DCP Midstream: Growth Thesis Remains Intact, 2019 Should Be Solid

DCP did fail to cover its distribution in the fourth quarter due to a new preferred issue, but it should be able to maintain its distribution as the new projects boost DCF.

On Monday, February 11, 2019, midstream pipeline partnership DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) announced its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be fairly disappointing, as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either its top or bottom lines, although it still managed to post an appealing 11.55% year-over-year revenue increase. A closer look at the earnings report, though, shows a number of things that investors should be happy about, and overall, the company does continue to show why it is in our portfolio. DCP Midstream is one of the better companies in the midstream space, and we do certainly see that here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from DCP Midstream's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings results:

The company had total operating revenues of $2.607 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents an 11.55% increase over $2.337 billion that it had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating income of $70 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 12.90% increase over the $62 million that it had in the year-ago quarter.

DCP Midstream completed the planned capacity expansion of the Sand Hills pipeline to 485,000 barrels per day during the quarter.

The company saw the transported volumes through its natural gas liquids pipeline increase by 20% over the levels that it had in the fourth quarter of 2017. It also saw wellhead volumes in the DJ basin hit a new record level in the quarter, up approximately 20% from the prior-year quarter.

DCP Midstream reported a net income allocable to limited partners of $39 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 179% increase over the $14 million that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that the company's revenues grew at a fairly solid rate compared to the year-ago quarter. This is something that we have seen in numerous pipeline companies' results recently. The cause for it is quite similar to these other companies - growing throughput volumes.

As mentioned in the highlights, DCP Midstream's natural gas liquids pipelines transported an average of 601,000 barrels per day in the quarter. This level set a new record for the company and represented a 19.49% increase over the 503,000 barrel per day average that this business unit transported in the fourth quarter of 2017. In previous reports, we have discussed the fact that the revenue generated by pipeline companies correlates directly to the amount of resources moving through their networks due to the fact that their business model, in simplified terms, consists of charging a fee for each unit of product moving through their network. In fact, the fact that upstream production growth is likely to boost the throughput volumes of pipeline companies was a primary part of our investment thesis, and we see that playing out here.

DCP Midstream's natural gas liquids transportation business was not the only one that saw volumes increase year over year. The company also operates a gathering & processing system in the DJ basin that saw its throughput grow during the period. During the fourth quarter of 2018, DCP's system handled an average of 4.930 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, compared to 4.603 billion cubic feet per day in the prior-year quarter. This was also a new record for the company and lends further support to our investment thesis.

Over the past several months, one of the major stories in the North American energy space that we have been discussing is the surging production that has been occurring in the Permian basin of West Texas. This surging production has pushed the region's output of both oil and natural gas to record levels, although it has been leveling off lately due to last year's sharp decline in oil prices:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This production growth is expected to continue, with some Wall Street analysts predicting that production in the Permian will surge 80% by 2021. This has caused numerous pipeline operators to begin work on various projects meant to increase the takeaway capacity from the region and, of course, boost their own revenues in the process. DCP Midstream is no exception to this. In 2013, DCP Midstream completed and brought on-line the Sand Hills pipeline, which was designed to move these products from the Permian basin and the Eagle Ford shale to the massive fractionation facility at Mont Belvieu.

Originally, this pipeline had a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day, but could be upgraded to 350,000 barrels per day with the addition of pump stations. The surge in output coming out of the Permian, though, resulted in even this not being enough, so DCP Midstream began work on a project meant to boost its capacity further. As noted in the highlights, that project was completed in the fourth quarter, boosting the pipeline's capacity to 485,000 barrels per day. Due to the aforementioned positive correlation between throughput volumes and revenues, we should see this exert some positive influence on the company's revenues as we enter 2019.

DCP Midstream will be bring more projects on-line over the next year or two that should further stimulate its growth over and above what we saw in the fourth quarter. Here are the ones coming on-line between now and the end of 2020:

As we can clearly see, the majority of these projects are poised to come on-line by the end of 2019. This should result in 2019 being a much stronger growth year than 2020 will be, although the three projects coming on-line during the fourth quarter will first really begin to make their presence known on the firm's revenues and cash flows in early 2020.

One of the most important projects for DCP Midstream's near-term growth is the Gulf Coast Express pipeline. This is a $1.75 billion project intended to carry up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian basin to the natural gas hub in Agua Dulce, Texas. Due to the immense cost of this project, DCP Midstream has teamed up with a few other companies in order to limit its financial exposure to this single project. In this case, the company's partners on the project are Kinder Morgan (KMI), which owns a 50% interest, and Targa Resources (TRGP), which has a 25% interest. DCP Midstream has the remaining 25% stake. Despite the company not owning the entire pipeline outright though, the project will still benefit it upon completion, as it will receive a proportionate percentage of the cash flows generated by the pipeline.

As is usually the case when constructing a pipeline of this scale, the partners to the project sought out contractual commitments from potential customers to use the pipeline prior to making the investment to begin construction. This ensures that the project will generate a positive return and that the companies involved will not be wasting the money to construct a pipeline that nobody wants to use. DCP Midstream reports that the entire capacity of the pipeline has now been placed under long-term contracts, which should ensure that the project will produce the maximum potential return for the company, and that is certainly nice to see.

We can clearly see that growth that the new projects coming on-line in 2019 are expected to generate by looking at DCP Midstream's guidance for 2019:

The biggest thing to note here, and perhaps the most important thing for our purposes, is the forecasted growth in distributable cash flow. As we can see above, the company projects that this measure will come in at $700-800 million in 2019. Even the $700 million low end of this range represents a 2.34% increase over the $684 million that it had in 2018. At the high-end level of $800 million, it would represent 16.96% year-over-year cash flow growth. Most likely, we will see the actual number come in somewhere between these two levels, with the majority of the growth coming at the back end of the year. We should see even higher DCF levels in 2020 as projects like the Gulf Coast Express pipeline begin to make their presence known.

The most disappointing thing to be found in these results comes from the distribution. The company kept its distribution at $0.78 per unit, so we unfortunately did not get any growth here, but the partnership still yields 9.50%, so this is not the end of the world. Unfortunately though, due to the need to pay a distribution to the holders of the new C series preferred units, DCP Midstream saw its distributable cash flow decline to $138 million for the fourth quarter. This was only enough to give the company a distribution coverage ratio of 0.90, so it did not generate enough cash to cover its distribution. While this problem is something that should correct itself over the next few quarters as the new projects come on-line, it is still something that we need to keep an eye on.

In conclusion, these results show us that the growth and income thesis surrounding DCP Midstream remains alive and well. The company saw record throughput on several of its operations this past quarter, which also provided it with some fairly solid revenue growth. We should see some new projects coming on-line this year that will boost both revenues and cash flows further. The only real negative that we saw here was that due to the issuance of its preferred C units, the company failed to generate enough cash to support all of its distributions. This problem should correct itself as new projects come on-line later this year though, so it should be okay for now.

