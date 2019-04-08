Volkswagen AG: Strong Sales Anticipated, Further Earnings Growth Needed

I am optimistic on this stock, but would be expecting 15% growth in EPS going forward.

Volkswagen AG looks set to see further sales growth following a rebound in Mexican deliveries and anticipated Jetta sales.

Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF) is a stock that saw a significant sell-off in 2018. While trade tensions between the United States and Europe have been a concern, the big reason behind the decline in North American sales was in large part due to Mexico, while revenues across other markets had been rising.

When I last covered the stock back in November 2018. Since then, we have seen the stock rise slightly to 169 at the time of writing:

Source: ycharts.com

An understandable concern for investors at this point is whether the stock can continue to appreciate to former levels, or whether there may be further downside ahead.

Sales Look Set To Grow

When looking at the 2018 annual report, we see that Mexico accounted for 20% of all deliveries across North America - with the same having fallen by 16% since the previous year.

Source: Volkswagen AG 2018 Annual Report

That said, overall deliveries for the automaker have risen to 10.8 million, putting Volkswagen on course to secure its title as the world's biggest automaker.

Moreover, production at the Puebla plant in Mexico has been rising by 14.3 percent in March, with the Tiguan being the most manufactured model.

Additionally, the Volkswagen Jetta model - also produced at the Puebla plant - has been awarded a 5-star rating by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The GLI, described by the company as "a sporty derivative of the Jetta" is also due to enter the U.S. market this year.

Given a rebound in Mexican production, as well as positive news regarding safety for the Jetta model, it is anticipated that sales will continue to see a rise in 2019.

One concern that remains is the possibility of escalating trade tensions between the United States and Mexico, with President Trump having stated that the border with Mexico will either be closed outright, or tariffs will be placed on cars.

However, an outright closing of the border is deemed unlikely due to the massive levels of disruption that would be caused to the auto industry. Moreover, imposition of large tariffs on cars made from Mexico would mean that American consumers pay significantly higher premiums for vehicles - many of which are imported from Mexico. This may result in a significant decrease in consumer spending or a downturn in the U.S. auto industry, so pursuing this option does not appear especially likely either.

Taking this into account, my view is that in spite of trade tensions having placed uncertainty on the global automotive industry - Volkswagen sales will continue to see a significant rise this year.

Earnings Growth Projections

Additionally, we see that Volkswagen saw just over a 5% rise in earnings from 2017 to 2018:

Source: Volkswagen Annual Report 2018

Assuming a discount rate of 7% (as a proxy for an assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500), along with a terminal P/E ratio of 6.058x and 5% growth in earnings per year, here is my calculated upside/downside from the current price:

Earnings Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 5% earnings growth 27.90 29.30 30.76 32.30 33.91 7% discount rate 27.90 25.59 25.11 24.64 24.18

Terminal P/E Ratio 6.058 Terminal P/E * Estimated EPS in Year 5 146.48 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 0 Target Price in Year 5 146.48 Upside from price of $169 -13.33% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return -2.67%

Source: Author's Calculations

Now let's assume that earnings growth per year rises to 10 and 15% respectively:

10 percent earnings growth

Earnings Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 10% earnings growth 27.90 30.69 33.76 37.13 40.85 7% discount rate 27.90 26.81 27.56 28.33 29.12

Terminal P/E Ratio 6.058 Terminal P/E * Estimated EPS in Year 5 176.44 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 0 Target Price in Year 5 176.44 Upside from price of $169 4.40% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 0.88%

Source: Author's Calculations

15 percent earnings growth

Earnings Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 15% earnings growth 27.90 32.09 36.90 42.43 48.80 7% discount rate 27.90 28.02 30.12 32.37 34.79

Terminal P/E Ratio 6.058 Terminal P/E * Estimated EPS in Year 5 210.77 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 0 Target Price in Year 5 210.77 Upside from price of $169 24.72% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 4.94%

Source: Author's Calculations

With 5% earnings growth, calculated downside is just over 13% from the current price. At 10% EPS growth per year, there is a calculated upside of $169. At 15%, there is just under 25% upside.

In this regard, while sales have been rising, an investor would want to be seeing an average of 15% earnings growth or greater per year in order to expect significant upside.

Conclusion

Overall, sales for Volkswagen appear to be rebounding and forecasts for this year are on the optimistic side. However, it remains to be seen whether Volkswagen can generate significant earnings to bolster price further. In the absence of this, I might be inclined to wait until the $130-140 range to initiate a position - any further drops in price would likely be related to macroeconomic concerns surrounding the auto industry as a whole, and I anticipate that Volkswagen would see significant upside after such an eventuality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.