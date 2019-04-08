Schlumberger Sees Decline In 2019 Upstream Capex In North America, But Investment Flows In Some International Markets

Schlumberger’s Latest Outlook Has More Clarity

On March 25, Schlumberger’s (SLB) Chairman & CEO Paal Kibsgaard spoke at the Scotia Howard Weil 2019 Energy Conference. I think the management’s current views will affect its stock price negatively in the short term. Schlumberger’s management sees a 10% decline in the upstream companies’ capex budget in 2019, which lowers the OFS companies’ ability to improve revenues and margin in 2019. While the company’s outlook in some of the international market remains unchanged from the last earnings call, in many other international territories stronger investments are likely to flow in, which should affect its outlook positively. However, these investments, particularly in the offshore market, have long lead time, and the turnaround typically has a long horizon. SLB will not undertake any new project in the SPM (Schlumberger Production Management), which spells bearishness in one of its key operations.

North America E&P Spending To Decline

Views in the latest conference: Mr. Paal Kibsgaard’s notes on the economy, industry, and the most recent trends in the company’s geographical segments provide a clue as to which way the company is moving. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price declined by 38% in Q4 2018. Since then, the demand-supply balance has somewhat tilted. The OPEC and Russia production has taken a cut deeper than initially anticipated, lower activity reduced the U.S. onshore production, while the U.S.-China trade tension has dissipated. All the factors above culminated in raising the WTI crude oil price by 31% from the beginning of 2019 until March 26. Despite that, Schlumberger continues to find some of the upstream operators cutting back on their exploration & production (or E&P) spending.

Three months into 2019, Schlumberger is no longer uncertain about the energy producers’ capex conundrum. In the most recent update, the management expects E&P investment in North America onshore to decline by more than 10% in 2019 versus the previous year. However, on a positive note, it thinks many in North America and internationally might now normalize their E&P capex. Although the majority of SLB’s revenues are generated outside of North America (35% of revenues from North America in Q4 2018), any sign of weakness in North America, albeit moderate, can affect investors’ sentiment adversely.

Views in the Q4 call: It is also worth noting if there has been any change in the company’s stance on these drivers since the company’s last guidance provided during the Q4 2018 earnings conference call. Schlumberger was relatively more uncertain over the E&P budget then, given the low crude oil price at the end of the year. The crude price decline was driven by the expiry of Iranian oil sanctions, completions activity slowdown in North America, and the U.S. and China working towards pacifying potential tension. The upstream operators in the U.S. were more likely to choose a strategy of capital discipline and higher returns on capital over merely growing production and revenues. Many of these upstream companies have high borrowing costs due to their leveraged balance sheet. So, they intend to keep their capex budget in line with the FCF growth.

Views On The International Markets

Views in the latest conference: Except in the Middle East and Russia, Schlumberger now sees the large oil companies are increasing investment to replenish the production declines, as the wells some of these markets typically have high decline rates. So, the traditional energy production bases in Norway, the UK, Brazil, and Nigeria are likely to see project start-ups and more exploration activity. The growth in production, however, can take a long gestation period because of the long-cycle nature of production in these bases.

SLB’s management now believes that new investment programs will pick up in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. In the North Sea in Europe as well as in Russia and the Middle East, the existing activity and projects continue to expand. The current outlook appears to be marginally more bullish than the previous guidance. The company’s outlook on Mexico, Angola, Indonesia, and China has remained unchanged from what it last discussed in the Q4 call.

The Middle East/Asia market drivers in Q4 2018: In Q4 2018, SLB’s revenues from the Middle East/Asia region was up 3% year-over-year. Positively affecting the Middle East operation was more wireline and testing exploration activity in the UAE and strong fracking activity in Oman. On the other hand, lower WesternGeco multi-client seismic license sales translated into lower revenues in Mexico and Central Asia in Q4.

The OneStim Differential

Q4 2018 OneStim performance: Through OneStim, SLB offers vertically integrated supply chain solutions. Its services include multistage completions, hydraulic fracturing, perforating, and coiled tubing equipment for North America onshore. In FY2018, Schlumberger’s OneStim revenue grew by 41% led by increased land activity. However, the trend reversed in Q4 2018 when OneStim revenue dropped 25% compared to Q3. In Q4, the company warm-stacked some of its frac fleets. Also, the Q4 tendering cycle pushed the company into securing dedicated contracts in Q1 2019.

To understand why Schlumberger is focusing on bringing the innovative offerings, let us look at its recent performance. In Q4, its Production segment accounted for 79% if total revenues. The segment includes Well Services, OneStim, Completions, Artificial Lift and Schlumberger Production Management (or SPM). Quarter over quarter, the segment revenues declined by 10% in Q4, led by the completion activity headwind in some of the key unconventional Basins, including the Permian Basin region.

However, the situation has since changed in 2019 so far. According to the EIA’s March 2019 DPR data, the number of drilled wells has remained unchanged from December 2018 until February 2019. During the same period, the number of drilled and drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells have increased by 11% and 4%, respectively. The WTI crude oil price, too, has recovered in 2019. With the improving outlook, I expect SLB's Production segment offerings like OneStim, which does multistage completions, perforation, and downhole well intervention services, to start performing strongly.

OneLift – The Artificial Lift Technology

One of the strong inclusions in Schlumberger’s product portfolio in recent times is OneLift, which combines gas lift hardware, sucker rod pumping systems, electrical submersible pumps, and progressive cavity pumps. For the customers in the US and Western Canada, OneLift achieved horizontal wells productivity increases by 30%. The achievement demonstrates SLB’s success in maximizing production and minimizing operating costs through new product developments.

Data And Technology Advantage

The other two critical components of SLB’s strengths lie in the use of technology and utilization of data. Schlumberger’s most recent technological innovations include Fulcrum (cement-conveyed frac performance technology), Broadband Shield fluid technologies (fracture-geometry control service which stimulates production in unconventional wells), and the new vertical well completion technology.

SLB’s technology platforms are built on DELFI - a cloud-based data and software work environment. DELFI provides a secure collaboration workspace for all our E&P workflows. On top of the software platform, the company has a digital hardware framework. In February 2019, SLB formed a joint venture with Rockwell Automation. The JV, called Sensia, will provide fully integrated digital oilfield automation solutions. The solutions will help SLB’s customers gain efficiency from intelligent systems to fully engineered life-cycle management.

Through the technological application and intelligent data-driven processes, Schlumberger aims to market share and improve financial returns. These efforts are expected to strengthen its position as the technology leader in the OFS industry.

A Slowdown In The SPM Projects?

Besides its traditional business model, Schlumberger runs the Schlumberger Production Management (or SPM) business. Here, the company combines the required technologies with drilling rig management, specialized engineering, and project management expertise. For providing its services, it gets compensated on the cash flow generation or a fee-per-barrel basis. In 2018, the business was cash flow neutral and was expected to become free cash flow accretive from 2019 onwards. However, in the update, SLB’s management seems to be going slow on the SPM project. Here is what the management commented,

Our near- to-medium term focus for SPM is to execute out workplans and monetize part of our SPM project portfolio to clearly demonstrate the value of the SPM business model to our investors. In the meantime, we will not undertake any new SPM projects.

Q1 2019 Management Guidance

According to Schlumberger’s guidance as disclosed the Q4 2018 call, earnings would reduce by ~10% in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018. The reduction would result from as upstream customers’ drilling activity slows down, products-related sales decreases, and the U.S. onshore activity remains muted. Partially offsetting the effect would be continued strong performance in the international market, which started in Q4 2018. Also, SLB’s management expects the product sales drop would be less steep in Q1 2019 compared to the past average.

Share Repurchase And Dividend

In Q4 2018, SLB spent $100 million to repurchase 2.1 million shares at an average price of $48.44. Its current stock price is ~$44.5. Investors may note that the repurchase is part of a $10-billion share repurchase program, which was initiated in 2016. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50, which translates into a forward dividend yield of 4.4%. In comparison, the forward dividend yields for Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes, a GE Company (NYSE:BHGE) are 2.32% and 2.7%, respectively.

Capex To Fall

In FY2019, the company plans to spend $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion in capex, which would be a 26% fall compared to FY2018. The lower capex represents expected lower SPM investment.

SLB’s debt-to-equity is 0.47x. Its debt-to-equity ratio is higher compared to its peers (HAL, BHGE, and FIT) average. Halliburton's debt-to-equity stands at 1.2x, while Baker Hughes' debt-to-equity stands at 0.20x. TechnipFMC’s (FTI) debt-to-equity is 0.33x. If the free cash flow improves, we can look forward to a stable or a marginally improved balance sheet for SLB in FY2019.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Schlumberger is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.3x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, SLB’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.5x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, SLB’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~11.8x. So, SLB is currently trading lower than its past six-year average.

SLB’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to the average multiple compression of its peers, which reflects sell-side analysts’ expectations of a sharper rise in the company’s EBITDA compared to the peer average in the next four quarters. The steeper expected rise in EBITDA typically results in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. Schlumberger’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (HAL, BHGE, and FTI) average of 8.4x.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 23 sell-side analysts rated SLB a “buy” in April 2019 (includes strong buys), while 12 recommended a “hold.” None recommended a “sell.” The target price for SLB is $53.9, which at the current price yields ~20% returns.

What’s Investors’ Takeaway?

Schlumberger is the largest oilfield equipment & service company in the market by market capitalization. What its management says regarding the current state of affairs will have an implication not just for the company but for the industry as a whole. While cash flow preservation continues to occupy the upstream company’s primary goal in the current environment, the recovery of the crude oil price is being viewed as a positive development. Schlumberger seems to have emboldened its stance over the North American performance and now expects a 10% decline in the upstream capex in 2019. The company is focusing on adding to its technologically advanced completions tools and products suite. In my opinion, it now hopes that completions activities will make a comeback sooner than expected. It is also offering data-driven services to improve efficiency. The outlook on many international territories has grown, too. However, not undertaking any new SPM project does indicate some concerns also.

Overall, I think the management’s current views might affect its stock price negatively in the short term. Notwithstanding, Schlumberger is what I call an all-weather stock, and it remains so. However, investors should wait for the Q1 financial results to come out to get a clearer picture before committing new investment in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.