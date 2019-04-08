Gold & Precious Metals | Market Outlook | Podcasts

GSPros Broadcast - Eberhardt On Gold, Silver, And Illusions Of Wealth

by: Robert Kientz
Summary

John Exter's Pyramid can be used to determine what investments are safe when markets are not liquid.

The national debt math does not add up and eventually the debt market will suffer repercussions.

Gold and silver are insurance when markets get long in the tooth and near correction.

Gold and silver stocks offer leverage to the price of gold and silver, and are a good alternative to other stock sectors during a recession.

Doug discusses leveraged ETFs and how trading them on a short-term outlook can provide returns that buy and hold strategies do not.

I met with Doug Eberhardt, owner of Illusions of Wealth and Buy Gold and Silver Safely, to discuss his thoughts on the following topics:

  • Why the national debt math does not add up.
  • Consumer spending trends (are they up or down, and what does that mean).
  • How the recent Fed announcement on reducing the number of interest rate hikes, and how *potentially* moving back into an easing stance in coming years may affect the markets.
  • The advantages and disadvantages of leveraged ETFs, who may want to trade them, and why.
  • Gold's role in preserving wealth and as an inflation hedge Where the gold price is heading.
  • How Basel III regulations will affect the gold price and how countries will hold it.
  • Why miners have more upside in the future (leverage to commodity price) than just owning the metal outright.
  • We discuss a few miners that both he and I like.
  • John Exter's Inverse Pyramid and where gold, silver, stocks, bonds, and derivatives all sit within that framework.
  • We discuss what a recession may have in store for those investments, particularly the ones on top.

You can find Doug's two websites here:

Buy Gold and Silver Safely

Illusions of Wealth

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.