Could Excessive Pessimism Be Delta Air Lines Shareholder's Best Friend?

For those who have followed the stock market for decades, the fact that tobacco stocks are among the best performing assets over generations is no surprise. In spite of consistently strong fundamentals, tobacco companies have almost always traded with a valuation discount to the broader market. Year after year, tobacco companies generated strong profits, paid large and rising dividends, and repurchased tons of shares at washed out valuations that other companies only reached during market panics. It's not that tobacco companies offered something truly amazing to the world that drove their market-crushing returns, it was the fact that their valuations were so low and they constantly took advantage of it through intelligent capital allocation.

So, what does this have to do with Delta Air Lines (DAL)? Well, quite simply, even with the stock trading near all-time highs, Delta shares trade at one of the most washed out valuations in the market. If you were to isolate their financials and present them to a reader who was unaware that they were looking at an airline, or if you told someone that Delta’s financials belonged to a consumer staples company, they would likely assign a valuation twice as high. But this is indeed an airline, and investors are unwilling to bid up shares, just like they have historically been unwilling to bid up tobacco company shares. So, what does this mean to a long-term investor now that Delta, and all airlines for that matter, have finally gotten their act together?

Data by YCharts

Years of consistent profitability and strong cash flow are not reflected in Delta's valuation.

Let's dive right into some facts. Over the past five years, Delta has:

Generated nearly 100% of its market cap in operating cash flow

Increased its dividend by 500%

Repurchased over 20% of its shares

Reduced total debt and pension liability

Increased both capacity (as measured by available seat miles) and utilization (as measured by load factor)

Seen its earnings per share rise by over 500%

Consistently traded with a single-digit P/E

The data there is undeniable. A quick look at charts can bring it to life.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

While critics will instantly say that Delta deserves a single-digit P/E because of their vulnerability to oil prices and because their profits can fluctuate wildly in a recession, the reality is, many industrial companies deal with the exact same business environment, yet are awarded much higher valuations. I have argued for a couple of years that airlines have reached a new level of rationality in their businesses that they did not have for a hundred years prior. Before this decade, most airline competitors were constantly in a boom and bust cycle and they either went bankrupt, merged into other airlines, or both.

Today, the few remaining airlines act with much more discipline when it comes to capacity additions and capital allocation and they deserve higher valuations. They simply do not get them.

The point of this article is not to argue that investors are magically going to wake up tomorrow and begin pricing Delta at 14 or 15 times earnings, however. The point of this article is that fears about Delta and airlines in general are wildly overblown, and if Delta continues trading at 8 times earnings while generating the same level of profits and cash flows, investors are likely to end up in a much better position, simply because of the amount of capital returns that will take place over the next five years.

Capital returns, debt, and pension liabilities

Delta has a stated policy of returning an average of 70% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We've already seen Delta increase its dividend 500% over five years. Amazingly, the payout ratio is still just 21% of earnings. This leaves the door wide open for further double-digit dividend increases as well as ongoing large scale share repurchases. If Delta were to increase its dividend by 20% annually for the next five years, it would be paying out $3.50 per share, or 6.1% of today's purchase price. Even if earnings don't grow between now and then, the payout ratio would just barely be above 50%, meaning that 6.1% dividend yield would still be very well covered.

But this assumes that Delta doesn't grow earnings per share at all over the next five years. At the current rate Delta is buying back stock, and with current share prices, Delta is likely to repurchase 25%-30% of their shares over the next five years. Therefore, even if capacity and load factor remain unchanged, Delta could be earning around $8.50 per share in five years through share repurchases alone. This would put the P/E on today's purchase price at around 6, and it would put the dividend payout (assuming continued 20% annual growth) at just 40% of earnings.

The best part about this is that it doesn't factor in any improvement in earnings from operations or capacity additions. This $8.50 of earnings per share is simply a result of share repurchases and a washed out valuation. If we were to factor in additional profits from Delta flying new routes, the numbers would get even better.

It's important to remember the fact that over the past five years, as Delta has returned $12 billion of cash to shareholders, they did not increase debt in the process. All of these cash returns to shareholders have come from free cash flow.

On top of this, Delta has de-risked its pension by making huge voluntary contributions in an attempt to get the funded status up to 80% by 2020. With plans for a $500 million voluntary contribution to the pension this year, as well as the year starting off with very strong returns, Delta should be able to reach 80% funded status next year, which will be a massive improvement from earlier this decade when funded status was below 50%.

Once Delta reaches 80%, they are in a position to be able to offer buyouts and annuities, which would eliminate pension liability permanently, and to stop making cash contributions to their pension. Of course, this would free up even more cash that could be reinvested into the business or used to expand capital returns.

Airlines aren’t going away, and fears about their future are way overblown

One of the interesting qualities that tobacco stocks have is the fact that, despite constant fears about their future, they simply haven't gone away. Health concerns, increased regulations, and lawsuits have been no match for the absolutely addictive nature of nicotine, and as a result, tobacco companies continue to do just fine. Airlines stocks, while obviously providing a completely different product, are constantly avoided by investors out of irrational fears about their future, the same way that tobacco stocks are.

With airlines, it's fears about rising jet fuel costs, industry overcapacity, pensions, unions, the possibility of a recession, terrorist attacks, and honestly just deeply ingrained memories of a century of poor performance. As much as a rational investor should look beyond much of these issues now that we've witnessed many years of solid performance, this just isn't reality. Take capacity, for example. in Q1, Southwest Airlines (LUV) announced that it had begun selling tickets for its newest routes from California to Hawaii.

This wasn't new news. In fact, it had been expected that Southwest would enter the Hawaiian market for a year now. Yet, because Southwest made its initial splash into the Hawaiian market with a flashy $49 one-way fare, shares of competitor Hawaiian Airlines (HA) declined by 11% on the news. On top of this, shares of nearly all airlines dropped on the news. It's as if any capacity additions are instantly thought of as excessive, no matter how well the growing economy absorbs them, and any price cuts bring back memories of last century's airlines. There was no way Southwest was going to sell tickets to Hawaii at a loss forever, just like the new gas station in town who prices gas 20 cents below everyone else only does it for a weekend or so to get attention. After the initial push of discount tickets, profitable operations matter, and Southwest is famous for running a profitable airline.

Another factor that is appealing about Delta, and all airlines for that matter, is the simple reality that they are essential to the world as we know it. Airlines are like banks in the sense that no matter how you feel about them, the world simply does not function without them. And until teleportation is invented, airlines cannot be replaced. That reality is not a moat in the traditional sense that it creates barriers to entry into Delta's business, but it is very valuable in the sense that Delta doesn't have to worry about becoming obsolete because of a new technology. I find it fascinating that technology companies are often awarded P/E ratios in the 20-30 range, yet they are completely vulnerable to obsolescence. Does anyone remember Nokia (NOK) or BlackBerry (BB)? Those were the hottest cell phone makers on earth in their prime. They were awarded wild valuations, and they were both subsequently obliterated by Apple (AAPL) who came out with a better product.

Sure Delta is susceptible to economic cycles, but this isn't the same Delta as last century, and having exposure to the economy isn't only a bad thing. After all, global economic growth is the driving force behind the earnings power of all corporations. Growing global GDP has driven the need for airline capacity growth forever. Anyone who disagrees can make it a point to pay attention to the The International Air Transport Association, or IATA, who regularly publishes a 20 year forecast for passenger air travel demand. Every time a new 20 year forecast is released by IATA, it seems to show global airline passenger demand doubling.

Maybe airlines are more secular than we think; maybe having exposure to the economy should be viewed as a good thing; and maybe at 8 times earnings, Delta’s share price is a lot less vulnerable than investors think.

Could excessive pessimism be Delta shareholders best friend?

Despite years of consistent profits and strong cash flows, Delta continues to trade at a washed out valuation of just 8 times earnings. The weak valuation has allowed Delta to repurchase over 20% of their shares in the last five years without using debt, while also increasing their dividend by 500%. The divergence between fundamentals and value have gotten so wide, that whether or not investors begin to appreciate Delta’s fundamentals or not may not matter. At this point, all Delta really needs to do is continue to generate consistent profits and continue to return 70% of their free cash flow through dividends and buybacks and shareholders will win long-term.

Delta investors can learn a valuable lesson of what happens when the market fails to appreciate a fundamentally solid company over time by studying the tobacco industry. Why do I keep mentioning the tobacco industry? Well, because Altria (MO) has been the best performing company in the history of the S&P 500 for generations. It wasn’t having a flashy, sexy product that drove Altria’s outperformance. It was simply the unique combination of strong cash flows being steadily reinvested into a single-digit valuation for decades that drove this strong performance.

By no means am I predicting Delta will be the best performing stock in the S&P 500 going forward, but the risk/reward of owning Delta here is very intriguing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.