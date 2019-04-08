Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/4/19

|
Includes: CHAP, FEIM, GTE, WOW
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/4/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There will be a seasonal lull in insider trades in April, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again into May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • WideOpenWest (WOW);
  • Gran Tierra Energy (GTE);
  • Frequency Electronics (FEIM), and;
  • Chaparral Energy (CHAP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA);
  • Tiptree (TIPT);
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE);
  • BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX);
  • Hostess Brands (TWNK);
  • Nvidia (NVDA);
  • New Relic (NEWR);
  • Exact Sciences (EXAS);
  • Carvana (CVNA);
  • Benefitfocus (BNFT);
  • Altice USA (ATUS), and;
  • Acacia Communications (ACIA).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Twin River Worldwide (TRWH), and;
  • Lyft (LYFT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

GMT Capital

BO

Gran Tierra Energy

GTE

B

$9,342,183

2

Strategic Value

BO

Chaparral Energy

CHAP

B

$4,518,709

3

Crestview Partners Iii Gp

DIR,BO

Wideopenwest

WOW

AB

$3,134,422

4

Lucido Louis C

DIR

Biocorrx

BICX

JB*

$3,000,000

5

Barra Ornella

COO

Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA

B

$982,080

6

Oaktree Capital

BO

Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE

B

$457,500

7

Barnes Michael Gene

CB,DIR,BO

Tiptree

TIPT

AB

$383,903

8

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

Twin River Worldwide

TRWH

B

$334,511

9

Wilderotter Mary Agnes

DIR

LYFT

LYFT

JB*

$252,000

10

Edenbrook Capital

DIR,BO

Frequency Electronics

FEIM

B

$251,496

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Disabato Joseph P

DIR

Benefitfocus

BNFT

JS*

$22,849,496

2

Hostess Cdm Co Invest

O

Hostess Brands

TWNK

AS

$15,219,537

3

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$13,572,490

4

Solus Alt Asset

BO

Twin River Worldwide

TRWH

S

$3,580,526

5

Schmidt Colleen

VP,HR

Altice Usa

ATUS

AS

$2,258,000

6

Cirne Lewis

CEO,DIR,BO

New Relic

NEWR

AS

$1,847,550

7

Givehchi Mehrdad

VP

Acacia Communications

ACIA

AS

$1,238,107

8

Shah Bhupendra C

VP

Acacia Communications

ACIA

AS

$1,193,964

9

Shoquist Debora

VP,OO

Nvidia

NVDA

AS

$1,077,255

10

Stenhouse Mark

PR

Exact Sciences

EXAS

AS

$1,035,697

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.