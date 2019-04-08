CannaTech Conference Series: Cam Battley, CCO Aurora Cannabis (Podcast Transcript)

We sat down with him to discuss Aurora's place in the sector, where he sees the industry headed and if there are any blue chip cannabis stocks.

Editor's note: This is a transcript version of our recent podcast on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB). Listen to or subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on SoundCloud or Apple Podcasts/iTunes.

Introduction

Rena Sherbill: Welcome again to the cannabis investing podcast, where we speak with C- level executives, scientists, law and sector experts to discuss the present and the future of cannabis investing. I’m your host Rena Sherbill. Jonathan Liss and I spent the last two days covering the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv. We talked with a wide variety of attendees and presenters. We talked to executives, scientists, venture capitalists, marketers and journalists. It ended Tuesday with a live pitch event. And it was really exciting to see all the money pouring in, all the innovation that's happening.

We both really felt we got a sense of the future of the industry from talking to so many different people that are involved with so many different aspects of the industry. If I could sum up the theme of the event, I would say disruptive innovation. That’s where the industry seems to be heading and that's what people seem to be focused on.

So we're really excited to be presenting to you a series from that conference where we're going to be really seeing a different interview in each podcast. Today will be our first in the series, where we talk with Cam Battley, CCO of Aurora Cannabis. I was very happy to sit down with him on day 2 of the conference, after Cam had given a really inspiring speech where he discussed the global medical cannabis investment landscape. He talked with me in this interview about Aurora's place in the sector, where he sees the industry heading and whether or not there are any blue chip cannabis stocks.

Before we begin, a brief disclaimer. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. You can subscribe to us on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes or Apple Podcast and if you could leave us a review on iTunes or Apple Podcast, we would really appreciate it as it helps other investors find this podcast. For reference purposes this interview was recorded on April 2, 2019.

Podcast

RS: Welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast, Cam. I appreciate you coming on.

Cam Battley: I am glad to join you.

RS: Okay, so you talked a little bit that you come from a pharma background.

CB: Yes.

RS: So I'm wondering if it was the medical side that bought you into the cannabis sector…

CB: Absolutely. When I got into the Cannabis business in 2016, the focus was entirely -- sorry in 2014 -- the focus was entirely medical. Canada had established finally a workable medical cannabis system. But I want to tell you that at first I was not just reluctant, I was dismissive of the possibility of joining a medical cannabis company.

It was a former colleague of mine by the name of Barry Fishman, who had been a colleague at Eli Lilly back in the late 90s, who approached me. He was on the Board of a company called Bedrocan, which became part of Canopy (NYSE:CGC). And he said Cam what do you know about medical marijuana. And I said oh, come on, get real. I do serious things. I worked with the CEO of Bayer in Berlin, I worked with the World Medical Association.

He goes no, no. Here's what I want you to do. I want you to read up on the science of the endocannabinoid system. I want you to check into the clinical studies, the small clinical studies that do exist, and then tell me what you think.

And honestly it didn't take long. It was overnight. The light bulb went off over my head immediately because it jelled with what I knew about the vast unmet medical need with respect to symptom management that applies across so many therapeutic categories. And it's that incredibly broad therapeutic utility, the ability to manage the symptoms of so many health conditions; that makes cannabis so unique and exciting.

So yes, my entry into this was coming direct from pharma, and it was about a new and very promising medicine, an alternative for patients who hadn't been able to achieve sufficient relief.

RS: Okay, can you speak a little bit about what Aurora is doing now in terms of the medical field and medical innovation? What preclinical trials you have coming up, what you passed, what you’re looking forward to?

CB: We have a very robust clinical program, more than 40 clinical trials completed or underway. We have something between 40 and 50 PhDs and Masters of Science in the company now and we’re expanding that, not just in Canada but in the other jurisdictions where we operate as well.

So it's our intention to continue to validate the clinical utility of medical cannabis as well as understand it in a very, very deep way. More than that we got expertise in the plant itself. Our Chief Scientific Officer is a very, very smart gentleman by the name of Jonathan Page, also a PhD. And so we acquired Anandia Labs. Jonathan was the CEO of Anandia Labs. Now, Jonathan led the team that first sequenced the cannabis genome. So we’re digging deeper and deepening the knowledge, not just for ourselves but for the world with respect to this remarkable plant.

RS: And you have some facilities in Israel, right?

CB: We do not currently.

RS: Okay.

CB: We have some relationships with some organizations in Israel. And we are not quite ready to talk about that. But I can tell you that we do have operations in 24 countries around the world, and it's all just happening so fast. I speak frequently about the fact when I joined Aurora, exactly three years ago, we had 35 employees. And today we have 2,400 worldwide and growing very fast.

This is something I have never seen before. I have never seen an industry be born and burgeon and bloom so quickly. And I have also never seen societies change their minds about something, something quite fundamental and quite important so rapidly. And that's a very, very positive thing.



If you take a look at what happened in Canada and I think that this is likely a phenomenon that you will see apply in countries around the world, is first we establish medical cannabis system, and it started to grow very rapidly. Today we have more than 400,000 Canadians with a prescription for medical cannabis. And I think that once you have seen Grandma and Uncle Ted using medical cannabis to manage their arthritis pain, suddenly the substance seems less scary and it opens people's minds to consider the removal of criminal prohibitions. That's a conversation that I'd like to see happening more and more frequently in countries around the world.

RS: So do you think the medical innovation and also the proliferation of medical licenses -- is that going to drive legalization, do you think that’s going to push the U.S forward to becoming legal?

CB: My sense is that you can't push countries, where there is very strong feeling that cannabis should be prohibited, whether that is supported in my view by fact or strong arguments or not, you have to let them gain a comfort zone. And so some people have said 'is medical cannabis a Trojan horse with consumer legalization?' Absolutely not. Medical cannabis came first. Medical cannabis is needed, patients need medicine, whereas a consumer product, any consumer product is a want, not a need.

So what I do suspect will happen in country after country and it's already happening. The debate's already starting in countries like Germany and some others in Europe and in Australia as well, is it will naturally organically happen. As we can see that cannabis has strong clinical utility and as publics in different countries start to understand the fundamental safety of this substance and no one is calling a psychoactive substance a 100% benign.

But I would say that there is ample evidence that cannabis has been shown to be more benign than alcohol for example on an individual health impact basis and on a societal impact basis. So my sense is that these discussions will happen organically, and we will certainly support them, and we will support people, advocates on both the medical side and on the consumer side, so that we can A, help the people who need it, and also ultimately stop people from being hurt, based on the possession of what has been proven to be a reasonably benign substance.

RS: So your goal is to keep growing globally, maybe in the U.S., are you looking to get into the U.S?

CB: Absolutely the U.S. We are already in the U.S. through our spin-off, Australis Capital, where we took our small, at the time U.S. assets and spun them off to our shareholders, like a dividend, and we created Australis Capital, which is listed on the CSE, and is headquartered in Nevada, and it is assembling a very exciting suite of assets and capabilities and brands in the U.S., and we have a back in right, Aurora has a back in right, so that at any time in the next 10 years if let's say when, Cannabis becomes federally permissible we are able to reacquire 40% of that company.

So Australis is actually acting a little bit like an advanced team for us. And beyond that obviously we are watching the U.S. market very, very carefully, we are watching the growth of the multi-state operators. Some of them are impressive and also companies that are developing really interesting technologies, including delivery technologies. And the instant we are permitted by our exchanges, the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock E xchange, you are going to see Aurora operating in the U.S. It's a terrific market with lots of innovation, and that together with Europe will be the largest medical and ultimately consumer cannabis markets in the world.

RS: So do you look to continue expansion? Are you going to continue acquiring companies? What is your goal there?

CB: It doesn't always have to be about acquisition. In some cases yes, we will certainly be acquiring certain attractive companies. But if you take a look at what we did to enter the Portuguese market recently, that didn't require much of an outlay of cash at all. We’ve created 51-49 joint venture that allowed us to answer that market on the medical side, very easily, very rapidly. And we have a lot to bring at the table for partners.

One of our very conscious choices has been to be a partner of choice for companies and organizations around the world. And that’s where I think we’ve done very well. Remember that in addition to the 15 companies that we’ve acquired in last three years, we’ve also entered into a similar number of strategic partnerships. In some cases where we’ve brought our skills and our capabilities to table, in another cases we brought cash, and in each case these have been mutually beneficial partnerships. Good for us, good for them and that’s the way it should be. We love bringing great companies together.

RS: I saw also that you recently brought on Nelson Peltz as a strategic advisor. Can you speak a little bit about that?

CB: Nelson Peltz is a force of nature. And he was interested in the Cannabis business and why not. It’s not every day that you see a brand new global industry being invented in real time. And we were certainly interested in him. So we’ve been talking for several months. And it started out as casual conversations and have got more and more focused and I can’t tell you how delighted I am to have this very smart, very wise, very energetic and very visionary man on our team as strategic advisor who’s going to help us with among other things, think about the smartest way to enter consumer markets and also that the best ways and the best sequence of partnering in multiple mature industries.

So one of the things that we’ve made very clear is that it has not been our interest to sell out to one company, to give up majority Board control and a substantial amount -- and ultimately the majority of the company to one company in one mature industry. Optimally, I think that the best choice for us and for our shareholders is to be involved in multiple verticals. So if you think about all the choices that there are out there, from beverage alcohol and consumer package goods and wellness products and cosmetics and beauty and on and on and on. And that’s before you can get to pharma. I think it’s done very well for Aurora, for us to take our time, keep our powder dry and further to the advice and counsel of Nelson, to enter multiple verticals in a very conscious well planned and strategic way.



RS: Do you see the U.S. becoming legal? Do you see it as states going legal state by state and then nationally it will become legal, like, does the law not passing in New Jersey, does that dissuade you, does that give you pause or no, you just think it’s part of the trajectory?

CB: I think anybody who tells you that they know how this is going to unfold in the U.S. is pulling your leg. There are different steps that certainly will make it easier for companies to operate in the U.S. on a more flexible basis. The Safe Banking Act is one, the States Act is another. And who knows, everything could change in the U.S. with a single tweet out of the White House.

What I can tell you is that we’re ready, we’re poised and ready, and we’re gaining all the understanding and the intelligence that we can on the U.S. market right now. And I'm very much looking forward to it because it will make, I think a heck of a lot more sense for the U.S. to do this on a national federal basis than on a piecemeal state by state basis.

And you asked whether I am discouraged by the failure in New Jersey. I think it’s a temporary setback because nobody was speaking the same language. Nobody could agree on definitions and it was becoming fraught with lots of expectations. It’s about that deal not passing. It’s not about New Jersey not wanting to legalize. So I think that there’s going to be another attempt and I think the next one will be successful.

RS: You think you’re talking about like a couple of years? I'm not going to lock you down to a specific number but… ?

CB: Might be -- I wouldn’t want to predict that. But you know, if I were a supporter of legalization in New Jersey, I’d be getting busy right now. I’d be refining the proposal and seeing if we can really get strong majority support behind it, because if you take just the general concept of legalization, there is majority support. But the reality of a specific proposal is never supported to the same degree. And that’s where the challenge lies I think.

RS: So you’re coming also from Canopy. Can you speak a little bit about what makes Aurora different? What sets you apart from the competition?

CB: Yeah, and let me say great company, Canopy. I worked there, I learned the ropes in Cannabis at Canopy, so terrific company and I still have lots of friends over there. But what’s Aurora? Aurora’s very different. There’s nothing, there’s no company like Aurora. We’re so highly differentiated in everything from our production technology which is completely different from all of our peers.

If you look at what all our peers have done, those who produce at large scale, they have all gone with retrofitted green houses, that used to grow tomatoes or vegetables or something like that, and that’s fine. It has advantages. It’s less expensive upfront and it’s more rapid penetration to the market. But it has its downsides as well. You don’t have the control over the growing environment that we do.

So with our sky class facilities starting with Aurora Sky at Edmonton Airport, that’s mass scale. That’s 800,000 square feet, that’s a 100,000 plus kilograms of production per year. But it’s a completely controlled growing environment, because it’s a closed system. So we have a glass roof. We use the sun. We also have just as many lights per square foot as at our purely indoor facilities. B ut it’s a closed system with positive pressure like in pharmaceutical manufacturing, very familiar to me from my prior career. And what that means is we’re able to keep things out that should not be in.

So by using positive pressure, by having a closed system, by having that tight control over the growing environment we’re able to keep pests and disease out. We’re able to maintain a beautifully perfectly sterile environment there. And more than that because it’s a closed system, we’re able to get better than double the production efficiency per square foot of a traditional greenhouse. Traditional greenhouse two, maybe three growth cycles per year. In our Aurora Sky facility we’re getting better than six. And that’s incredibly important.

Efficiency matters as well. We also get higher quality Cannabis than most Cannabis companies are capable of. Once again because we’ve created a perfect spa like atmosphere that makes Cannabis plants happy and we keep it exactly the same, all year around. And inside each of our flower rooms we have no micro climates. The climate is absolutely uniform. So we put a great deal of thought into how we wanted Cannabis cultivation to look like in the future. We spent about a year working on it. It’s now in place and we’ve now validated it. So that’s just one thing that I think differentiates us from our peers.

I’ll tell you something else that really pleases me. We also have a unique hybrid culture of suits like me who come from mature industries. And people who come from the Cannabis culture, and that has been an absolute delight to me to see these people coming from very, very different backgrounds, working so harmoniously together and most importantly learning from each other.

It’s a big part of what makes Aurora special and it’s part of what drives the really strong sense of mission that we feel about what we do? On the medical side, and on the consumer side, there’s a sense of mission, a kind of practical idealism in the company that I have never seen in any other place that I worked before.

RS: What would you advise an investor looking to get into the sector? What advice would you give them or where would you tell them to start looking?

CB: Lots of advice. And I actually -- I still -- I take time out to still talk to investors, large and small every now and then to keep my finger on the pulse. And the first thing that I tell them is to by god, get yourself a professional financial or investment advisor. In Cannabis it’s overwhelmingly retail. The shareholders are overwhelmingly retail and I want them to be properly advised. I want them to be properly informed.

So in addition to that, I consider, I think all Cannabis stocks today to be on the speculative event of a balance portfolio. We’re not blue chips yet. I think we will be. I think Aurora will be a blue chip stock in just a few years. Like in this sector in general the industry is so new. Protect yourself by considering a Cannabis investment as the speculative part of your portfolio.

And then also take a look at the possibility owning a basket of Cannabis stocks. I’d love it if everybody owned Aurora, and we do have more than 800,000 shareholders which makes me v ery, very happy. But there are some other great companies with different profiles out there, smaller companies, companies that are distinguished in one way or another. Companies that are ancillary to the industry, not necessarily growers. So consider holding a basket of Cannabis stocks, which is a smart thing to do in any industry.

And then keep up-to- date because one thing for sure is there will be a culling of Cannabis companies. There are more Cannabis companies today than can be sustained long term. If you take a look at any other industry, in Canada we have more than a 150 license producers, licensed by Health Canada. I'm not sure it makes sense to assume that all of them will be around in five years. Some of them will be consolidated. Clearly there will be consolidation. Some simply won’t make it.

So people should be very, very conscious. They should watch their investments carefully and they should ask direct questions of management as to why do you think you’re going to be around in five, ten, 15 and 20 years? I’m happy to answer those questions for Aurora.

RS: Okay, do you see Aurora being -- staying as a big player, you don’t see like the blue chip companies coming into the sector and pushing you guys out? Your aim is to remain a big player in the sector long term?

CB: We have so much knowledge, insight, data that I think to a certain degree one never wants to be too cocky. But to a certain degree I think we’ve got a lead, that is very important, very significant. As to other companies coming in and taking us out, bigger companies, the pharma company or a brewer, distiller, something like that. They would be wise to partner with us.

In my previous career in biopharmaceuticals we saw a phenomenon quite frequently where a big pharma company trying to gain the mojo of a biotechnology company, would take it out, would acquire it. And if that wasn’t done exceedingly carefully it had a very negative effect. It killed the innovation. It killed the spirit that made those smaller biotech companies special. Can it be done? It can be done, but it’s a very, very tricky thing. And so I would suggest that for large companies and mature industries, the greatest benefit for them and the mitigated risk would be partner up with us, and our doors are open. We’re having conversations right now. We’re looking forward to it.

RS: Well, we have over 100,000 followers of Aurora on Seeking Alpha. So we’re really happy that you joined us today and we appreciate it. Thanks for joining us.