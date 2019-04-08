A Rising Path Of Least Resistance

Despite the major indices being just inches away from all-time highs, optimism toward equities on Main Street is remarkably subdued. As I’ll argue here, the stubborn refusal of retail participants to embrace the bull is evidence enough that the latest rally is on a sound footing and will continue. We’ll also look at evidence which points to increased demand for equities among informed investors.

Stocks have responded favorably to the release of the latest U.S. employment report, which surprised many participants. The March nonfarm payrolls report revealed an impressive growth of 196,000 jobs, easily beating the Dow Jones estimate of 175,000. The report also showed that inflation is nowhere to be seen, and with average hourly earnings growing at just 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

After the solid Employment Situation Report, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was higher for a seventh consecutive trading session, finishing with a 2.1% gain for the latest week. The S&P energy sector led the way higher, gaining over 2% on higher oil prices and increased geopolitical risk in oil-producing countries like Libya and Venezuela. The benchmark SPX is now within reach of its record high from Sep. 20 at the 2930 level and is up nearly 16% for the year to date.

Source: BigCharts

In the wake of this impressive performance there is every reason for believing the economic outlook is sanguine. Informed investors are all-in with equities and clearly have no concerns about the health of the U.S. economy. Stock prices are rising across the board and there are no signs of internal selling pressure (i.e. distribution) as reflected in the NYSE advance-decline line and the new 52-week highs and lows. Yet despite the market’s self-evident internal strength, a substantial percentage of investors are still afraid to commit to an optimistic outlook.

Indeed, after a 3-month, 16% rally in the SPX, one would expect a clear majority of investors would be bullish. However, he latest AAII investor sentiment poll show that a plurality of respondents, 37% to be exact, were neutral on the intermediate-term outlook. Inexplicably, investors still haven’t found the courage or conviction to take advantage of the resurgent bull.

One reason for the lack of confidence in equities among retail investors is the fact that stock and bond prices have risen simultaneously for much of this year. This divergence between rising stock and bond prices, and lower bond yields, has resulted in much confusion since rising demand for government bonds is widely regarded as a reflection of risk aversion. And yet risk assets like equities are also on the rise. This seeming contradiction in asset price trends was highlighted in an Apr. 6 article by Sunny Oh. As Oh observed, gains in equities and declines in debt yields have led to “wildly contradictory signals” over the health of the U.S. economy for many observers.

Investors have apparently overlooked the fact that stock and bond prices can rise unison for long periods without reflecting, or resulting in, economic weakness. Indeed, this has been a repeating occurrence in the years since the credit crash low of 2009. What it actually reflects is a lingering fear among a substantial portion of investors that the stock market’s gains are unsustainable. This acrophobia has kept them from participating in what is likely to be a worthwhile rally in the coming months.

One of the outstanding features of this market environment is the relative strength shown by the leading growth stocks Growth stock strength is one of the first things I look for to confirm whether or not a rally in the large cap indices is indeed sustainable. Growth stocks are bellwethers for the overall broad market outlook and are usually the first to show evidence of a reversal in demand for equities. With the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) having just made fresh 6-month highs (below), we have an important confirmation of the latest SPX rally.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, the internal condition of both the NYSE and the Nasdaq continue to improve. The 52-week new high/new low ratio on the Big Board has recently averaged around 7:1, and on Apr. 5 was an incredibly strong 15:1. Even the tech sector’s new high/new low ratio has improved in the last few days. This tells us that the incremental demand for equities remains firm, and since retail investors are still mostly too shy to purchase stocks, the assumption here is that most of the demand for equities is coming from informed participants.

Meanwhile, the 4-week rate of change in the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows is still a picture of strength for the broad equity market. This graph is my single favorite gauge for measuring the near-term path of least resistance for stocks in the aggregate. As long as this indicator is rising, we should expect to see higher stock prices in the immediate term.

Source: WSJ

On the tech sector front, while the new highs-lows momentum for Nasdaq stocks is lagging that of the NYSE, there is at least one encouraging sign of strength among the techs. I’m referring to the relative strength in the semiconductor stocks, which correctly predicted the latest broad market rally. Shown here is the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), which continues to higher highs on a monthly basis since bottoming last December. This chart shows the remarkable relative strength of the semis when compared with the S&P 500. As I've emphasized in past reports, relative strength in the semis is typically a leading indicator for a higher Nasdaq Composite Index, as well as a bullish confirmation signal for the broader outlook.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, the key indicators reviewed in this report support higher stock prices in the coming weeks. Growth stocks are accelerating, as is the internal momentum of the NYSE market. An overview of investor sentiment as reflected in opinion polls and news headlines suggests there's still a healthy level of skepticism toward equities. That's supportive of a buoyant stock prices based on the principle of contrarian sentiment. Accordingly, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish posture on equities and should also expect economic improvement in the months ahead.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.00 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.