5 Factors Support Gold's Big-Picture Outlook

How much longer will the price of gold remain stuck in a narrow trading band below its Feb. 20 high of $1,354? That’s the question that participants are increasingly asking as frustration mounts over the metal’s languid performance. While the jury is still out over the timing of gold’s next breakout attempt, there is plenty of substantiation from five leading indicators that by later this spring the metal should be on its way to higher levels. We’ll examine some of this testimony in today’s report.

The gold price finished yet another week under the sideways trending 50-day moving average, which confirms that gold’s interim trend is neutral. Yet gold remains above its rising 120-day moving average, which also tells us the recovery which began last October is still technically underway. Shown below is the June 2019 gold futures chart which features both trend lines.

Source: BarChart

The 50-day MA has a psychological significance due to its wide utilization in trading algorithms and charting software, while the 120-day MA is a historically accurate identifier of gold’s longer-term trend. The case I’ve made in recent reports is that as long as the gold price remains above the 120-day MA on a weekly closing basis, the bulls are presumably still in control of the big-picture outlook.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the factors which support the main trend for bullion prices. One of the most important variables which determines gold’s longer-term path of least resistance is the U.S. interest rate trend. To that end, the declining trend in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) is benefiting gold since the metal hasn’t had to compete with higher bond yields. A downward trending TNX virtually assures that gold’s 7-month recovery will continue, and that gold will eventually break out of its holding pattern and go on to higher levels in the coming months.

Source: BigCharts

While gold currently remains stuck in a lateral trading range (due partly to the strong dollar), other dollar-sensitive commodities have outperformed of late. Foremost among these natural resources is crude oil, which has been rising steadily since late December and continues to rise even as other commodities have declined since last month.

Source: BigCharts

Oil has largely ignored the stronger dollar, as geopolitical risks in oil-producing countries like Venezuela and Libya have bolstered its intermediate-term outlook. Oil’s rise this year, along with certain industrial commodities, has been driven by both increased demand as well as supply concerns and is not merely a result of currency-related weakness. This is good news for gold’s intermediate outlook given a rising crude oil price often precedes gold market strength.

Industrial metals have also outperformed in the last few months despite U.S. currency strength and concerns over the global economic outlook. The copper price, which last year was negatively impacted by the emerging markets crisis, is on the path to recovery as can be seen in the following graph. The stair-stepping pattern in the copper price these last three months is significant in view of copper’s ability to anticipate strength in the gold market. Copper’s recovery since last year is an indication that the industrial outlook for big consumers of industrial metals – most notably China – has improved. This in turn carries a positive implication for the gold outlook due to its industrial component, as well as gold’s tendency to track China’s economic prospects.

Source: BigCharts

Speaking of China, shown here is the 6-month progression of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI). This is one of my favorite trackers of U.S.-listed China stocks, and this ETF reflects the rising trajectory of China’s domestic equity market since the start of this year. While the connection is somewhat loose and tenuous, there has nonetheless been a tendency for a bull market in China’s stock market to presage gold market strength. This connection is arguably due to the fact that, as the world’s premier gold consumer, China’s citizens are more likely to buy gold for jewelry and for investment purposes when the nation’s financial prospects are improving as reflected by higher stock prices.

Source: BigCharts

To a lesser extent, India’s financial market outlook is also a leading indicator for the gold price outlook. As the world’s number two gold consumer, India is an important source of demand in the form of jewelry consumption as well as investment-related buying. India’s stock market as represented by the S&P BSE Sensex Index (below), has completely recovered from last year’s major decline. As you can see here, India’s equity market has been on the rise since bottoming last October and hit a new 52-week high last week. With India’s equity market showing such vast improvement, the implication is that global investors foresee a brighter outlook for the country’s overall commercial outlook. Indians love gold and more than almost any other country use the metal as a primary form of savings and investment. A brighter financial market outlook often translates into higher gold demand in India, which in turn supports a higher gold price.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the short-term gold ETF outlook, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is barely hanging above its 3-month trading range floor at the $12.25 level. IAU is also below its 15-day and 50-day moving averages, which confirms that its short-term trend isn’t favorable for the bulls. A 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA is needed to technically confirm that an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom has been established based on the rules of my trading discipline. A weekly close above the 50-day MA would further confirm that IAU’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend is favorable for the bulls. Both the 15-day and 50-day MAs are clustered around the $12.50 level, which makes it an easy target for the bulls when they finally decide to make their next move and challenge the bears. For now, though, the bears technically have an advantage since the IAU price is below both trend lines.

Source: BigCharts

While gold remains subdued in the immediate term, the fundamental and technical factors we’ve discussed here should eventually result in higher gold prices by later this spring. What we’re likely witnessing is a temporary setback for gold due to temporary strengthening of the U.S. dollar along with rising optimism over a U.S.-China trade war resolution. However, we should see renewed global investment demand for bullion in the next few months as each of the factors mentioned here eventually exerts an influence on the gold price. Until that happens, however, gold investors should hold off on initiating new long positions in the yellow metal.

On a strategic note, only if the dollar breaks out to a new 52-week high and continues to rise on a sustained basis would I be forced to re-evaluate my bullish intermediate-term gold outlook. While I don’t recommend initiating new long positions in gold or the gold ETFs right now, investors are justified in maintaining intermediate-term long positions in gold based on the prevailing fundamental and psychological factors discussed in this report. Short-term gold ETF traders, however, are now on the sidelines and should wait for gold’s next confirmed breakout signal before initiating new long positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.