Corn, Soybeans Edge Higher Pre-Market Monday Ahead Of A Major Spring Storm That's To Bring Snow, Rain, And Wind To The Belts

Warm global sea surface temperatures and solar cycle have something to do with this very wet pattern since last July.

Investment Thesis

Despite the other variables that provide downside risk to prices, weather remains a strong support for corn and soybean prices as planting gets underway. A stormy weather pattern could provide near term rise in corn and soybean prices.

Corn and soybeans higher in pre-market ahead of storms later this week

Uncertainties in the U.S.-China trade talks, domestic and global supply, increased international competition, and export data are amongst many variables that have weighed down on grain prices. Weather and the ongoing major flooding across the central U.S, including the major crop production centers has been one fundamental variable providing support.

The past several months have been extremely wet and active. In fact, since last July the central and eastern U.S. has been in this very wet pattern. To date, it has by far been the wettest on record across the corn and soybean belts. A lot of this has been driven by two variables. One is the warm global sea surface temperatures (SSTs). This has allowed for energy through evaporation to be pumped into the atmosphere triggering stronger storms and higher frequency of storms/rainfall. The other variable is the solar cycle. The cycle is in the process of a minimum cycle where sunspot activity is at its lowest. This correlates with the active, wet weather pattern that we’ve seen here in the U.S. Figure 1 is a precipitation anomaly map from July to February with areas shaded in blue representing areas that are wetter than normal while areas in yellow/red being areas drier than normal.

Source: NOAA

Figure 2 is the latest view of global sea surface temperatures.

Source: NOAA

Figure 3 is a time series of the solar cycle from January 2000 to January 2019.

Source: NOAA

This week will feature a very active weather pattern with two prominent storm systems that will have impacts over the northwestern corn/soybean belts as well as the Mississippi Delta. The first storm system will track across the northern jet stream branch from the Pacific Northwest (Pac NW) into the Northern Rockies and Plains and into the Midwest. This storm system will be a powerhouse one with a combination of heavy rain, thunderstorms, wind, and heavy wet accumulating snow. While the track of this storm system has yet to be defined as it's still out over the Pacific Ocean, forecast models are suggesting an average track across the northern Rockies and Plains, into the Midwest. This storm system will come with enough cold air to produce heavy, wet, accumulating snowfall across sections of the corn/soybean belt (northwestern most favored). States include Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Upper Michigan. Should this track verify, it would be very detrimental to the already hard hit northwestern sections of the corn/soybean belt. This same area is coming out of a cold, harsh and wet winter that has contributed to the major/record-breaking flooding. This scenario would be a nightmare for farmers as snow/rain comes down on an already super-saturated soil with cold coming in behind it. This will undoubtedly create further planting delays and worsen field conditions. Areas that do not receive heavy snowfall will receive additional heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. This will take place Wednesday through Thursday of this week. Figure 4 is a forecast screenshot from the 18z GEFS depicting a vigorous, high impact storm system that's to affect the central U.S. later this week with rain, thunderstorms, wind, and snow.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Next weekend will feature another storm system further to the south that will track along the southern jet stream branch. This storm system will produce rain and severe weather across eastern Texas into the Lower Mississippi Valley that includes the Mississippi Delta. Figure 5 is a 7-day precipitation forecast from April 8-15. I've highlighted here the storm tracks both northern stream and southern stream over the next week.

Source: NOAA

Pre-market Sunday evening, all the grains were seen flat. The U.S. wheat May futures contract pre-market Sunday evening was seen lower at 0.48% to $4.6512. U.S. May corn futures was higher 0.34% to $3.6312, and the U.S. May soybean futures was also higher 0.45% to $9.0262. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) closed Friday down 0.92% ($0.05) to $5.37, with the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) down 1.03% ($0.16) to $15.40, and the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.61% ($0.10) to $16.05. Figure 6 below is a chart illustrating the price trend of the front-month May futures contract for corn over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 7 below is a chart illustrating the price trend of the front-month May futures contract for soybeans over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 8 below is a chart illustrating the price trend of the front-month May futures contract for wheat over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were up during the afternoon trading session 3.0 cents to $4.676, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures settled up 8.2 cents to $4.310, a bearish 36-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract finished down $0.46 to $5.224.

Final Trading Thoughts

Weather supports near term support for corn and soybeans. Overall, the grains market remains bearish with weather being the only real glimmer of hope to the upside. I wouldn't be a buyer of this market just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.