Senseonics Will Still Need To Go Back To The Markets

In our view, the company will still have substantial cash needs next year, which keeps us on the sidelines here.

In order to accelerate acceptance, Senseonics is investing in a new program, but in the short term this is adding to costs.

Senseonics' Eversence continuous glucose monitoring product provides the company with a tremendous opportunity, but developing this market doesn't come cheap.

In September last year, we argued that the revenues of Senseonics (SENS), the maker of implantable CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) devices, were going to explode and gave you some reasons, most notably the company's competitive position as regards its 90-day and 180-day sensors (from a March company presentation):

Senseonics is gaining patients from other providers as a result (from a March company presentation):

And the market growth (from a March company presentation):

Here is its product, Eversense:

And they revenues did shoot up. At that time, the 12-month revenue was $11.5 million, and it now stands at nearly $19 million and counting (see graph below). What's not exploding is the share price:

The main reason for that is that the company is still heavily in the investment/ramp-up phase, and operationally, things are still going south:

First Senseonics had to develop its product and now it is developing market acceptance, and this takes considerable investments, which is why the operating metrics are still deteriorating, even if there might be the first ray of stabilization here.

It's not easy to introduce the CGM implant. It has to overcome hurdles from patients, doctors, and payers (insurance companies) - and that is after regulators have approved it.

Those regulators are still a hurdle; for instance, for getting its newest version approved that offers a 180-day implant, and in various countries around the world for its existing version.

But consumers seem to like it, and that's understandable, as the product offers a series of advantages, among which are:

Continuous glucose monitoring

Infrequent changes of implant (90 days)

Alerts like on-body vibrations

The ability to remove the transmitter

The Bridge program

In order to turn this consumer acceptance into more insurance coverage, Senseonics has come up with the Bridge Program, a patient access program.

It offers its Eversense CGM system for $99 plus the cost of the implant procedure in order to increase market acceptance and as a way to pressure the insurers that there is great demand from patients. From the PR:

The primary goal of the Eversense Bridge program is to enable easy access to this advanced diabetes management technology by confirming patients’ insurance coverage benefits, acquiring their authorization prior to sensor placement and helping them with appeals of denied claims.

The number of appeals which the company might have to go through is a factor which it can't predict, so it has an uncertain effect on revenue, and since it needs resources, it's basically an investment.

But what the company wants is to go from the 60 million covered lives to 250 million covered lives, and investing in that makes sense, as increasing the installed base produces highly predictable and recurring revenues (from the Q4CC):

when you have the 75% renewal rate on somebody getting their second sensor and close to 90% on their third.

Of the top five health insurance companies, only Aetna is covering Senseonics' products, so there is a long way to go still, but the company is making progress (from the Q4CC):

we are having successes with coverage in parallel throughout 2018, we received positive decision from Aetna, Horizon, Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to name a few. That momentum has continued in 2019 with additional coverage from TRICARE and the VA and other regional payors. We are on track to see additional payor wins in 2019 driving forward the current 16 million covered lives towards our first year goal of securing 100 million covered lives by the end of this year.

We understand that the 16 million mentioned above should be 60 million. The goal for the end of 2020 is 250 million covered lives, which depends on getting Medicare coverage as well.

Certification of physicians is another hurdle, but making these incisions is simple, and after the mandatory three months in training, they get certified. This also helps with getting coverage (from the Q4CC):

by year end 2018, more than 250 physicians have begun referring patients into our sales management system. This adoption is a sign that healthcare providers are finding the technology clinically beneficial that procedure workflow to be smooth and as they are comfortable with the economics.

The company is also active in getting regulatory approval from the FDA for expanded ("non-adjunctive") use, which it expects by mid-year, which seems to be essential for Medicare coverage (from the Q4CC):

This indication would qualify Eversense as a therapeutic CGM and provide access to the Medicare population. Additionally, we plan on submitting the incorporation of a one calibration per day calibration scheme to the agency as a PMA supplement, once the dosing claim review is complete, anticipating a traditional review time, we expect the update of the Eversense system with the calibration reductions in the first quarter.

Senseonics' next-generation, 180-day sensor, which only needs to change twice a year and is already in use in some European countries, is undergoing an extensive clinical study in the US with patients actively enrolling. Growth in Europe is pretty hefty:

In Europe, the company signed a new distribution agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and there is success to note from Germany, where payors cannot exclude an implantable CGM from coverage anymore.

The future is to combine the sensor with automated insulin delivery:

Q4 results

We already noted above that while revenue is growing exponentially, the company's operational results still make for a grim reading. Indeed, from the 10-K:

Q4 revenues ($7.2 million) were 2.5x those of Q4 last year ($2.9 million), but operating losses are exploding and so is the share count.

Guidance

Senseonics' Bridge program, apart from costing money, has an uncertain effect on revenues - at least initially. From the Q4CC:

As this new initiative unfolds, we expect it will impact our revenue recognition and cause some uncertainty in its timing. We anticipate that as a result of the program, our reported revenue for 2019 will be impacted.

The program is expected to pay dividends in 2020 and beyond, but the 2019 guidance has been lowered as a result (from the Q4CC):

we are adjusting our expectations for 2019 reported revenues to be in the range of $25 million to $30 million. Given where we are in the year, we also note that we expect total revenues for Q1 2019 to be sequentially down versus Q4. This is primarily a function of projected international sales for Q1. Based on the purchase commitments and our various agreements and forecasted deliveries, we expect Q1 of 2019 international sales to be down versus Q4 of 2018 with approximately 30% of international sales in the first half and 70% in the second half.

With revenues declining sequentially in Q1, we have to say that this is a bit of a nasty surprise.

Margins

You don't even have to look at the margins if you have a weak stomach:

Cash

The company's cash flow and levels are pretty crucial, as there is a race on between revenue growth and share count:

The cash flow isn't pretty either, but that's hardly surprising. Its operational cost ($87 million in 2018) gives us an indication on when the cash bleeding might stop. At present, the company doesn't even generate a positive gross margin, and it's not clear where these will be when revenues ramp.

At 50% gross margin (which seems pretty optimistic), the cash bleed could stop or at least greatly diminish at $150 million+, but we're not there yet - not by any means - with revenue guided at just $25-$30 million this year.

Since the company has cash for at least a year, even in a rather optimistic 50% gross margin scenario revenues have to at least five-fold for the cash bleed to diminish to a trickle next year, and we consider both the $150 million revenues as well as the 50% gross margin quite a stretch.

Senseonics also has $67.7 million in debt. With the $136 million in cash, it could conceivably go through this year without another financing

Valuation

A valuation exercise is pretty silly at this stage, but keep in mind this is a $400 million market cap company still and has an EV of $465 million, so it's selling at more than 15x sales whilst producing big losses.

Like we said, this doesn't really say much, as revenues are set to rise, even jump much higher, but what does matter is the cash needs and the stock count.

Conclusion

While Senseonics has undoubtedly enormous prospects, both in the US and elsewhere, we would hold off buying shares at this point, as the guidance for this year predicts another year where the company's revenue growth is losing out to its losses and financial needs.

There will come a moment when this reverses, but what needs to happen is a quantum jump in revenues that will greatly diminish the cash needs. Next year could be that year, but it's certainly not a given, so we're looking at another substantial dilution down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.