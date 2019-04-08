Our Take On 'New Fox'

As a result, the company is expected to generate robust net profits, and free cash flows, derived from positive headwinds in politics and sports, provide substantial cash hoard for M&A transactions and share repurchase.

Key Investment Summary

The newly created Fox Corporation (FOXA), stemming from the $71 billion acquisition of entertainment-related assets of 21st Century Fox by Disney (DIS), has created an opportunity for investors to invest in a high-growth and profitable company with high-quality cable and broadcasting assets. Our financial projections reveal robust free cash flow generation (more than $2 billion in 2021) which could be channeled to repurchase shares or provides M&A optionality, catapulting the company’s valuation to greater heights.

A Wave of Acquisitions to Reshape the Media Landscape

On March 19, 2019, Disney revealed that it has formally acquired the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox for $71 billion. The competitive landscape in the media industry is undertaking a massive transformation, with top-tiered media companies focusing on strengthening their hold in streaming service, which has disrupted how people consume media content. Separately, in June 2018, AT&T (T) acquired Time Warner Inc. for $85 billion to be able to offer new streaming services, and Comcast (CMCSA) snapped up European broadcaster Sky for $39 billion in September 2018. According to industry sources, Sky is a major European pay-television company which has increased its presence in digital media and so-called over-the-top entertainment.

A Newly Minted Fox Corporation - A Spinoff Opportunity

Following the 21st Century Fox divestiture, the remaining assets, including cable TV channels and Fox Broadcasting Company, among others, were spun off into a new company that is called Fox Corporation. The company has a dual-class structure (~39% of Class B shares are held by the Murdoch Family) and replaced 21st Century Fox on the S&P 500 index. In terms of its revenue model, FOXA generates most of its revenues equally between its cable and broadcasting business, sourced almost exclusively in the US.

Generally, spin-offs have special appeal to an enterprising investor. In a December 2014 Deloitte Study, the consulting firm found that spin-off opportunities have returned over 10x the average gains of the MSCI World Index for the first 12 months. One of the main catalysts is the “value realization” of a separate independent company rather than continuing to operate as part of the group.

As a standalone company, FOXA’s investment thesis is simple: It has an impressive mix of cable and broadcasting assets with high growth prospects, which would ultimately lead to upside in Fox shares.

Key investment highlights are as follows:

Focus on live news and sports is the right strategy. The company’s programming strategy remains focused on news and sports, which has shown consistent ratings with consumption of this genre of programming continuing to be dominated by live viewing, albeit with consumers shifting to the video-on-demand offering from Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) and Hulu. Its focus on live sports and news will somewhat shield the company from the pressure of declining ratings from entertainment programming by the broader industry. Live and sports accounted for 83 of the top 100 shows on television in 2017, and hence, they have become valuable to advertisers as one of the avenues to reach a large audience.

Cable assets will thrive in a tough operating environment. Fox News is a top-rated cable news channel in both prime-time and total daytime. Given its highly loyal consumer base that is engaged with linear TV and thus less likely to cut the cord in favor of streaming services, it would be hard for a distributor to drop the channel. Consequently, we think this should result in solid affiliate revenue growth and healthy increases in ad revenues in the coming years, due to the heightened news cycle and the upcoming election cycle.

Also, it has Fox Sports, which has more room to expand, as it remains under-monetized relative to ESPN. Fox Sports has not only long-term rights like the Major League Baseball through 2028, but could also add more programming like the National Hockey League, which is due for renewal after the end of the 2021-2022 season, despite rights being shared between Fox Sports, cable channels and Fox Network.

Solid Financial Position and Healthy Free Cash Flow Generation. Fox Corporation has modest leverage profile of 2.7x in line with 21st Century Fox's historical leverage ratio target of 2.5x-3.0x, based on a gross debt of $6.8 billion at transaction close. However, on a net debt basis of $4.8 billion, adjusted leverage ratio would only work out to only 1.90x.

On the other hand, we estimate free cash flow to be ~$1.7 billion in FY 2020 and increasing to more than $2 billion in 2021, which would result in more than $4 billion in cash hoard, even accounting for dividends. Our forecasted free cash flow numbers seem plausible, driven by its low working capital requirements and tax shield from spin taxes (~$340 million a year for 15 years) associated with the Disney transaction. Such a large cash hoard will provide M&A optionality as well as other options such as the development of its production capabilities and expansion into sports betting - ultimately enhancing shareholder value.

Fox Outlook: Options, Options, and Options…

Our 3-year forecasts show that FOXA will be able to expand its revenues from $10.15 billion in 2018 to $12.59 billion in 2021, or an average 3-year annual growth of 8%. The modest growth is underpinned by robust affiliate revenue growth from both cable and broadcast, with advertising growth derived from political, i.e., 2020 presidential elections and sports advertising revenue from the Super Bowl. In our view, expansion in Operating Income Before Depreciation & Amortization (OIBDA) is likely to be muted from $2.49 billion in 2018 to $2.92 billion in 2021 due to incremental costs associated with technology, content and marketing. Overall, our estimates point to an EPS contraction from $3.53 per share in 2018 to $3.01 per share in 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention, however, that our top line projections are based on the company’s ability to push prices relying on its News segment dominance, but this scenario would not play out if the pay-TV bundle would decline in the long run. Furthermore, Fox is a renter of sports content and will have to share its growth from the sports league that provides programming.

Despite these long-term secular challenges, the company has several options. First, it can return its free cash flow to shareholders and minimize operational costs. Second, excess capital can be invested in growth strategies to counter for any deterioration in the traditional pay-TV bundle. Finally, it can pursue M&A transactions to improve its operations and acquire scale to take on the online platforms.

Valuation and Risks

Our valuation model suggests FOXA value of $46 per share, implying a 25% upside from the April 4, 2019 closing price. Our $46 valuation is derived from applying a 10.5X multiple on FY 2020 OIBDA of $2.76 billion, adjusted for net debt of $992 million. While our 10.5X multiple is higher than an 8X multiple of its comparable peers, this multiple appears warranted based on FOXA’s higher growth profile and healthy FCF generation.

Risks to our valuation include: (1) Loss of its deals in the next renewal or higher step-ups may lead to higher-than-expected investment spending; (2) Exposure to local and entertainment still exists and could lead to advertising decline; (3) Loss of advertisers due to statements made by the opinion hosts; and (4) FOX may not have enough scale against distributors

Arbitrage, Anyone?

Fox Corporation has two lines of stock: FOX shares have voting rights, while FOXA shares do not have voting rights. Due to biased buybacks, FOXA has traded historically around 2.5X more than FOX, creating an opportunity for arbitrageurs to buy FOX shares and sell FOXA shares. Recently, the price gap has narrowed and share prices for both share classes have diverged, with FOXA trading only 1.02X higher than FOX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.