GSPros Broadcast - Eberhardt On Gold, Silver, And Illusions Of Wealth

I met with Doug Eberhardt, owner of Illusions of Wealth and Buy Gold and Silver Safely, to discuss his thoughts on the following topics:
- Why the national debt math does not add up.
- Consumer spending trends (are they up or down, and what does that mean).
- How the recent Fed announcement on reducing the number of interest rate hikes, and how *potentially* moving back into an easing stance in coming years may affect the markets.
- The advantages and disadvantages of leveraged ETFs, who may want to trade them, and why.
- Gold's role in preserving wealth and as an inflation hedge Where the gold price is heading.
- How Basel III regulations will affect the gold price and how countries will hold it.
- Why miners have more upside in the future (leverage to commodity price) than just owning the metal outright.
- We discuss a few miners that both he and I like.
- John Exter's Inverse Pyramid and where gold, silver, stocks, bonds, and derivatives all sit within that framework.
- We discuss what a recession may have in store for those investments, particularly the ones on top.
