XLF Weekly: Buying Interest Early Week, Price Discovery To 26.70s Near Key Supply

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher within the context of an uncompleted corrective phase. This primary expectation did play out as a gap higher open developed in Monday’s auction, driving price higher to 26.70s in Friday’s auction, closing at 26.60s.

01- 05 April 2019:

This week saw a gap higher open in Monday’s auction, as last Friday’s late buyers held the auction. Price discovery higher developed into Wednesday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 26.62s. Sell excess developed there as minor balance developed, 26.62s-26.29s. Buying interest emerged, 26.33s/26.34s.

Buying interest emerged, 26.54s, early in Thursday’s auction. Minor, constricted range extension higher developed in Thursday’s trade to 26.67s. A final probe higher developed early in Friday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 26.70s. Minor sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, 26.65s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 26.60s.

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher following last week’s initial pullback low formation. Price discovery higher developed to 26.70s near key supply overhead. Within the broader context, this week’s relief rally will constitute a second wave of a three-wave corrective phase barring a buy-side breakout above key supply, 26.90s-27.10s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to the key supply area overhead. Buy-side failure at this resistance area will target key demand clusters below, 25.20s-25s/24.60s-24.10s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this resistance area will result in retracement higher to challenge key supply overhead, 27.50s-28.30s/28.75s-29s, respectively. The highest probability path based on market structure is for price discovery lower within the context of a uncompleted corrective phase. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now neutral between, 25.34s and 27.47s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low which now serves as meaningful support. Sentiment in both the broad market and financials now sees its first decline since the new year’s low area. While not yet at extreme optimism, key supply, 25.90s-27.50s, will be the first area of real challenge for the buy-side and could become more structurally significant should optimism wane without price confirmation higher.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

