Independence Realty Trust: 6.7% Yield, Strong FFO Growth, NOI Upside

Shares are not cheap, but are also not overpriced yet.

The real estate investment trust acquires new properties at a fast clip as a way to fuel its FFO growth. The development pipeline suggests considerable NOI upside.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) is a residential real estate investment trust with large investments in multifamily apartment communities in economically vibrant markets. The REIT has grown cash flow at a fast clip in the last five years and has the potential to reap considerable rewards from its development pipeline. Independence Realty Trust covers its dividend with funds from operations. The REIT's shares are moderately valued and offer investors a decent 6.7 percent yield.

Independence Realty Trust - Business Overview

Independence Realty Trust is an apartment-focused real estate investment trust with an equity value of ~$960 million. At the end of the December quarter, the REIT's portfolio consisted of 58 apartment communities comprised of 15,880 units. The occupancy rate at the end of last year was 92.5 percent, leaving some room for improvement.

Source: Independence Realty Trust Investor Presentation

Independence Realty Trust's apartment communities are located in places with strong population and employment growth, which implies above-average FFO upside for the REIT.

Importantly, homeownership rates are down compared to the early 2000s and new supply in the apartment market is rather limited, which works to the benefit of Independence Realty Trust: as the pool of renters increases, the company's market position and pricing power strengthens.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust regularly acquires new properties and disposes non-core assets as a way to recycle capital. In the fourth quarter, the company completed two major acquisitions: it acquired a 260-unit community located in Georgia for $30.5 million and a 276-unit community located in Florida for a purchase price of $47.0 million. It also disposed of a combined 516 units in South Carolina and Mississippi for total proceeds of $77.3 million.

The REIT has been able to grow its core funds from operations significantly on the back of its acquisition activity. Total core funds from operations have more than quadrupled to $65.3 million since 2014.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Development Potential

Independence Realty Trust invests in the development of its apartment communities, which translates into an opportunity for the REIT to unlock value and lift its net operating income.

More than 3,000 units are currently in its redevelopment pipeline. As the REIT completes its redevelopments, $8-9 million in incremental net operating income is expected to be captured.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Leverage Reduction

Leverage reduction remains a major theme for the residential REIT in 2019. A regular flow of acquisitions has led to an increase in Independence Realty Trust's leverage, which the company is working diligently on to reduce. The REIT targets to reduce its total debt-to-total gross asset ratio from 54.8 percent at the end of the December quarter to the low 40s mid-term.

The company seeks to reduce its leverage through a combination of organic NOI growth and the capture of incremental NOI through its redevelopment program.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

The Dividend Is Not At Risk

Independence Realty Trust paid out 94 percent of its core funds from operations in the last three years, so the REIT really has a thin margin of dividend safety. That said, though, the lease portfolio throws of a stable stream of cash, so I don't see the dividend being at risk over the short haul.

Source: Achilles Research

Guidance And Valuation

Independence Realty Trust expects to earn $0.74-0.78/share in core funds from operations in 2019, which implies 0-5 percent year-over-year growth. Its market valuation, therefore, implies a 14.2x 2019e core FFO multiple, which is not cheap but it also doesn't make the REIT's dividend stream overvalued, in my opinion.

The 2019 core FFO guidance is based on the following assumptions.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Downside/Upside Potential

Major risk factors include a deterioration in the REIT's distribution coverage, a longer timeline with respect to the capture of its incremental NOI from its redevelopment program, and a delay in the REIT's deleveraging. On the other hand, additional FFO-accretive acquisitions in 2019 and improving distribution coverage could be upside catalysts for IRT.

Your Takeaway

Independence Realty Trust is an interesting residential REIT play for investors who seek to invest in a fast-growing apartment investor and re-developer. The REIT has quadrupled its core funds from operations in the last five years on the back of acquisitions. Going forward, I expect IRT to prioritize unlocking value through its redevelopment program and deleveraging its balance sheet. The dividend is moderately safe, and shares are neither cheap nor expensive. I'd recommend limiting exposure to IRT to 1-2 percent of total portfolio assets. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.