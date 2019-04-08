AGNC Investment's Q1 2019 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 2 (March Volatility Negatively Impacted Hedges)

My projection for AGNC’s net loss, net spread + dollar roll income, and EPS for the first quarter of 2019 is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

The recent rise in U.S. LIBOR positively impacted AGNC’s quarterly net periodic interest regarding its interest rate swaps. This trend has partially mitigated the recent quick rise in borrowing costs.

Similar to the prior quarter, I am projecting AGNC will report a notable loss regarding the company’s derivative instruments and other securities for the first quarter of 2019.

Author’s Note: Part 2 of this article is a continuation from Part 1 which was discussed in a previous publication. Please see Part 1 of this article for a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”) for the first quarter of 2019 regarding the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net. Part 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics and analysis that will be discussed in Part 2. The link to Part 1’s analysis is provided below:

AGNC Investment's Q1 2019 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 1 (Includes Current Recommendation)

Focus of Article:

The focus of Part 2 of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2019 regarding the following account (including several “sub-accounts”): 4) “gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net”. Part 2 will also discuss AGNC’s projected net loss, net spread + net dollar roll (“NDR”) income, and earnings per share (“EPS”) amounts. For readers who just want the summarized account projection, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of the article.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the first quarter of 2019, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 5) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC).

4) Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net:

Estimate of ($1.07) Billion; Range ($1.27) Billion – ($827) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “4” in Tables 4 and 6 Below Next to the March 31, 2019 Column

Projecting AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is an analysis that involves several sub-accounts. This includes making assumptions within these derivative sub-accounts during the current quarter. One will never “fully” know management’s derivatives activities for any given quarter until results are provided to the public. However, one can understand AGNC’s overall risk management strategy and make a projection on these derivative sub-accounts using the balances that were represented at the end of the previous quarter. Such a detailed analysis is wise to perform due to the typical events that unfold in regards to MBS prices, the fixed pay rate on newly created/existing interest rate swaps, and U.S. Treasury yields. When using this methodology, along with deciding specific quarterly assumptions, I have typically provided accurate-highly accurate projections within this account over the past six years.

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 4 below. All past (ACTUAL) sub-account figures within Table 4 are derived from AGNC’s quarterly SEC submissions via the company’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) sub-account figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that will not be shown within this particular article.

Table 4 – AGNC Quarterly Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net Projection (All Sub-Accounts)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Within AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is the following four material sub-accounts that will be discussed below: a) “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS; b) interest rate swaps; c) interest rate swaptions; and d) U.S. Treasury securities. Each of the four material derivative sub-accounts will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order of the blue references under the “Ref.” column in Table 4 above.

a) TBA MBS (Net Long Position as of 12/31/2018):

Estimate of $100 Million; Range ($50) – $250 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Black Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account “a)” in Table 4 Above Next to the March 31, 2019 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed to this type of derivative instrument. Typically, AGNC uses a combination of both long and (short) TBA MBS contracts during any given quarter. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position where it agrees to buy, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position as an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing MBS. Since TBA contracts with a long position are ultimately an extension of the balance sheet, this increases AGNC’s “at risk” leverage. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a (short) position where it agrees to sell, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Since TBA contracts with a (short) position are ultimately a reduction of the balance sheet, this decreases AGNC’s at risk leverage.

There are two main factors that impact this derivative sub-account’s valuation in any given quarter. The first factor is the NDR income (expense) generated on AGNC’s net long (short) TBA MBS position. The second factor is the realized valuation gain (loss) upon the settlement of all TBA MBS contracts and the unrealized valuation gain (loss) on all contracts that have yet to be settled during the quarter (one example is a “re-rolled” TBA MBS position).

AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $7.2 billion as of 12/31/2018 (based on notional amount). AGNC decreased the company’s net long TBA MBS position by ($2.1) billion during the fourth quarter of 2018. Unlike most of 2017-2018, dollar roll financing across most coupons looked less attractive towards the end of 2018-first half of the first quarter of 2019. Furthermore, “specified pool” MBS was a greater preference versus generic TBA MBS due to overall macroeconomic trends within the broader mortgage universe (rise in prepayment risk). As such, AGNC basically cut the company’s net long position in half during the third quarter of 2018 and management continued this decrease during the fourth quarter of 2018. Since AGNC has recently favored a specified pool MBS strategy, the company notably increased its on-balance sheet MBS position towards during the second half of 2018.

Through interpreting management’s comments via several prior investor presentations and earnings conference calls, along with more attractive TBA dollar rolls towards the end of the quarter, I have assumed AGNC slightly increased the company’s net long TBA MBS position (proportionately speaking) by the end of the first quarter of 2019. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, when combining the company’s projected quarterly NDR income and a quarterly net valuation gain, I am projecting AGNC’s TBA MBS position had a total net valuation gain of $100 million for the first quarter of 2019.

b) Interest Rate Swaps (Net (Short) Position as of 12/31/2018):

Estimate of ($740) Million; Range ($890) – ($590) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Purple Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts “b)” in Table 4 Above Next to the March 31, 2019 Column

Let us first discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation loss for the first quarter of 2019. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaps position of ($51.6) billion as of 12/31/2018 (based on notional amount). AGNC increased the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaps position by ($3.0) billion (rounded) during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) 2018 rhetoric regarding gradual, methodical increases to the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate, management believed the risks associated with the fixed-rate agency MBS market remained elevated throughout 2018. However, as discussed within several of my recent mREIT articles, during the FOMC’s March 2019 meeting the Fed has now indicated a more “dovish” tone regarding monetary policy over the foreseeable future. As such, markets have now taken into consideration this change in tone/rhetoric when it comes to overall rates/yields. As a result, current/“spot” U.S. LIBOR across the 1-, 3-, and 6-month tenor/maturity decreased (1), (21), and (22) bps during the first quarter of 2019, respectively. The decrease in the 3- and 6-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR now implies the likelihood of no Feds Fund Rate increases through at least September 2019.

I believe AGNC wanted to maintain a fairly elevated-elevated hedging coverage ratio heading into the first quarter of 2019. During 2017-2018, markets experienced a steady, gradual rise in short-term interest rates which directly impacted mREIT borrowing costs (as discussed in Part 1; repurchase loan rates). To combat this rise in borrowing costs, management believed AGNC’s risk management priority was to maintain the company’s protection across the “belly” of the yield curve. Due to AGNC’s more cautious risk management strategy, the company’s hedging coverage ratio was 95% and 94% as of 9/30/2018 and 12/31/2018, respectively. As of 12/31/2018 this percentage was the second highest out of the eight agency mREIT peers I currently cover.

Using Table 4 above as a reference, there are two secondary sub-accounts to discuss when projecting a total net valuation gain (loss) for AGNC’s interest rate swaps. The first secondary sub-account is AGNC’s “net periodic interest (costs/expense) income of interest rate swaps”. If one recalls, this figure was first discussed in AGNC’s interest expense account during Part 1 of this article. In regards to AGNC’s interest rate swaps net (short) position as of 12/31/2018, the company had a weighted average fixed pay rate of 2.11% and a weighted average floating receive rate of 2.63%. When excluding forward-starting interest rate swaps, this weighted average fixed pay rate was 1.98%. When calculated, AGNC’s weighted average fixed pay rate (when including forward-starting interest rate swaps) increased 10 basis points (“bps”) during the fourth quarter of 2018 while the company’s weighted average floating receive rate increased 30 bps. As such, the spread between AGNC’s fixed pay rate and floating receive rate modestly widened.

When all factors and assumptions are taken into consideration, through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC will record net periodic interest income of $70 million for the first quarter of 2019 (some swaps have a one quarter “lag”).

The second secondary sub-account to discuss relates to the net valuation gain (loss) on AGNC’s interest rate swaps. Across most tenors/maturities, there was a notable decrease in the fixed pay rate of all interest rate payer swap contracts during the first quarter of 2019 (majority of decrease occurred during March 2019). The fixed pay rate on interest rate swap contracts with a tenor/maturity across most of the yield curve had a net decrease of (20)-(35) bps. While this decrease was not as severe as the prior quarter, I believe it was still a quick, sharp decrease within the matter of a couple of weeks.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s second secondary sub-account had a net valuation loss of ($810) million for the first quarter of 2019. When both secondary sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC’s interest rate swaps had a total net valuation loss of ($740)million for the first quarter of 2019.

c) Interest Rate Swaptions (Net (Short) Position as of 12/31/2018):

Estimate of ($37) Million; Range ($110) – ($10) Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Pink Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account “c)” in Table 4 Above Next to the March 31, 2019 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed to this type of derivative instrument. Interest rate swaptions are options to enter into underlying interest rate swap contracts. Whereas interest rate swap contracts have no initial “up-front” costs (gains and losses are incurred as interest rates fluctuate over the life of the swaps), interest rate swaptions have implicit up-front costs (similar to an option contract; generally speaking). However, a realized gain (loss) is only incurred (and is deferred over the remaining life of the underlying swap) when the option expires/terminates/is sold.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation loss for the first quarter of 2019. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaptions position of ($3.5) billion as of 12/31/2018 (based on the notional balance of the underlying interest rate swaps). AGNC decreased the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaptions position by $2.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2018. As of 12/31/2018, AGNC’s interest rate payer swaptions had a weighted average of 6 months until expiration with an underlying interest rate swaps weighted average tenor/maturity of 7.4 years and a weighted average fixed pay rate of 2.98%.

Since an interest rate payer swap with a similar tenor/maturity had a fixed pay rate of approximately 2.35% as of 3/31/2019, I am projecting AGNC’s interest rate payer swaptions had a total net valuation loss of ($37) million for the first quarter of 2019. As such, I believe AGNC’s existing swaptions as of 12/31/2018 were deemed “worthless” as of 3/31/2019 (options will not be exercised prior to or at expiration).

d) U.S. Treasury Securities (Net (Short) Position as of 12/31/2018):

Estimate of ($395) Million; Range ($520) – ($270) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Dark Blue, Brown, and Teal Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts “d)” in Table 4 Above Next to the March 31, 2019 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed to this type of derivative instrument. AGNC purchases (or sells short) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures to help mitigate the potential impact of changes in MBS prices (hence the valuation of a majority of the company’s investment portfolio). AGNC borrows securities to cover U.S. Treasury (short sales) under reverse repurchase agreements. AGNC accounts for these derivative instruments as “security borrowing transactions” and recognizes an obligation to return the borrowed securities at fair market value (“FMV”) based on the current value of the underlying borrowed securities.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation loss for the first quarter of 2019. AGNC had the following three derivative secondary sub-account positions as of 12/31/2018: 1) long U.S. Treasury securities of less than $0.1 billion; 2) (short) U.S. Treasury securities of ($21.3) billion; and 3) U.S. Treasury security futures sold (short) of ($1.7) billion. This is based on each secondary sub-account’s face amount (“par”). When combining all three secondary sub-accounts together, AGNC increased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position by ($5.2) billion during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Yields on 5-, 7-, and 10-year U.S. Treasury securities net decreased (25)-(35) bps during the first quarter of 2019. Since U.S. Treasury securities are one of the most liquid investments in the marketplace, AGNC trades these derivative instruments throughout the quarter. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures had a total net valuation loss of ($395) million for the first quarter of 2019. If AGNC modestly decreased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position prior to March 2019, then its loss would be towards the lower end of my projected range. If AGNC modestly increased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position prior to March 2019, its loss would be towards the higher end of my projected range.

As stated earlier, all remaining derivative sub-accounts within Table 4 that have not been specifically mentioned above are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes. As such, these remaining derivative sub-accounts will be omitted from any analysis even though a projected net valuation gain (loss) has been included in Table 4. This includes valuation projections on the following derivative sub-accounts: 1) interest-only (“IO”) and principle-only (“PO”) strips; 2) debt on consolidated variable-interest-entities (“VIE”); 3) REIT equity securities (no position as of 12/31/2018); and 4) put options (when applicable).

When combining all the derivative sub-accounts together (both material and immaterial), I am projecting AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities, net account had a total net valuation loss of ($1.07) billion for the first quarter of 2019. Now, I want to briefly discuss my projection for AGNC’s net spread + NDR income for the first quarter and compare it to prior quarters.

Brief Discussion of AGNC’s Net Spread + NDR Income:

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s net spread + NDR income. I believe this is a very important metric to analyze/project. I currently believe this metric (due to the company’s capital loss carryforward balance) is the best indicator of AGNC’s “true earnings power”. Thus, I believe this metric is directly linked to the company’s dividend per share rate.

I show my projection for this figure in Table 5 below. All past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 5 are derived from AGNC’s quarterly SEC submissions via the company’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that will not be shown within this particular article.

Table 5 – AGNC Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 5 above as a reference, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization adjustment) of $254, $283, and $265 million for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively (see red reference “O”). This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.63, $0.61, and $0.53 per common share, respectively (see red reference “O / P”). I would point out these figures were an underpayment (overpayment) of $0.09, $0.07, and ($0.01) per share when compared to AGNC’s monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share for the second, third, and fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

Let us now take a look at my projection for the first quarter of 2019. I am projecting AGNC will report net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch-up premium amortization adjustment) of $274 million for the first quarter of 2019. This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.51 per common share. I would point out this figure is slightly less than AGNC’s monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share for the first quarter of 2019.

In a nutshell, my projected net increase in AGNC’s borrowing costs during the first quarter of 2019 (discussed in Part 1) will “trump” the net benefit from the periodic interest income of AGNC’s interest rate payer swaps (discussed earlier). As such, this has begun to put a bit of pressure on AGNC’s dividend sustainability heading into the second half of 2019. However, the recent one-time termination fee income from NLY’s acquisition of MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) has alleviated some pressure when it comes to any possible AGNC near-term overpayments.

A) Net Income (Loss):

Estimate of ($9) Million; Range ($209) – $191 Million

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of ($0.03) Per Share (Excluding OCI/(OCL)); Range ($0.41) – $0.34 Per Share

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 6 Below Next to the March 31, 2019 Column

Finally, let us look at my projection for AGNC's quarterly net loss for the first quarter of 2019. This information is provided in Table 6 below.

Table 6 – AGNC Quarterly Net Income (Loss) Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Four remaining accounts within AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income that impact the company’s net income (loss) amount are the following: 1) unrealized gain (loss) on investments measured at FMV through net income (loss), net; 2) management fee income; 3) compensation expense; and 4) general/administrative expenses. In regards to the first listed account, this projection will be discussed in Part 3 of the article (even though it is part of AGNC’s net gain (loss) amount). While the remaining accounts have been projected within Table 6, they are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and will be excluded from any analysis within this article.

When the accounts from Table 6 above are combined, I am projecting AGNC had a net loss of ($9) million for the first quarter of 2019. After accounting for AGNC’s quarterly preferred stock dividends, this would be earnings available to common shareholders of ($0.03) per share.

Conclusions Drawn ( Part 2):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figure for the first quarter of 2019 (refer back to Table 4 and/or 6):

4) Quarterly Net Loss on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities of ($1.07) Billion

I am also projecting AGNC will report the following net loss, EPS, and net spread + NDR income amounts for the first quarter of 2019 (refer back to Tables 5 and 6):

A) Quarterly Net Loss of ($9) Million; Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of ($0.03) Per Share

- Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income of $0.51 Per Common Share

AGNC’s projected net loss of ($9) million for the first quarter of 2019 is a notable increase when compared to a net loss of ($804) million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This is mainly due to a projected less severe loss on AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities and a larger unrealized gain within the company’s investment securities acquired after 1/1/2017.

As stated in Part 1 of this article, AGNC’s OCI/(OCL) amount is part of the company’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) but is EXCLUDED from the company’s net income (loss) and EPS amounts. As such, I suggest holding off on a “final verdict” regarding AGNC’s projected results for the first quarter of 2019 until Part 3 of this article is provided. In my professional opinion, I believe AGNC’s “comprehensive income (loss)” amount is more important than the company’s net income (loss) and EPS amounts.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2019, a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2019, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2019. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (Part 1).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD since the stock is trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2019.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more “hawkish” tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the more recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk) and the recent announcement of “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk).

Note: Part 2 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2019. As such, a “final” conclusion will not be provided yet. Part 3 of this article will just pick up where Part 2’s analysis ends. Part 3 of this article will discuss AGNC’s projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. This will be followed by a projection of AGNC’s BV as of 3/31/2019 and the company’s CURRENT BV in late April which will be available to readers prior to management’s earnings press release for the first quarter of 2019 on 4/24/2019.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on NRZ.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, and 10/12/2018 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, and $17.235 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.585 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on CHMI.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (NYSE:TWO) Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO.PB. When combined, my TWO.PB position had a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. On 4/1/2019 and 4/2/2019, I sold my entire position in TWO.PB at a weighted average sales price of $25.635 per share. All TWO-B trades were disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 7/17/2018, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $8.042 per share as my price target, at the time, of $8.05 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.5% in roughly 5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 24.4%. Each ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 10/26/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.388 per share. On 12/18/2018 and 12/20/2018, I increased my position in ORC at a weighted average price of $6.215 and $5.845 per share, respectively. When combined, my ORC position had a weighted average purchase price of $5.992 per share. On 1/25/2019, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $7.027 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.00 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.3% and a non-annualized total return (when including weighted average dividends received) of 19.1%. These ORC trades were disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GPMT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on GPMT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) at a weighted average purchase price of $16.83 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This MITT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on MITT.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of March 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 87.5% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 40 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AI, ARR, MORL, NLY, NYMT, ORC, REM, or TWO.PB.