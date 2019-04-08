Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time

Source

Republic Services (RSG) is a national provider of waste services with operations in 41 states. The company is one of a few large players in the space. We recently reviewed competitors Waste Management (WM) and Waste Connections (WCN), finding the shares are too pricey to add at this time as well. While the waste industry is a stable growing sector and is recession resistant, a proper valuation should still be had before purchasing shares. The national providers can offer long term gains for investors who enter the stock at an attractive price, but right now the risk seems to be greater to the downside at these levels.

Performance

Republic Services has been performing well as should be expected.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While top line revenue saw a decline, in the headlines it actually increased 2.7%. This is due to an adjustment in how revenue is recorded. Earnings actually increased substantially from an adjusted $0.61 per share to $0.80 a share. This was helped by a almost 30% increase in net income.

Below we can see how the company has performed for the last 4 years.

Source: 10K

Revenue since 2014 has increased 14%. This was helped in part by volume increases, rate hikes, and acquisitions. However, this does not seem that significant given the amount of time. The waste business is never going to be a fast growing business, but rather a steady as she goes business. The company has seen its debt rise along with revenue as it acquires smaller competitors and invests in its fleet. It also has reduced its shares outstanding and increased its dividend quite substantially in the last few years.

Thanks in part to the strong cash flow the company generates it can continue to return cash to shareholders.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company earned $3.09 per share for 2018 which would put the shares at a current price of almost $80, trading with a P/E of almost 26x.

The company continues to grow through annual acquisition purchases of about $232 million.

Source: Investor Presentation

Acquisitions are generally very synergistic in the waste space as costs can be reduced through overlapping positions and waste disposal facilities. Many smaller competitors don't have their own disposal facilities which RSG happens to have. The cost to than get rid of the picked up garbage becomes significantly less and helps improve the profit of the company.

The company has been extremely focused on driving increased profit through new fleet purchases.

Source: 10K

With a lower age truck, there is less break downs and repairs. Additionally, the trucks offer capabilities older trucks do not. As the company has been purchasing new equipment it has converted about 75% of its vehicles on residential routes to be automated enough to become single driving units. This means instead of having to pay 3 people per truck the company can pay one. The cost of the new vehicles are recovered through reduced labor costs.

The company has introduces 2019 guidance that once again shows growth, however, not at any significant pace.

Source: Investor Presentation

With revenue growth of less than 5% and earnings per share growth of about 5%, the company should have a lower multiple. I believe it deserves a premium to other slow growth companies due to the safe nature of the business, but a P/E of 18 seems much more reasonable considering growth expectations. This would bring the stock down to $58 a share at the mid point of the guidance.

While the company is a strong proponent of returning cash to shareholders, it is not enough to assign a further premium to shares. This year it plans to repurchase close to $900 million of stock. This would use up most of the plan it has in place. Approximately $1.1 billion remains under the current authorization. I would soon expect the company to announce a new plan before the year end. At the current market capitalization, this would reduce shares outstanding by about 4%. Though, I do not think it is particularly attractive to purchase shares near new highs.

Valuation

The company trades relatively in line with peers.

Data by YCharts

It offers a forward P/E in the middle of the pack and the lowest forward P/S ratio. It also offers a yield that is close to being as high as Waste Management. That being said, lets take a look at the 5 year average valuation to see if shares are trading above their historical average.

Source: Morningstar

As we can see, the shares trade at a higher P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E than their 5 year average. This would be fine if there was higher growth expected, but since we see average growth in the guidance this implies one thing. Shares are overvalued. There should be no reason to trade at a premium to the 5 year valuation unless something was expected to change going forward. Additionally, as a value investor, I look to purchase shares at a time when the business is operating normally but offers a discount to historical trading valuations.

Lastly, looking at the historical yield, we can see if shares offer an attractive dividend compared to its own history.

Source: YieldChart

Shares have had an average yield of 2.26% over the last 15 years, and currently yield 1.89%. This means shares are once again overvalued in comparison to their own history. Investors should try to capture an above average yield, which in this case would be around 2.5%. To offer this the stock would need to trade down to about $60 or close to that P/E of 18 we discussed earlier.

Conclusion

As we enter the later stages of the economic cycle, investors should look for ways to enhance their portfolio protection. One of the ways is to go to cash or another way is to look for recession proof stocks. In this case, the recession proof stocks seem to be trading at valuations that suggest a recession is already here. Investors need to be cautious of course as over paying can hinder long term results. In this case it was found the Republic Services is overvalued compared to its own history in quite a number of ways. It also does not have much growth in its guidance and is not offering an enticing yield to make the enhanced risk worthwhile. For these reasons I am steering clear of adding RSG to my portfolio for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.