Pick Up Cato From The Bargain Bin

A huge decline creates opportunity

Cato Corporation (CATO) has been on a wild ride in the past couple of years. The stock was left for dead early in 2018, hitting a nadir of just $9.71, before rocketing higher to more than $25 per share in the summer. Since then, the stock has languished after a long decline into the mid-teens, where we find it today. The retailer has struggled at times with comparable sales and profitability, let alone creating some sort of meaningful growth. However, given its balance sheet situation and improving margins, I still think the stock is worth a look from the long side.

Revenue will continue to be weak

Cato reported full-year earnings recently, and while this company is a very long way from perfect, the current share price doesn’t reflect progress that is being made. Total revenue was just over 2% lower compared to the prior year’s results, thanks to a calendar shift. Indeed, fiscal 2017 sales contained a 53rd operating week that fiscal 2018 did not, which added about 1% to total revenue. On a comparable sales basis - excluding the impact of the extra week - revenue was flat. The balance of the revenue decline was due to a lower store count as Cato continues to rationalize its store base.

Overall, I think the revenue situation was fairly positive for fiscal 2018 given that comparable sales were flat and that the company is closing underperforming stores. To that end, management said in the Q4 release that it would close up to 50 stores as Cato's leases expire throughout the year. The company still has more than 1,000 stores throughout 31 states, so this amounts to less than 5% of the store base. Undoubtedly, this means revenue will be lower this year than it was last year. However, as Cato closes some of its worst stores, it is losing low-margin or even unprofitable revenue, which should improve its margin profile over last year.

Margins are improving and have room to run

Speaking of margins, gross margins rose nicely in 2018, adding 210bps to 36.4% of revenue. That isn’t a particularly high value for an apparel retailer, but Cato has made it work in the past. Management commented that the company has spent the last year and a half working on the assortment, and it is very obvious that those efforts have paid off. The reason for improved gross margins was higher merchandise margin; essentially, pricing of items improved more than the cost to buy and sell those items. Part of this was done through stronger inventory controls, which reduces markdowns, and thereby increases merchandise margins. This is exactly what one wants to see from a retailer that is having a tough time, and Cato is executing quite well. The 210bps of added gross margin goes a long way towards improving net profit margins, as we’ll see in a moment.

SG&A costs rose 40bps year over year to 32% of revenue, meaning that only 4.4% of revenue was left from gross margins to fuel operating profits. However, in the prior year, it was only 2.7% of revenue, as SG&A costs were slightly better but gross margins were much lower. The operating leverage achieved in 2018 was huge, as operating margins rose from 2.7% to 4.4%, an improvement of more than 60% year over year. While I don’t expect Cato to improve that much this year, starting in 2020 the company’s leaner store base should see improved margins, and we could easily see operating margins rise into the mid-single digits.

After including other items like taxes and interest expense, net income margin rose from just 1% of revenue in 2017 to 3.7% in 2018. That is an enormous improvement in profitability, and with more gains coming, I think the current share price is too pessimistic.

An exceptional balance sheet

Cato also has an exceptional balance sheet that makes the valuation even more difficult to reconcile. The company has $372 million in current assets, including $207 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents. This compares quite favorably to its total liabilities of just $182 million, including no long-term debt. This company has a current book value of $317 million against a market capitalization of $361 million. In other words, Cato trades for just 114% of its book value, and given the fact that it earned $1.23 per share in 2018, that seems almost unbelievable.

Cato is doing all the right things to fix its situation. There is no sugarcoating the fact that it has struggled in the past. However, when the company’s net cash position of $207 million is taken into account, the stock is far too cheap.

Margin improvement will drive the share price

I expect Cato to produce lower revenue this year as it continues to face comparable sales headwinds and, more importantly, closes underperforming stores. However, even if we assume 5% lower revenue this year but a 50bps improvement in net profit margin, the company would earn just over $33 million in net profit. That would represent a ~9% improvement over 2018 results, or something like $1.34 per share. This assumes $788 million in total revenue and a 50bps combined improvement from gross margins and SG&A; remember that Cato gained 210bps in 2018, so this is far from unrealistic.

If I’m right, that would put the current price-to-earnings multiple at 11.3 ($15.12 ÷ $1.34), which is still quite reasonable for a retailer that is on the mend. Removing the roughly three-fifths of the market capitalization that is comprised of cash makes the situation even more enticing.

I think the combination of Cato’s exceptional balance sheet and compelling margin story makes the stock a buy. Revenue will be weak again this year, but it is for the greater good as the company looks to shed unprofitable locations. This is not a low-risk venture, but considering the balance sheet and margin situation, I think Cato is on the right track and should move higher in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.