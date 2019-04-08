The REIT Way To Cash-In On The 'Silver Tsunami'

ELS and SUI are rather pricey today, and if it weren’t for UMH’s high-risk securities portfolio, we would most likely be a buyer.

With baby-boomers ranging in age from 55-73, and 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day until 2030, manufactured housing is uniquely positioned to benefit from a large and growing demand pool.

While the “silver tsunami” is a clear catalyst for many health care REITs, there are other property sectors that are better-positioned to capitalize on the demographic wave.

In a research report, Kristen Hicks of SeniorAdvisor.com explains that "people are living longer than ever. Between improved health care and scientific advancements, many of the illnesses that used to kill people are easier to fight off. As such, seniors today can count on a high likelihood that they'll live beyond the ages their parents and grandparents did."

She went on to explain the term "silver tsunami" as a "phenomenon that has been likened to a catastrophic storm" that has "become the main term used to refer to the fact that in the next 25 years, the number of people over the age of 65 is set to double".

According to the United Nations Population Division, over the next 25 years, the global population of people aged 65 and older will double to almost 1.3 billion. In the U.S., this age segment already accounts for nearly 25% of the population and is the country's second-largest demographic group.

Quite frequently I have referenced the "silver tsunami" when writing on health care REITs, in a Seeking Alpha article last year I explained,

"While every healthcare sub-sector is exposed to various headwinds, they all share common tailwinds that will drive their business models for years in the future. The so-called "silver tsunami" - aka aging population - is driving most every healthcare category and providing investors with a long-term opportunity to own shares in institutional quality healthcare properties."

To echo the raging demographic drivers for health care, Greg Kuhl, CFA, Portfolio Manager with Janus Henderson writes,

"It should come as no surprise that baby boomers remain a key demographic for real estate owners. In real estate, conventional wisdom seems to be that those businesses directly associated with health care delivery, such as senior living facilities, are best positioned to benefit from the silver tsunami."

This may explain why the assisted living industry has seen a burst in new development, with total available supply increasing by more than 4% annually over the past five years. However, Kuhl suggests that "this development is being completed well ahead of the demand to fill it."

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD), the largest senior housing operator in the U.S., has an average entry age of 85 years in its assisted living facilities, yet Kuhl explains that "the oldest baby boomers in the U.S. are turning 73".

Janus Henderson expects that senior housing (which accounts for the largest portion of U.S. health care REIT asset value) will "remain challenged for several more years as supply growth is set to continue outpacing lagging demand".

While the "silver tsunami" is a clear catalyst for many health care REITs, there are other property sectors that are better-positioned to capitalize on the demographic wave. Kuhl explains that "manufactured housing communities for new retirees, for example, are meeting the needs of aging households today, not 10 years from now."

Source: ELS Investor Presentation

Rising the Manufactured Housing Wave

According to Kuhl, "manufactured housing communities are home to relatively young, independent and fun-loving recent retirees, with an average entry age of around 60 and an average tenancy longer than 10 years."

With baby boomers ranging in age from 55 to 73, and 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day until 2030, manufactured housing is uniquely positioned to benefit from a large and growing demand pool. Importantly, little to no meaningful new development of manufactured housing communities is expected, which "creates a favorable environment for owners of these assets".

As viewed below, the population of people age 55 and older in the U.S. is expected to grow 19% from 2019 to 2034 - roughly 10,000 Baby Boomers will turn 65 every day through 2030:

Source: ELS Investor Presentation

Within our coverage spectrum (on iREIT) there are three manufactured housing REITs that own, lease and finance manufactured/mobile home communities (rental parks.), recreational vehicle and/or similar communities. These three manufactured housing REITs have a combined market capitalization of around $24.5 billion.

Source: iREIT

Sun Communities (SUI) is the largest manufactured housing REIT with a market capitalization of $13.5 billion. The company owns 371 communities consisting of over 128,000 sites across 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Source: SUI Investor Presentation

SUI's existing manufactured housing portfolio exhibits 95% occupancy and the company has a runway of 250 to 300 additional bps of occupancy to gain in the portfolio over time. The level of demand is evidenced by the almost 48,000 applications received last year and supports the company's core expansion strategy.

In 2018 SUI generated annual core FFO per share growth of 9.8%, driven by same community NOI growth of 6.7% and occupancy gains of 2,600 revenue-producing sites. Throughout 2018 SUI invested in 20 operating properties valued at $364 million, $14 million in fully-zoned and entitled land parcels and a $54 million strategic investments.

Also, SUI invested $153 million of capital into the construction of expansion sites and ground-up development projects. Subsequent to year-end, SUI completed $325 million of acquisitions in seven operating properties.

Source: SUI Investor Presentation

SUI's balance sheet is in great shape, the company ended 2018 with $3.1 billion of debt outstanding with a 4.45% weighted average rate and a weighted average maturity of nine years. The company had $50.3 million in unrestricted cash with a net debt to trailing 12-months recurring EBITDA ratio of 5.6x, giving the company additional leverage capacity to fund 2019 investments.

For 2019 SUI expects core FFO per share in the range of $4.76 to $4.86 and core FFO per share for Q1-19 of $1.10 to $1.13. These results will be driven by the expectation of a Same Community 4% weighted average rental rate increase and Same Community NOI growth in the range of 6.2% to 7%

Source: SUI Investor Presentation

Equity Lifestyle (ELS) is the second-largest manufactured housing REIT (with a market capitalization of $10.4 billion) including 409 properties containing 153,984 sites in 33 states and British Columbia (the company owns 209 manufactured / resort home communities and 194 RV resorts).

More than 90 properties enjoy lake, river or ocean frontage and more than 120 properties are within 10 miles of the coastal U.S. The property locations are strongly correlated with population migration (in retirement and vacation destinations).

Source: ELS Investor Presentation

In 2018 ELS continued its record of strong core operations and FFO growth with 7.5% growth in normalized FFO. The company's quarter-over-quarter occupancy has now increased for nine consecutive years: The MH portfolio increased occupancy by 379 sites, while increasing homeowners by 555.

ELS customers are increasingly using the rental program as a trial prior to home-ownership and renter conversion trends are positive. The company finished Q4-18 with the strongest conversion rate for new and used home sales at 32%, with an average of 28% for the full year.

Also, the RV resorts performed well in 2018 with a 6.8% overall growth in income. The demand is strong for RV sites across the country. The RV resorts are primarily dedicated to accommodating long-term customers with 80% of revenue coming from annual and seasonal customers.

Source: ELS Investor Presentation

During 2018 ELS purchased eight communities for approximately $250 million and repaid debt of approximately $275 million, including scheduled principal amortization. Also, the company invested approximately $49 million to fund development activity, including acquisition of vacant land parcels adjacent to properties.

The company's financing objectives continue to focus on accessing long-term low-cost secured debt. ELS has no scheduled debt maturities during 2019 and the company continues to see strong interest from life companies, GSEs and CMBS lenders to lend at historically low rates for terms 10 years and longer. The company's debt to adjusted EBITDA is around 5.1x and interest coverage is 4.5x. As viewed below, ELS has an exceptional dividend growth history, averaging 17% annually (and 11% in 2019).

Source: ELS Investor Presentation

The guidance for 2019 reflects the strength in the ELS business model: Normalized FFO is $394 million, or $4.12 per share at the midpoint of the range. Also, growth in core NOI (before property management) is expected to be approximately 4.8% and base rent is expected to grow 4.6%, with 4.2% from rates and 40 bps from occupancy.

Source: ELS Investor Presentation

UMH Properties (UMH) is the smallest manufactured housing REIT with a market capitalization of $540 million (small cap REIT). The company owns 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed sites located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

UMH rents homes to residents and currently has approximately 6,500rental units and the company anticipates adding 800 new rental homes per year with an investment of $36mm in rental homes, which will yield $10 mm in gross revenue annually.

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

In 2018 UMH's portfolio grew by approximately 7% (to 118 communities containing 21,500 developed homesites) and total revenue increased by 15% to $130 million. This growth was primarily driven by a 12% increase in rental and related income and a 45% increase in sales revenue (the eighth consecutive year of delivering double-digit growth of rental and related income).

UMH's Community NOI increased by 13% that resulted in normalized FFO of $27.5 million, representing a 27%, increase over 2017. On a per-share basis, normalized FFO increased 12% to $0.74 per share.

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

At the end of 2018 UMH had approximately $439 million in debt, of which $331 million was community level mortgage debt and $108 million were loans payable. The weighted average interest rate on our mortgage debt was 4.29% at year-end 2018 compared to 4.24% in the prior year.

In 2018 UMH renewed and expanded its unsecured revolving credit facility, by increasing borrowing capacity from $50 million to $75 million with a $50 million accordion feature, bringing the total potential availability up to $125 million. At year-end the company had $50 million drawn down on the facility.

Also, at the end of 2018 UMH's net debt to total market capitalization was 37% and net debt (less securities) to total market capitalization was 28%. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA was.6.8x (and less securities to adjusted EBITDA was 5.2s).

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

In 2018 UMH also increased liquidity by issuing two million shares of a new 6.375% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for net proceeds of approximately $48 million. At year-end, UMH had a total of $289 million in perpetual preferred equity.

One of the primary reasons that we downgraded UMH to a HOLD was because of the volatility of the company's REIT securities business. Here's a snapshot of the common securities portfolio:

Source: 2018 Annual Report

As you can see, UMH holds a few "sucker yields" including CBL Properties (CBL), Government Properties, Select Income (SIR), Senior Housing Properties (SNH), and Washington Prime (WPG). In fact, just a few days ago SNH said it was cutting its dividend and a few weeks ago CBL said it was suspending its dividend for two quarters to settle a lawsuit.

To put this into perspective, as an investor in UMH, you are essentially using YOUR HARD-EARNED MONEY so that UMH can reinvest some of the proceeds back into these "sucker yield" REITs. And just to be clear, as an investor in UMH, you indirectly own these shares:

Source: Yahoo Finance

That's just year-to-date, but just suppose that UMH would have invested over $134 million (the basis in the REIT common shares) in the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) instead…

Source: Yahoo Finance

Also, note that UMH owns shares in Monmouth REIT (MNR), that accounts for ~18% exposure. That is way too much exposure in one REIT and investors should recognize the risks associated with UMH's investment strategies. Personally, it appears that there is lack of discipline and that's one of the primary reasons that shares have under-performed in 2018:

Source: iREIT

How To Play The Game?

Now let's take a closer look at the fundamentals, starting with the FFO per share growth for ELS:

Source: iREIT / FAST Graphs

Now let's compare the FFO per share growth with SUI:

Source: iREIT / FAST Graphs

Now, take a look at UMH (FFO per share):

Source: iREIT / FAST Graphs

Now, take a look at the FFO growth per share of all 3 REITs:

Source: iREIT / FAST Graphs

Now, in terms of dividend growth performance, ELS is superior:

Source: iREIT / FAST Graphs

In terms of dividend safety, ELS and SUI are solid (based on AFFO payout ratio); however, UMH's coverage in alarming:

Source: iREIT / FAST Graphs

However, keep in mind that UMH is forecasted to grow by considerably in 2019, thus reducing the payout ratio. However, keep in mind that UMH's REIT securities portfolio will add stress to the dividend, because CBL is suspending its dividend for two quarters and SNH is cutting its dividend. Here's our forecasted Payout model for 2019:

Source: iREIT/FAST Graphs

Finally, take a look at the dividend history for these 3 REITs:

Source: iREIT / FAST Graphs

UMH has not grown the dividend since 2012, while ELS has increased the dividend in every single year (SUI did not increase in 2014 and 2015). So clearly, as you can see below, ELS has generated superior dividend growth performance:

Source: iREIT / FAST Graphs

As you can see below, ELS and SUI are rather pricey today, and if it weren't for UMH's securities portfolio, we would most likely be a buyer.

Source: iREIT / FAST Graphs

I supposed the best plan of action is to wait for ELS shares to fall, because this REIT is the obvious best-in-class name. The company has a superior dividend history demand remains exceptionally high as the industry is benefiting from the "silver tsunami". In addition, millennials are warming up to RV's and SUI appears to be best-positioned. As the FAST Graph below illustrates, SUI's share price is also indicative of the so-called "silver tsunami"….we suggest waiting before allocating capital to the name:

Source: FAST Graphs

