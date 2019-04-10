Managing Biotech Investing Risk With Jonathan Faison (Podcast)

What follows is a wide-ranging discussion on investing in the biotech space - both broadly and with specific examples currently playing out.

He emphasizes a focus on preserving capital by limiting position sizes and picking stocks that have multiple "irons in the fire".

By Jonathan Liss

Jonathan Faison doesn't want prospective biotech investors to think that they need some sort of "special sauce" to succeed in this space. Quite the opposite. "I think sometimes people who are novices to the biotech sector wonder if they can really have success here... it's about doing the leg work, doing the research and the due diligence and finding the high conviction ideas that you really understand."

Jonathan first began contributing to Seeking Alpha in 2011 - just a couple of years after he began exploring the biotech space from an investing angle - and so his development in the space has played out almost in real-time for those following his work. A little over a year ago, after nearly a decade of honing his approach to the space, Jonathan launched his own Marketplace service, ROTY - or Runners of the Year - with an eye on offering subscribers the chance to achieve high percentage gains in the more speculative part of their portfolios through exploiting catalyst and revaluation opportunities - two concepts we touch on at length in our conversation.

Jonathan wants potential and current biotech investors to be careful about expecting three-digit returns. "When people focus on the 'blue sky' scenario, the stop focusing on potential risk," he quips. At another point in the conversation, he describes "preserving capital" as a key objective. This isn't the sort of talk you often hear from investors in this space. But then, how many investors have had a decade to learn - both from their successes and their failures - in the public sphere?

What follows is a wide-ranging discussion on investing in the biotech space - both broadly speaking and with multiple specific examples sprinkled throughout the conversation. I found Jonathan's candor and honestly throughout our conversation uncommonly refreshing. Enjoy!

Topics Covered:

1:45 - How Jonathan first got interested in the biotech sector

3:00 - Jonathan's investing approach - exploiting catalyst and revaluation opportunities

7:15 - Identifying new biotech investing opportunities

9:15 - How much medical/science background is needed for investing in biotech?

12:30 - Defending against risk in a volatile sector

18:45 - The current 12-month outlook for biotech

20:00 - Possible affect on biotech share prices of government attempts to curb drug prices

21:45 - Exciting sub-sectors within the biotech space

22:50 - Can "novices" succeed in the biotech investing space?

24:00 - The long case for ArQule (ARQL)

29:10 - The long case for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Jonathan Faison is long ARQL, KALV and GBT. Jonathan Liss doesn't hold positions in any stocks discussed.