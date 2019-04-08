Agriculture Week Ahead Outlook: Outside Of Weather, There Are Many Factors Weighing The Grain Market To The Downside

Cold, wet soils continue to keep farmers out of the fields with more wet weather, including snow across the Northern Rockies and Plains, and Upper Midwest on the way.

Investment Thesis

Investors should continue to take a cautious, wait and see, sideline approach as there are just to many factors weighing down the market.

Weather provides support, but trade uncertainties, strong supply, and increased international competition are strong downside catalyst

The current national weather pattern remains in a split-flow pattern where we have mild Pacific flow diverging right near/along the West Coast. Diverging flow to the north is getting caught up in the northern branch jet stream that's traveling across the northern U.S. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure just west of the Baja Peninsula is diverging flow southward into the Desert Southwest and Mexico before turning northward from Mexico into Texas/southern U.S. It's part of the reason why the middle of the country recently has been relatively dry while areas to the south have been wet.

This weather pattern will result in above average precipitation across the northern U.S. and the southern U.S. over the next 7 days as multiple weather systems travel on these two jet streams. Figure 1 is a 7-day precipitation forecast from April 8-15. I've highlighted here the storm tracks both northern stream and southern stream over the next week.

Source: NOAA

In fact, during the middle of this week, a vigorous storm system along the northern branch jet will come with enough cold air to bring accumulating snow, yes snow into the Northern Rockies and Plains, and the Upper Midwest Wednesday-Thursday. This includes the already hard hit northwestern corn/soybean belt and the spring wheat belt. States include Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Upper Michigan. This will be a high impact event this week with snow, rain, thunderstorms, and wind. The warm sector of this storm system will bring rain and thunderstorms across the rest of the corn belt and the Delta. Figure 2 is a forecast screenshot from the 18z GEFS depicting a vigorous, high impact storm system that's to affect the central U.S. later this week with rain, thunderstorms, wind, and snow.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figures 3 and 4 are 11-16 day 850 mb temperature anomaly maps comparing the outlook from April 5 to April 6 from the ECMWF and the GEFS models.

Source: WeatherBell

Source: WeatherBell

Adding to the near-term weather outlook will be continued planting and logistics concerns. The fact of the matter is that cold and wet soil conditions will continue to keep farmer across the Midwest off of the field. Meanwhile, traffic on the river system north of St. Louis is at a standstill as most locks are closed due to flooding.

Barge freight travel will become expensive as a result which will in turn cause for the price for corn to rise due to an increase in cost to ship it. Given the current situation, this could very well last through this upcoming summer.

On the trade front, the mood appears to be neutral to positive, but questions regarding details still exist. I expect investors to remain cautious here.

Lastly, keep an eye on the U.S. Dollar as commodities are typically an inverse of it. If the dollar continues to firm, that would put more selling pressure on commodities.

Pre-market Sunday evening, all the grains were seen flat. The U.S. wheat May futures contract pre-market Sunday evening was seen slightly lower at 0.32% to $4.660. U.S. May corn futures was slightly up only 0.14% to $3.6238, while U.S. May soybean futures were seen slightly up only 0.03% to $8.9888. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) closed Friday down 0.92% ($0.05) to $5.37, with the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) down 1.03% ($0.16) to $15.40, and the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.61% ($0.10) to $16.05. Figure 5 below is a chart illustrating the price trend of the front-month May futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 6 below is a chart illustrating the price trend of the front-month May futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 7 below is a chart illustrating the price trend of the front-month May futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were up during the afternoon trading session 3.0 cents to $4.676, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures settled up 8.2 cents to $4.310, a bearish 36-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract finished down $0.46 to $5.224.

Final Trading Thoughts

Corn's USDA export inventory report last week was bearish. Adding to all of the other bearish factors and given that farmers still own a lot of the old corn crop, unless investors are wiling to go all in on weather, corn will remain largely bearish. Soybean's USDA report was strong and China's soybean purchases continue to show up in the weekly reports. However, weakness in soybeans connected to losses in corn, uncertainty regarding the trade deal, and export inspections not keeping up with the rate needed to match USDA’s forecast are concerns that are likely to weigh down on the product. From a technical standpoint, it was time for wheat to move up and it did so last week. However, bearishness remains due to crop condition, strong domestic and global supply. So far, the winter wheat grain is off to a good start. Overall, the grains market remains bearish with weather being the only real glimmer of hope to the upside. I wouldn't be a buyer of this market just yet.

