GSPros Broadcast - Eberhardt On Gold, Silver, And Illusions Of Wealth

Summary

John Exter's Pyramid can be used to determine what investments are safe when markets are not liquid.

The national debt math does not add up and eventually the debt market will suffer repercussions.

Gold and silver are insurance when markets get long in the tooth and near correction.

Gold and silver stocks offer leverage to the price of gold and silver, and are a good alternative to other stock sectors during a recession.

Doug discusses leveraged ETFs and how trading them on a short-term outlook can provide returns that buy and hold strategies do not.