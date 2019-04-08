EOG Resources - Reasons To Be Long

With oil prices on the rise, I think a technical breakout is likely which makes the stock suitable for both long-term investors and traders.

Let's start this article by admitting that I made a mistake. That mistake has been that I ignored EOG Resources (EOG) for way too long.

This Houston-based upstream oil company has always been under my radar because I focused on smaller oil companies. In this article, I will tell you why EOG resources is a great way to track the price of oil and a company that deserves a lot of respect thanks to it's strong focus on efficiency and free cash flow. We are even getting close to a potential technical breakout.

Source: EOG Resources

It's All About Efficiency

The two reasons why EOG has been doing so well are premium drilling and disciplined growth. The oil price required to generate double-digit ROCE has declined to $55 from $65 in 2017. The price has been at $81 in 2016 when premium drilling started. In other words, the required price has declined by almost $30 in less than 3 years after the price was roughly unchanged prior to 2016. This obviously has something to do with the need to reduce costs due to a lower oil price after 2014, but it is also one of the greatest tools to generate a strong bottom line.

Finding and development costs have declined to $8.86 in 2018 from $12.51 when premium drilling started. It is down 39% since 2014 when oil peaked. Depreciation and amortization costs are down 31% since 2014.

Additionally, the company has mentioned premium inventory which describes the company's current resource potential. At this point, the company has 13 years of premium inventory at current drilling pace. Resource potential has risen from 2.0 BnBoe in 2016 to 9.2 BnBoe in February of this year. This number has soared from 625 MBoe to 970 MBoe on a per well basis during the same period.

Additionally, the company generates free cash flow with oil prices at $55. Free cash flow quickly makes room for higher dividend payments for every dollar oil goes higher. EOG is in a position to increase dividends because financials are stable and debt reduction is not a priority. The current ratio is at 1.30 with debt/equity being at roughly 0.31. And speaking of dividends, investors got a 31% dividend increase in 2018 with a 19% CAGR since 1999.

Source: EOG Investor Presentation

Efficiency is expected to improve further as Eagle Ford well costs are expected to decline to $4.3 million in 2019 compared to $4.5 million in the second half of 2018. Wolfcamp oil well costs are expected to reach $7.2 million in 2019 from $7.5 million at the end of 2018. This is driven by higher drilling efficiencies, drilling tools, completion efficiencies as well as lower sand and water costs. These costs are partially offset by higher overall price increases which is something all drillers have to deal with I'm afraid. Nonetheless, total cash operating costs are down 27% since 2014. Adding to that, EOG has much higher realized oil prices compared to its peers. EOG's average realized oil price in Q4 of 2018 came in at $59.37 while the average peer was roughly $5 lower. I think this is one of the many reasons why EOG is doing so well.

Source: EOG Investor Presentation

All things considered, the graph below sums it up quite nicely. Both operating income and operating margins are close to their highs reached during the oil peak of 2014. All we need at this point is a higher oil price to really get this party started.

Data by YCharts

I think EOG is in a wonderful situation to offer traders and investors what they are looking for. Investors get steady dividend increases and a solid balance sheet while traders get to buy an oil company is an environment where a rising oil price is very likely to generate mid-term capital gains.

It also helps that the company is close to breaking out when it comes to technicals as you can see below.

Source: FINVIZ

I am also looking for oil companies because the massive underperformance of energy stocks as I discussed in this article. With oil prices on the rise and the possibility of a bottoming economy I think the stock can hit $110 on the mid-term. Personally I won't be buying despite everything I mentioned in this article. Not because I disagree with myself but because I like to buy smaller oil companies that are riskier but offer more upside potential on the mid-term. Simply because I am a mid-term trader and prefer capital gains over long-term dividend potential at this point. If you are looking for more stability without having to buy an ETF, I think EOG is a great pick. Efficiencies are rising and improving oil prices will provide further opportunities to keep the growth streak alive.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.