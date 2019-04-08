XLU Weekly: Pullback Continued To 57.22s Before Relief Rally Ensued To 58.13s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU) price action.

As noted in last week’s XLU Weekly, the highest-probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, following last week’s stopping point high development. This week’s primary expectation played out as price discovery lower continued to 57.22s into Thursday’s auction. Buying interest emerged there, halting the initial corrective phase before rallying to 58.13s into week’s end, closing at 58.10s.

Source: NinjaTrader

This week, selling interest emerged in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 57.42s, where buying interest emerged ahead of Monday’s close as balance development ensued, 57.42s-57.96s, through Tuesday’s auction.

Both balance low and balance high were tested in Wednesday’s trade, expanding the range slightly but failing to drive price directionally. A sell-side breakdown attempt developed in Thursday’s auction, as minor price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 57.22s. Sellers trapped, 57.26s, amidst buying interest, as the breakdown failed, securing a pullback low. Price discovery higher then ensued through Friday’s trade to 58.13s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 58.10s.

Source: NinjaTrader

This week’s auction did see the primary expectation play out as price discovery lower developed to 57.22s within key demand before buying interest halted the corrective phase. The sell-side continuation resulted in a pullback low before a relief rally developed. Within the larger context, this development occurs within a potential uncompleted corrective phase.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to key supply overhead, 58.05s-58.25s. Sell-side failure at this key supply area would target key overhead supply, 58.40s-58.70s/58.80s-59.10s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key supply area would target key demand clusters below, 57.40s-57.10s/56.80s-56.40s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path shifts buyside within the context of a likely relief rally within a three-wave corrective phase. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) has shifted buyside with acceptance above 57.32s. Market behavior in this area in coming days and weeks remains structurally significant.

Source: NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of neutral sentiment developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen rising bullish sentiment from the December 2018 low. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of December 2018’s correction, the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand. Subsequently, price discovery higher back to major resistance and new all-time highs have developed. The market has auctioned from levels of neutral sentiment to extreme optimism as price has made new all-time highs and now pulled back. Sentiment in the broad market has paused as utilities now see extreme optimism. This development warrants caution regarding further buyside potential for utility shares, raising the question, "From where will the 'greater fools' come next to drive prices higher still?"

Source: StockCharts.com

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.