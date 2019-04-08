XLK Weekly: Price Discovery Higher To 76.26s Near All-Time Highs

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK) price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower following the initial corrective phase and retracement higher. The primary expectation did not play out as buying interest emerged early in Monday’s auction, driving price higher through the remainder of the week to 76.26s near all-time highs, settling at 75.92s.

NinjaTrader

01- 05 April 2019:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open in Monday’s trade as Friday’s late buyers held the auction. Price discovery higher continued through Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 75.37s, near key resistance. Selling interest emerged, 75.28s-75.36s, into Tuesday’s close. Tuesday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as a gap higher open developed in Wednesday’s trade.

Wednesday’s gap higher open occurred within the context of a buy-side breakout above key resistance, 75.25s. Price discovery higher developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 76.26s, where selling interest emerged, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed through Thursday’s auction, achieving a pullback low, 75.11s, near the breakout point. Structural buy excess developed there as rotation higher developed into Friday’s auction to 76s, settling at 75.92s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw failure of the prior key resistance as price discovery higher continued to 76.26s. The market now continues to trade higher within striking distance of the all-time high, 76.28s, from October 2018. Within the larger context, the prior inference of a corrective phase from 75.25s is invalidated.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s key supply, 76s-76.20s. Sell-side failure to hold at this resistance would target the all-time high area, 76.28s, likely resulting in further price discovery higher. Alternatively, failure of the buy-side to drive price higher through this resistance would target key demand clusters below, 75.20s-75s/74s-73.60s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path shifts buy-side within the context of a near-term buy-side breakout. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias remains neutral between 57.57s and 76.27s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a dramatic move from the levels of extreme pessimism developed early January now to levels of extreme optimism. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level, albeit more muted. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low which now serves as meaningful support within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January). The market has auctioned from levels of extreme pessimism and now trades near extreme optimism into the multi-year area of extreme bullish sentiment. Bullish sentiment in technology has reached new highs for the year as bullish sentiment in the broad market has paused. This warrants caution regarding further buy-side potential for technology shares. New near-term price highs are developing as the availability of “greater fools” may be diminishing.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.