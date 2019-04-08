Could The Nuuvera Deal Finally Pay Off For Aphria?

Note: Amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Where We Are

In my previous Aphria (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA.TO) article, published in late February, The Aphria Rebuttal: It's Time To Move On, I presented a long thesis highlighting how undervalued the company was relative to its peers. I also discussed some of the catalysts that could move the share price positively if those catalysts were achieved. I still believe that Aphria has been fundamentally undervalued by the market, with respect to both its current operations and long-term growth potential. Aphria continues to be an undervalued Canadian LP that was temporary held down by short seller allegations and does not appear to have been rewarded by the market for some of its recent positive news.

The one item that was highlighted as a catalyst that has come to fruition was the Health Canada approvals for its Aphria One facility, specifically the Part IV and V expansions. This approval, received March 4, 2019, I believe, should have garnered a bit more positivity from the market, as the magnitude of the expansion is quite impressive, "The 700,000 square foot Part IV Expansion and the 100,000 square foot Part V expansion represent the completion of Aphria’s five-part expansion at Aphria. Once in full rotation, Part IV and Part V will produce on an incremental annualized basis 80,000 kg bringing the total annualize production capacity at Aphria One to 110,000 kg." Source: Aphria Press Release. It seems, however, based on the resulting price action, that these approvals were essentially already priced into the stock. Prices are relatively unchanged from the time of this announcement and there have not been any considerable negative catalysts since that point in time to justify the lack in price movement.

The 6-month chart below shows the rebound in the share price since December 2018 (around the time of the short seller allegations). However, prices are still depressed compared to the highs reached last fall. Even positive news and events such as Health Canada license approvals did not significantly move the stock price. The stock seems to be stuck in a $11-14 range, which is presumably frustrating investors.

Data by YCharts

Even Friday, following the positive German tender results, the stock has increased less than 2%.

The Nuuvera Deal

In January 2018, Canadian LP Aphria announced that it was going to acquire German firm Nuuvera. The deal was met with much criticism and scrutiny originally based on purchase price. At the time, the $826M CDN deal represented a 21% premium over the share price. Aphria shareholders are all too familiar with the transaction and the question marks surrounding the purchase. However, at this point, the value of the transaction is not what we want to debate but rather focus on how the five new cultivation licenses will position Aphria in Germany and ultimately the EU. It was reported that there were 79 participants that applied for the licenses, so the fact that it was chosen is no small feat. Source: Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Wayland Group Win Public Tender To Grow Medical Marijuana In Germany

German Tender Successfully Awarded

Aphria has been awarded 5 of 13 cultivation licenses in Germany. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was awarded 5 licenses and Demecan, a subsidiary of Wayland Group (OTCQB:MRRCF) received the other 3 licenses. This is potentially significant for Aphria as it could partially absolve some of the perceived overpayment for Nuuvera. It is important to note that there is a 10-day period in which the results can be appealed and therefore there is still some uncertainty. Despite the news release by the company, there is still a possibility that an appeal could present a delay and shareholders will feel much better after this 10-day period has closed. Aphria had these positive reactions to the tender results: "Aphria is proud to have been selected as a successful applicant in the German tender process, a testament to our high production quality standards,” said Hendrik Knopp, Managing Director of Aphria Germany. “The decision from BfArM is a validation of our strategic approach to supporting the German medical cannabis market, including with high-quality, domestic production to secure vital supply for patients. We are very pleased with our continued business momentum in Germany." Source: Aphria Press Release

Shareholders must be excited by the premise that the Nuuvera deal may actually yield some value for Aphria. Many investors had written off the purchase as a costly mistake and associated little to no future value for the acquisition.

What The Future May Hold

The German market should open up substantial growth opportunities for Aphria. This article identified the sheer size of the market in reference to an independent report "In their recent report on the European cannabis market, Prohibition Partners estimated the medical cannabis market alone could reach 7.7 billion euros ($8.64 billion) by 2028 from 133 million euros in 2018. If recreational cannabis is included in the estimate, the value jumps to 16.2 billion euros. Yet recreational legalization is not expected for at least another three years." Despite legalization being 3 years away, the medical market is still an astounding size and having the first-mover advantage for APHA will be rewarding. It is not unreasonable to think that doctors in the country would give preference to cultivators within their own country giving ACB, APHA and Wayland a great head start.

Undervalued Thesis Still Intact

Although valuation metrics are sometimes challenging to analyze in this fast-growing industry where income levels are low and growth is rapid, the valuation below supports Aphria's discounted valuation relative to its peers. Compared to its peers, Aphria is still trading at a discount when valued based on forward-looking revenue.

Data by YCharts

Overall Takeaway

The recent announcement of the Germany cultivation tender results is a significant announcement within the cannabis industry. Provided no appeals cause delays or a different outcome, Aphria, Aurora and Wayland should all be well positioned to capitalize on the market. Despite receiving Health Canada approval for its flagship facility and these positive tender results out of Germany, the positive news has yet to be reflected in the current APHA share price. We will look to the earnings release on April 15th for the first full quarter of recreation sales as an additional catalyst that could positively impact the share price. We still remain long Aphria and the tender results and upcoming earnings release give shareholders much to be excited about.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.