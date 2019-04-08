Samsung Electronics: Note The Wind's Direction, Not The Current Turmoil

The current precipitous decline in server demand is a temporary cycle and the “buy low” strategy remains valid, in light of the rise of 5G and AI in the long-term.

Investment highlights

We reiterate BUY on Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and our six-month-forward target price of KRW52,000 (1.4x 2019F BPS). Samsung posted 1Q19 revenue of KRW52tn and operating profit of KRW6.2tn on a preliminary basis, each 5.7% and 8.5% below our forecasts. Since the market had been warned of the operating profit decline prior to the earnings announcement, we do not expect it to send shock waves through the market. Revenue was also below market expectations, which we believe has to do with a steep drop in non-affiliate revenue in 1Q, characterized by slow shipments of memory chips for data centers and a sharp decline in OLED shipments for Apple (AAPL), while intercompany reconciliations have greatly increased due to a rise in memory chip and OLED sales related with the Galaxy S10.

As some choose to believe, the one-off expenses related with 1x server DRAM may have been recognized in 1Q, but we do not believe the cost was fully recognized in 1Q because 1x server DRAM is now being sold for PCs. As for the Galaxy S10 and S10+, iPhone’s price cuts combined with intensifying competition with Huawei will likely lead to a QoQ shipment decline in 2Q, despite the launch of the S10 5G. With public cloud providers’ data center investments expected to remain weak in 2Q, memory semiconductor profit will likely slide QoQ in 2Q, as existing inventory would be enough to absorb demand. We believe Samsung will report KRW5.9tn in 2Q consolidated operating profit, amid the QoQ decline of semiconductor and IM operating profit.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Intel (INTC) expects its server CPU sales to grow 5% YoY in 2019. Aspeed’s sales, a leading indicator of server DRAM demand, edged up just 2.4% YoY and in 1Q and 13.4% QoQ. As such, we expect server shipments to grow at minimum 10% QoQ in 3Q. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are believed to be migrating to Cascade CPUs; whether companies like Google (GOOG), Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and others use the new CPU will determine the elasticity of server DRAM demand.

Looking back to 2016, the Galaxy Note 7 debacle worked to depress Samsung’s 3Q16 operating profit but the stock re-rated when memory semiconductor earnings picked up from 4Q16. We believe the current precipitous decline in server demand is a temporary cycle and the “buy low” strategy remains valid, in light of the rise of 5G and AI in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.