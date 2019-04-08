Procter & Gamble: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Procter & Gamble (PG) is one of the quintessential companies when you begin explaining the concept of dividend growth investing. The business model itself is simple: (1) make consumable goods (2) get them in front of potential buyers (3) wash, rinse, repeat. That business model has served the company well and has allowed them to have 17 brands that are first or second in market share.

Procter & Gamble is organized into 5 business segments: beauty, grooming, healthcare, fabric & home care, and baby, feminine & family care. Through the first half of FY 2019 each segment's portion of revenues was 20%, 9%, 12%, 33% and 26%, respectively. Each segment's contribution to net earnings was 25%, 11%, 14%, 28% and 22%, respectively.

Dividend History

The investment strategy that most appealed to me when I began my journey was dividend growth investing. The essence of dividend growth investing is to buy high-quality companies that have a history and high likelihood of raising their dividend every year at fair value or cheaper. The idea is to take the focus away from capital gains which are notoriously fickle depending on Mr. Market's mood and towards the cash that the business can pay out each year.

Image by author; data source Procter & Gamble Investor Relations. An interactive version of this chart is available here.

Procter & Gamble has historically been one of the quintessential dividend growth investments. According to the CCC list Procter & Gamble has grown dividend payouts for 62 consecutive years which makes them a Dividend Champion. That's every year since 1957 and includes a variety of economic and geopolitical issues that came and passed yet every year Procter & Gamble was there to send more cash to its owners.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1971 are shown below.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1971 $0.045 1972 $0.048 5.75% 1973 $0.053 10.04% 1974 $0.056 7.22% 7.66% 1975 $0.062 10.64% 9.29% 1976 $0.067 7.69% 8.51% 8.25% 1977 $0.081 20.83% 12.92% 11.18% 1978 $0.091 11.45% 13.19% 11.46% 1979 $0.103 14.03% 15.37% 12.84% 1980 $0.113 9.11% 11.51% 12.53% 1981 $0.122 8.26% 10.44% 12.65% 10.43% 1982 $0.131 7.63% 8.33% 10.07% 10.62% 1983 $0.150 14.33% 10.03% 10.63% 11.05% 1984 $0.156 4.13% 8.62% 8.64% 10.72% 1985 $0.162 3.97% 7.37% 7.60% 10.04% 1986 $0.167 2.96% 3.68% 6.52% 9.54% 1987 $0.169 0.96% 2.62% 5.17% 7.59% 1988 $0.175 3.79% 2.56% 3.15% 6.83% 1989 $0.206 17.75% 7.26% 5.72% 7.17% 1990 $0.231 12.17% 11.09% 7.34% 7.47% 1991 $0.250 8.04% 12.58% 8.38% 7.45% 1992 $0.269 7.56% 9.24% 9.76% 7.44% 1993 $0.293 8.81% 8.14% 10.80% 6.91% 1994 $0.330 12.78% 9.70% 9.85% 7.77% 1995 $0.375 13.64% 11.72% 10.14% 8.73% 1996 $0.425 13.33% 13.25% 11.20% 9.78% 1997 $0.478 12.38% 13.11% 12.17% 10.96% 1998 $0.538 12.56% 12.76% 12.94% 11.86% 1999 $0.605 12.54% 12.49% 12.89% 11.36% 2000 $0.670 10.74% 11.94% 12.31% 11.22% 2001 $0.730 8.96% 10.74% 11.43% 11.31% 2002 $0.790 8.22% 9.30% 10.59% 11.38% 2003 $0.865 9.49% 8.89% 9.98% 11.45% 2004 $0.978 13.01% 10.22% 10.07% 11.47% 2005 $1.090 11.51% 11.33% 10.22% 11.26% 2006 $1.210 11.01% 11.84% 10.63% 11.03% 2007 $1.360 12.40% 11.64% 11.48% 11.03% 2008 $1.550 13.97% 12.45% 12.37% 11.17% 2009 $1.720 10.97% 12.44% 11.97% 11.01% 2010 $1.885 9.62% 11.50% 11.58% 10.90% 2011 $2.057 9.09% 9.89% 11.19% 10.91% 2012 $2.211 7.50% 8.73% 10.21% 10.84% 2013 $2.367 7.03% 7.87% 8.83% 10.59% 2014 $2.532 7.01% 7.18% 8.04% 9.99% 2015 $2.632 3.95% 5.99% 6.90% 9.22% 2016 $2.671 1.49% 4.12% 5.37% 8.24% 2017 $2.738 2.50% 2.64% 4.37% 7.25% 2018 $2.841 3.76% 2.58% 3.72% 6.25%

Table and calculations by author; data source Procter & Gamble Investor Relations. An interactive chart of the data in the table is available here.

Procter & Gamble's dividend growth from year to year has been less consistent than I would have expected for a consumer staple business. That being said, as the time frames expand the dividend growth smooths out with the lowest 10-year dividend growth rate at 6.25%.

Image by author; data source Procter & Gamble SEC filings

Procter & Gamble was able to maintain its strong dividend growth from 2009 through 2012 due to an expanding payout ratio rather than growth of the business. The average free cash flow payout ratio over the last 10 years is 60.9% and sits at 67.9% for the last 5 years.

Quantitative Quality

Determining the strength of a company's moat, if there is any, is rather difficult if not impossible. However, I do believe that a business' financials will give a peek as to whether there is a moat and the relative strength of it. A moat could be their size/scale advantages, regulatory, low-cost producer, switching, brand power or other advantages over their competitors. In the case of Procter & Gamble, its moat is primarily brand power with some size and pricing power thrown in.

Image by author; data source Procter & Gamble SEC filings

From the end of FY 2009, Procter & Gamble's revenue has declined from $79.0B to $66.8 B. Some of that can be explained away by management shedding assets/brands to refocus the business on its core money makers. That's a 15.4% decline or 1.9% annually.

Cash flow from operations hasn't seen the same decline as revenues although they are flat over the last decade with a 0.4% decline. Free cash flow has also seen a decline over the last 10 years but similar to operating cash flows the decline hasn't been as steep as with revenues. Free cash flow has declined 4.6% in total of 0.5% annually.

In spite of the declining sales, the refocusing of the business has improved cash flow margins over the last decade. Over the last 10 years, Procter & Gamble's free cash flow margin has averaged 14.3% and has averaged 15.2% over the last 5 years. For the TTM period, the free cash flow margin is showing further improvement and sits at 17.2%.

Image by author; data source Procter & Gamble SEC filings

Alternatively I like to use the FCF ROIC as a way to view the profitability of a company. The FCF ROIC is the annual cash return that a business generates based on the capital invested in the business. I also calculate the FCF ROIC "Net" which nets out the cash on the balance sheet from both equity and debt. I want to see the FCF ROIC at 10% or higher.

Image by author; data source Procter & Gamble SEC filings

Procter & Gamble's FCF ROIC has improved significantly since FY 2011 climbing from 10.0% up to 13.3% for FY 2018. Over the last decade Procter & Gamble has managed to average an 11.6% FCF ROIC in spite of the decline in revenues and shedding of brands. The FCF ROIC Net has averaged 13.1% over the same period.

To understand how Procter & Gamble uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow (FCF): Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks (FCFaDB): FCFaD less total cash spent on share repurchases

Prospective investments should ideally maintain a positive FCFaDB the majority of the time. That would mean the business generates more cash through its operations than is needed to maintain and grow the business in addition to rewarding shareholders with dividends and share repurchases. Companies that routinely have negative FCFaDB will be forced to seek outside funding, i.e. debt, or sell assets to make up for the cash shortfall.

Image by author; data source Procter & Gamble SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Procter & Gamble's free cash flow has declined over the last decade. Cumulatively, Procter & Gamble's free cash flow sits at $108.4 B which has allowed management to pay and grow their dividend every year. Over the same period Procter & Gamble has paid out $65.1 B in dividends to shareholders which puts the cumulative FCFaD at $43.3 B. Procter & Gamble has maintained a positive FCFaD every year over the last decade.

The $43.3 B of positive FCFaD has allowed Procter & Gamble to further return cash to shareholders via share buybacks. Unfortunately, management has spent $58.0 B cumulatively to repurchase shares which puts the FCFaDB at -$14.7 B for the last decade. Procter & Gamble has held a negative FCFaDB every year for the last 8 fiscal years. Going forward this will be something to watch; however, I'm not too concerned yet which I will detail later.

The $58.0 B spent to buy back shares has reduced the share count from 3,154 M in FY 2009 to 2,656 M at the end of FY 2018. That's a 15.8% reduction in the shares outstanding or ~1.9% per year.

Image by author; data source Procter & Gamble SEC filings

The following chart shows the ratio of cash returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. For the purposes of creating the chart I've assumed that all FCF first went to fund dividends, then share buybacks and then any shortfall was made up from outside sourcing, i.e. debt or asset sales.

Image by author; data source Procter & Gamble SEC filings

Over the last decade the cash returned to shareholders has averaged ~54% allocated to dividends and ~46% allocated to share repurchases. Buybacks from outside sourced funds, debt or asset sales, has ranged from 0% to 25% over the same period with an annual average of 12%.

Moving on to the balance sheet the total debt to capitalization ratio has remained essentially flat over the last decade. Over that time debt has accounted for ~31% to ~37% of the capital structure with the total debt load declining from $37.0 B in FY 2009 to $31.2 B in FY 2018.

The debt that is carried on the balance sheet is not onerous by any means. For FY 2018, Procter & Gamble's interest expense was just $506 M and was covered by that year's free cash flow by 22x. Procter & Gamble's entire debt load could also be paid off with 2.8 years of FY 2018's free cash flow and 4.5 years of FY 2018's FCFaD. I'd still prefer to see the debt be reduced; however, at this time the balance sheet is still relatively clean.

Image by author; data source Procter & Gamble SEC filings

Circling back to why I'm not concerned about the negative FCFaDB that Procter & Gamble has had for the last 8 years. No, that won't be able to go on forever; however, the total debt load has actually been reduced between FY 2009 and FY 2018 by ~$5.8 B. The equity stake has been reduced by ~$10.8 B over the same period.

Combine those two together and you see that the excess spending on share repurchases was funded through asset/brand sales rather than debt. Granted this can't continue on in perpetuity either because you'll eventually run out of brands or assets to sell, but as part of the bigger picture for the company and its goal to be smaller, leaner and more focused it makes sense. Also for the TTM period FCFaDB is still negative albeit at just $0.6 B compared to the $1.5 B average shortfall.

Valuation

Despite the struggles and asset/brand sales that Procter & Gamble has undergone, the core business still remains strong and I believe the business checks the quality box for investment. However, there still comes the issue of valuation to determine whether I should purchase shares or not.

One of the methods that I use to determine the valuation of a business is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR," analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a company will produce as well as the future valuation on those earnings. If the expected return is greater than your MARR then you invest in the business; if not then you wait.

On average analysts expect Procter & Gamble to report FY 2019 EPS of $4.44 and $4.74 for FY 2020. Analysts also expect Procter & Gamble to show 6.2% annual growth on average over the next 5 years. I then assumed that growth for the next 5 years would come in at just 4.0% per year. Dividends are assumed to target a 60% payout ratio.

In order to determine what P/E ratio investors are likely to value Procter & Gamble's future earnings at, I like to look at the historic P/E ratios that shares have been valued at. Over the last decade, Procter & Gamble's P/E ratio has ranged between ~12x and 28x. Based on a modified Graham valuation, the fair P/E comes to ~17.5x. For the MARR analysis I'll examine future P/E ratios covering 10x-25x.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return than an investment in Procter & Gamble could provide assuming a purchase price near the current price of $103.65. The return estimates are based off the assumptions listed above. Estimated returns include dividend payments and are run through the end of calendar year 2023, "5 Year," and calendar year 2028, "10 Year."

Alternatively, I like to figure out what price would produce the returns that I want. The target returns that I will use to determine the purchase price targets are 10% and 15%, with 15% being a deeply discounted situation.

Conclusion

Procter & Gamble the business is still solid despite its struggles over the last decade. Sales had slipped as some of their brands lost market share; however, since then Procter & Gamble has been shedding brands to focus on their core businesses.

Over the last decade Procter & Gamble has become leaner and in turn become more efficient in their cash generation. Procter & Gamble's free cash flow margins have improved as the company refocuses and are sitting at 17% for the TTM period while free cash flow return on invested capital has improved to 13% which are 30%+ improvements for both from FY 2011.

While I consider the business to still be excellent the problem is the valuation. With a share price over $103 and relatively meager expected earnings growth, the future returns are not appealing and there's for sure no margin of safety at this price. Under the assumptions from above buyers at the current price should temper their expectations unless they are expecting a big increase to Procter & Gamble's growth over the next decade. Returns, including estimated dividends, are likely to range from 3-6% per year over the next decade assuming a P/E ratio from 15x-20x 10 years from now.

I personally won't be adding to my stake in Procter & Gamble until the share price declines to at least the upper $70s with the $65-$70 area being the likely price point to entice me to make a serious additional investment.

