dividend of 11.50 SEK/share, which by today's stock price represents a yield of 3.16%. The company has raised its dividend for 7 years at this point - and only for 7 years, due to it not paying a dividend during 2012 when ICA AB became ICA Gruppen and the then Netherlands-owned portion of shares was owned by Hakon Invest AB. In short, there was a reason for not paying a dividend during that year, and it wasn't necessarily a lack of company profits, but structural.

Since the company has had the current ownership structure, it has maintained a payout ratio of 50% or above and is likely to do so in the future as well.

(Source: Börsdata)

The dividend growth history, barring 2012, is impressive with dividend growth of ~91% since 2010.

The company ICA Gruppen is now entirely owned by the organization of ICA storeowners/business owners (ICA Handlarnas Förbund), owning 54% of the shares. The second-largest owner is a Swedish investment firm called Industrivärden. Together, the two owners have over 60% of the shares of the company. About 11% are owned by foreign investors, some shown below.

(Source: Ica Annual Report 2018)

Note, amusingly enough, a private individual known as "L Jönsson" owning almost 0.5B worth of ICA shares not as a corporate entity but as a private individual. L Jönsson owns and runs two of Sweden's largest ICA stores.

Negatives and Challenges

So, we're looking at the largest grocer in Sweden who also has forayed into textiles, banking, insurance, pharmacy, real estate, and non-Swedish grocery offerings.

What could possibly go wrong?

Jack of all trades - Fail in some trades

One of the things I like about competitor Axfood is its business simplicity. It sells food to wholesale and private consumers. The company transports the food and own logistics, but all it does is related to food offerings. It knows what it is doing.

ICA is trying to be many things at once in its search for capitalizing on its size, profits and trying to diversify into other areas. Some of these areas - like the pharmacy - have gone over extremely well. Others, such as textiles and home furniture, make me wonder who at ICA headquarters figured it'd be a good idea to get into the furniture market when we're the country which literally invented IKEA.

ICA is a great company. Most of the things it does turn out rather well historically. But in trying to diversify into as many areas as it is, the company's risk is really screwing up as well. Its Baltic operation, for the longest time, was really a risk in terms of profit. It has turned this around, only to (for the past 3 years) take complete ownership of Hemtex. I honestly don't foresee this ending well. In my view, the company should focus on its core business offerings - Food, Pharmacy and what we can call "customer services."

I consider banking and insurance part of ICA's services because of the company's position in Swedish society. By combining store rebates with card offers, the company can easily motivate customers to switch to its bank and insurance, which is working extremely well. Combine this with food and medicine/care offerings and you've pretty much got a large portion of what people could fundamentally need on a daily basis, all under one roof and from one provider.

But ICA doesn't agree. Instead, it's in the process of entering more generalized healthcare with the app purchase of "Min Doktor," as well as other investment ideas. There is, in my view, much it could improve on the food front before even moving to other areas. Things such as automated warehouses, intelligent shopping, improved home deliveries, improved store-brand offerings - just to name a few.

And so, I believe the company's largest risk is its seemingly intent wish on trying to diversify into areas where I believe it does not belong.

Chronical overvaluation is a disease currently specific to Swedish consumer staples

Like Axfood, ICA Gruppen suffers from the same malady of chronic overvaluation in terms of share price.

(Source: Google Finance)

With this type of 5-year development, I'm very pleased that I purchased my stocks before 2015. To date, almost 3.5% of my portfolio consists of ICA, and my gains for the position are above 75% including dividends and dividend reinvestment. It's a typical buy-and-hold stock.

However, undervaluation or appealing entries are rare.

It trades at a current blended P/E of 20.19, compared to Kroger trading at perhaps ~10. Catching this stock below a P/E of 15 has been rare for the past few years.

So, the historical overvaluation is a negative, because this stock needs watching and specific price targets. It rarely goes down, and when it does it's not for long.

Remaining challenges

There are arguments to be made for new entrants into the Swedish grocery market. I talk about this at length in my Axfood article. The same arguments that apply to Axfood and new entrants into their space applies to ICA - perhaps even more so, as ICA tends to appeal to the older generation which is more store/brand-loyal than other customers. The company offers store rebates for retirees as well as value-added services and in-store tasting that's rare to find in other Swedish stores. More often than not, the large stores also still have a meat/fish counter with fresh products, something also not often found in other stores.

(Source: ICA)

If you're interested in the entrant argument and my take on it, I suggest you read the Axfood article. Let me simply say that as far as international competition on this market - it's been tried, and while it hasn't exactly failed, its success has been extremely limited with Lidl currently only holding a 4-5% market share.

Positives and Valuation

In this article, I'm trying to convince you to take a look at ICA Gruppen, Sweden's by-far largest grocer. The company holds a 50%+ market share and is the only grocery store that has representation in virtually all of Sweden's municipalities, even very remotely-located ones. Out of 290 municipalities, ICA has no stores in 5 of them - that's it.

The company has a history of EPS growth since its inception, though the structure of ICA has shifted from time to time before becoming the company that it is today.

But the fact remains, the company is intrinsic to Sweden and the Swedish way of life. Most people, including myself, shop at an ICA store on a weekly basis. Some people have no actual choice but to shop at ICA, given that other alternatives are a hundred miles away. The company has managed to entrench itself not only in food, but in banking and recently pharmacy, and is an up-and-coming provider of insurance. I'm trying to find a good comparison to an American company - the closest company is Walmart (WMT).

Even Walmart however, has "only" ~25% of the American market share (Source). ICA's market share in Sweden is more than twice as much in terms of percentage. Think of it like a Soviet, state-run grocery store where most people "have" to shop. Except, no Soviet, no commies, and a pretty generous dividend.

The argument here is market dominance. Usually, the argument against it would be competition - but Sweden's grocery market is too mature for this to be an actual thing for ICA. It has already carved out the online market for its customers by continuously growing its e-commerce alternatives for shoppers, and its logistical system for this is already in place.

Even the risk of over-diversification is small. Hemtex, as many stores as it has, is only a small portion of this huge company and even a divestment or failure here won't harm the company in the long term.

There is nothing, any longer, that I can view (or anyone else can point to), that could significantly or fundamentally alter ICA's market position in Sweden over the long term.

However...

...you shouldn't pay today's share price.

There's no way in hell that the share is rated a "Buy" at today's stock price. This article does not recommend you to take a position today. The company's current overvaluation is apparent even by historical standards.

(Source: Börsdata)

Instead, I argue that you wait for the levels of October 2018, prior to the current overvaluation. At a blended P/E of 14-17, I do believe shares of ICA Gruppen are investable even for American investors. At these levels, you'd be looking at yields of more close to what could be considered attractive for this type of Consumer Staple, even including a 15-30% withholding tax which American investors are subjected to when investing in Swedish stocks.

At levels of 270 SEK/Share, this stock yields 4.2%. My YoC for my position is almost 6.5%. Anywhere you can see a yield of above 4% of this stock would historically prove to be an appealing entry point, even compared to investing in American consumer staples (going by an average yield of 2.4% in US grocers). There is, of course, the currency risk to take into consideration, which is why I argue that any investor considering this stock needs to think of it as an extremely long-term B&H stock.

It pays dividends only once per year, it doesn't show explosive short-term dividend growth (nor is it likely to ever do). The company doesn't have the same bonus dividend policy that Axfood has, making it more appealing in turn because of this. Margins in this industry are set and are unlikely to ever rise above 5%.

However, ICA has a better market position than Axfood has across all of Sweden. It's far more entrenched in key rural markets, and Swedish groceries is an area virtually exempt from the risks facing American, English or German grocers in the current market situation. We're a homogenous country, mostly uninteresting to corporations from abroad (Lidl's store that's the furthest north still leaves almost half of Sweden bare), but people still need to eat. People need banks, insurance, pharmacies. And ICA is already filling these needs, and likely to fill even more in the future.

Buying ICA at the right price is, I believe, one of the safest placements of capital a Swedish investor could ever do, barring bonds. Buying ICA at the right price as an American investor with the right mindset and time-frame, I believe is an excellent way to lock some long-term gains and dividends away.

My recommendation

Invest in ICA Gruppen when valuation/share price drops to a level of 270-280 SEK/share, or a blended P/E-ratio of around 16-17, to make up for the somewhat lower dividend compared to Axfood. At that price and current dividend levels, you'll be locking in a yield of ~4.3%. And this is a company that owns over 50% of a national market.

Please ask me any questions I didn't address, and I'll try to answer them as best I can.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICCGF, AXFOF, KR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.