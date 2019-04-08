GSPros Broadcast: Dave Kranzler On State Of The Markets

We also discuss the accounting practices of both Tesla and Amazon, including risks investors may not know they own with these companies.

Dave provides insight into which markets he is investing in and which strategies he is developing.

Dave Kranzler of Investment Research Dynamics stops by to discuss the State of the Markets, including stocks, bonds, real estate, and precious metals.

Dave and I have a robust discussion on the state of the markets including where the debt markets are and how long with the US dollar continues to survive in its current state.

In addition, we delve into his favorite investments as we discuss his investment strategies. We cover precious metals and the mining stocks.

And Dave provides some insight into his studies of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) corporate accounting approach while I share some lessons learned on financial reporting from my career as an auditor.

Dave's website is here where he writes two newsletters, the Mining Stock Journal and Short Seller's Journal.

