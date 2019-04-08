Rare Foreign Game Approvals At Tencent And NetEase, Pinduoduo's Crash And Burn, Tencent Reloads Warchest

NetEase and Tencent obtained rare approvals for their foreign gaming titles. The next round of approvals for foreign titles are not expected until next year.

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly (CQQQ)(FXI), my coverage will focus on the rare new approvals granted to the foreign gaming titles of NetEase Inc. (NTES) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF). The next round of approvals for foreign titles are not expected until next year. I will also delve into the background of the double-digit percentage share price dip of Pinduoduo (PDD) over the past week.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for an overview and convenient reference in the subsequent sections. From a quick glance, readers can easily notice the wild movements of a number of counters last week which will be interesting to discuss. Note that there are substantial changes in the top holdings of KWEB, and I discussed the topic in a prior issue of Chinese Internet Weekly.

NetEase And Tencent Get Approvals For Foreign Games

NetEase and Tencent received a boost last week when it was revealed that the two gaming titans received official approvals for their foreign game titles. Their share prices jumped 14.4 percent and 5.9 percent respectively. The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) released a list of 30 foreign games authorized for the Chinese market on Tuesday. The approvals had been highly anticipated given that the previous list, released only once a year, came in late February last year.

While this represented a more than a month's delay based on the time of release last year, industry players were relieved that the approvals actually came in within the first half of the year. After all, there were reports that the authorities were swamped with the backlog in submissions that new applications were said to be rejected until further notice. Given the government multi-faceted concerns over gaming in general, it's a surprise that foreign games coming with another layer of complication (e.g. storylines that may be incompatible with the ideology of the Chinese President Xi administration) are getting any attention in the first place.

The timing could not have been better for Tencent, which saw its partner, a leading Chinese game-maker Yoozoo, receive approval for Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming. The new season premiere for the hugely popular namesake TV show will air this coming Sunday (April 14, at 9:00 p.m. EST, 8:00 p.m. CST). On a side note, Yoozoo does not work only with Tencent, it also has strategic partnerships with Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and Alibaba (BABA).

Tencent also has approval on a title it brought in by itself - Battlerite - a multiplayer online battle arena ('MOBA')-style game developed and published by Stunlock Studios. Incidentally, CNBC reported early last week that Tencent has begun testing its own cloud gaming platform with the streaming service called "Start." While the company remains coy on the details, Tencent is well placed in this space since it has its own cloud infrastructure as well as the rights to license some of China’s leading gaming titles. Most importantly, it has an excellent home-ground advantage and plenty of marketing avenues to ensure visibility of its new offering.

Source: QQ.com

While NetEase received only an approval, its share price gain was more than double that of Tencent. This is as the latter has a more diversified business structure and due to its larger revenue base, it is harder for any single development to move the needle. NetEase's The Room 3 game is a puzzle video game developed by Fireproof Games.

Source: TapTap.com

NetEase Has Rebounded 52 Percent

A head-and-shoulders technical charting formation in August last year had portended a further plunge the following month when investors fled the stock fearing a worsening in its revenue growth amid the suspension in game approvals and broader market weakness. With last week's jump, NetEase has appreciated a whopping 52 percent from the low established in September.

Looking back, I found an example stemming from the Q2 2018 earnings conference call that impressed on me the credibility of NetEase management team. During that call, analyst Karen Chan of Jefferies was concerned about the 10 percent sequential drop in the deferred revenue. The CFO dismissed the issue as just an "accounting treatment," with the management remaining "fairly confident" regarding the second-half performance on the game side. Indeed, the current deferred revenue has recovered from the dip, just as it did in the same period the previous year. The achievement is all the more amazing considering it happened in the midst of the so-called freeze in game approvals.

A favorite financial item of mine, the net financial debt, a proxy to the level of cash a company possesses, shows NetEase as holding a hefty net cash position of $5.3 billion at the end of 2018. This was an increase of around $1 billion or 23 percent from the prior quarter. At 17.1 percent of its market capitalization, it is the highest level in the past three years.

The ample war chest allowed NetEase to conduct share buybacks opportunistically as its share price tumbled last year. With the share price rebounds, those repurchases since the second quarter of 2018 should now be 'in the money', adding another feather in the cap to the management's credit.

Tencent Reloads Its Warchest...

Besides the new foreign game approvals, Tencent was in the news for another major move. It announced on Wednesday that it would issue $6 billion Notes on 11 April 2019, leaving $4.5 billion out of $20 billion remaining under a global medium-term note programme which the company had days earlier doubled in size. Reuters reported that Tencent’s sale was Asia’s largest this year, with the social media and gaming giant ostensibly capitalizing on the recent dovish slant out of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Tencent did not specify the uses for the proceeds but in its 2018 Annual Report, it was stated that the company "will invest in core infrastructure and frontier technologies to embrace the trend of the Industrial Internet" under the section Company Outlook and Strategies for 2019. Its net debt position had dwindled quickly from over $5 billion in mid-2018 to just $1.75 billion at the end of the year, thanks to the proceeds received upon the listing of subsidiary Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) in December. On the other hand, free cash flow has reduced to $7.9 billion on a trailing-twelve-month basis from nearly $12 billion in 2017.

With risk appetite back on, several Chinese internet companies have tapped on the capital market to fuel their growth. Last week, Baozun (BZUN) announced a $225 million convertible senior notes due 2024, while Huya (HUYA) filed for US$550m follow-on offering. Following the latest bond issue, Tencent would be able to keep up with the pace of investing in startups by Alibaba.

Alibaba continues to be involved in a slew of deals including a strategic investment (announcement in Chinese) last week in a Chinese furnishing services start-up providing it with a 20 percent stake in the latter. Named Jiangduoduo or Many Craftsmen (not to be confused with rural-focused e-commerce company Pinduoduo), the start-up has a unit Damo which targets consumers who bought furniture, lighting, and other home needs from Taobao and subsequently requiring electricians or installers. The move was yet another one in the e-commerce titan's ambition to expand into various business areas including the Chinese home improvement market.

Source: Many Craftsmen

Incidentally, on Wednesday, an Alibaba-backed Chinese online key opinion leader ('KOL') incubator which is also based in Hangzhou, was listed on Nasdaq, raising approximately US$125 million. Alibaba had an 8.6 percent stake while the senior management held roughly half the total shares pre-IPO. The company, Hangzhou Ruhnn Holding Co., Ltd. (RUHN), has helped groom influential online celebrities such as Zhang Dayi, who has amassed more than 10 million followers on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo (WB), part of SINA Corporation (SINA).

According to Ruhnn, it had 113 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 148.4 million fans across major social media platforms in China by the end of 2018. Despite having filed a much-reduced offering, the share price dipped as low as $7.72 per ADS on its day of debut, compared to the IPO price at $12.50 per ADS. The stock recovered slightly to end the week at $8.51, still a far cry from the IPO price. Interestingly, the IPO had raised the profile (and highlight the advertising prowess) of SINA and Weibo, helping their share prices to jump 12.0 percent and 14.6 percent respectively last week.

... To Get Into 'New Retail' Supermarkets, AVs, And Joining The Battle For The Last Unconquered Screen

To be fair, Tencent is also not far behind in deal-making. In late March, Tencent announced (in Chinese) it led an RMB2 billion (US$297 million) series B round in fresh food supermarket chain Yipin Shengxian. Tencent is hoping that its smart retail solutions would help digitalize the retailer, improving its efficiency and customer experience, as the latter expands to more than 1000 stores.

Tencent's investment in the sector appears to be done in a catch-up with Alibaba whose 'new retail' concept Hema supermarket was implemented years ago. Hema (now renamed Freshippo) taps on customer data and uses technology to combine online and offline shopping, aiming to "provide the unparalleled service of fresh food deliveries in 30 minutes."

Tencent's entry into the fresh food supermarket segment is also an indirect affirmation of the brilliance of the current Alibaba Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang. He envisioned that consumers would take a strong liking for the 'new retail' model and poured his efforts into the project without the knowledge of Alibaba founder Jack Ma. The revolutionary concept has become so well sought after that proximity to a Freshippo store is purported to influence people's real estate choices and results in a premium in neighboring properties.

Alibaba's founder, Jack Ma, feasting on seafood purchased and cooked right at the venue itself, the Hema supermarket

(Source: Alizila)

Tencent's fresh cash injection could prove to be useful in its deepening quest into self-driving technology. It was reported that Tencent has partnered with South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. (OTCPK:HYMLF) to conduct joint research and development on safety and security systems for autonomous vehicles.

Tencent’s ubiquitous WeChat messaging app could also make inroads into China-targeted car models if the joint exploration with Hyundai on the functionality prove fruitful. Coincidentally, the Wall Street Journal published an article on the battle for control over car dashboards which the journalists described as one of the last unconquered screens. With WeChat's myriad mini-apps, drivers should have little trouble finding a service to fulfill their lifestyle needs, all completed while they are still in their cars.

Pinduoduo's Crash And [Cash] Burn

Pinduoduo saw its share price sink 12.9 percent over the past one week ostensibly due to a Financial Times article that screamed the e-commerce company "burns through cash in attempt to buy future growth." It's puzzling that the market even bothered at all, not least send the shares lower by double-digit percentages. Pinduoduo's cash burn is no secret to be exposed. Many writers including yours truly have spilled much ink on the topic. The following was what I wrote in September last year, months before FT's warning.

"Despite the 25-fold increase in revenue, Pinduoduo's Q2 2018 net cash provided by operating activities actually declined 41 percent from a year ago. On the other hand, Pinduoduo reversed from a positive net cash from investing activities to having net cash used in financing. In fact, more cash was used in financing activities than there was cash from operating activities. If such trend is to continue, at some point the company would come hat in hand to the investors. Pinduoduo might prove to be a survivor and perhaps a respectable force in the e-commerce space in China. However, the headwinds facing it in the form of lawsuits, heightened regulatory attention on fake products, and rising expenses are combining to make its stock unattractive, at least in the near-term."

Colin Huang, the founder and CEO of Pinduoduo, was not even shy about the heavy spending. He viewed them "as a strategic investment for our long-term purposes rather than expenses." His declaration about monetization being not his "near-term goal" was also worn like a badge of honor.

My subsequent coverage on the stock also looked into the quarterly results and the relevant financial metrics, again ahead of the FT article. Nevertheless, the article was impactful because of the revelations from the interviewees which included employees. Most importantly, I suppose the greatest concern came from the discovery that the cost of shopping coupons would only be recognized as an expense once shoppers cashed them in.

Recall that the total operating expenses had already jumped a whopping 8.3 times in the last quarter of 2018 from the same period the previous year to RMB6,870.8 million. Then let it sink in that the total revenue generated was only RMB5,653.9 million, more than a billion yuan lower than the total expenses and that's only on an operating expenses basis. Now, if those astronomical expenses have not included the entire cost of shopping coupons out there unutilized, it's a scary thought as to how much of those already issued are left unaccounted for and when they will eventually appear in the financial statements.

It isn't clear if Pinduoduo accounts for the cost of the unutilized coupons under its current deferred liabilities. Regardless, the particular financial item has been rising steadily, climbing to $636.7 million by the last quarter of 2018. Despite the revenue skyrocketing seven times in 2018 over the previous year, the current deferred liabilities still represented nearly one-third of the 2018 revenue or as much as 78 percent of the Q4 2018 revenue!

Market Outlook

On Thursday, we will have the inflation and PPI data out of China. There will also be vehicle sales numbers for March. These data would provide a clue to the consumer health in the past month and guide investor sentiment. Later in the week, the trade figures for March are scheduled to be released. The gap between the realized trade numbers versus estimates could be hyped up by the media and become a key talking point ahead of the conclusion of the trade talks between the U.S. and China negotiators. Meanwhile, there continues to be frequent teasing by both parties of good progress leading to a culmination of a trade agreement.

