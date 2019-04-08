Veeva: A Company To Like, A Stock To Dislike

The company is expected to deliver robust financial performance over the next several years, and the company is financially healthy.

Investment thesis

Veeva Systems (VEEV) shares have gained close to 80% over the last 12 months, and this massive increase in share price came on the back of a strong performance by the company.

The future looks promising for Veeva, in line with new product releases and higher customer retention ratio over the forecast period. Veeva is building on its competitive advantages as well, and the company management is using the availability of customer and regulatory data to build better products with higher appeal to existing and potential customers.

Despite being a fan of Veeva, I fail to justify the current market price, and continue to avoid buying VEEV at the current market price.

Analysis of Veeva’s business operations

Veeva Systems provides cloud-based software to customers in the life sciences industry, and the company has enjoyed healthy competitive advantages for a long period of time. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software have gained traction over the last several years, and Veeva emerged as a niche player with a focus on the healthcare industry. This has inevitably positioned the company as the market leader in this industry, and the growth in popularity of CRM software on a global basis is continuing to drive the demand for Veeva products.

The company operates under three business segments.

Veeva has grown its customer base over the years, and currently focuses on two distinct business strategies. The first is to focus more on the existing customer base and use Big Data Analytics to identify how the business process of customers can be improved. In line with a higher perceived understanding of customers’ business requirements and regulatory environment, Veeva attempts to build innovative platforms and products to address concerns of its customer base, and this naturally provides the company with a robust growth opportunity to cross sell their products.

The second strategy is to diversify its revenue sources by expanding into other high-growth areas of the economy. Veeva has focused on the life sciences industry for so long, and the company is focused on utilizing the expertise it gained by doing so, to expand into other industries. Veeva has already diversified their product offering to include various industries in addition to its core life sciences industry.

One thing to like about Veeva’s business strategy is how the company management is focused on building competitive advantages over its peers. Being the industry leader for so long, Veeva could have easily paved the way for new entrants to eat the market share of the company had it not been focused on building these competitive advantages.

Switching costs are expected to climb higher as customers get used to the platforms and software provided by Veeva, and these switching costs are expected to keep the majority of Veeva’s customers with them in the foreseeable future. The availability of data is an asset for Veeva, as the company is collating and analyzing this massive data pool to provide top-notch solutions to the customer base. In addition, the value of data available to Veeva is acting as a barrier for new entrants to come and gain traction in the industry as acquiring a large pool of data to make meaningful innovations takes a long period of time.

Veeva has earned the trust of the life sciences industry by safeguarding the data stored in their systems for over a decade, and this trustworthiness is compounding the switching costs as well, and it would prove to be difficult for a new entrant to break through these barriers.

Evaluation of financial performance and valuation

Veeva earned $862 million in revenues in Fiscal 2019, which is a substantial improvement from the mere $29 million it earned as revenue in 2011. This significant growth was primarily driven by the market leading position of Veeva, and the macro-economic outlook that was supportive of CRM solutions.

Subscription services revenue grew by 24% in fiscal 2019, whereas professional and other segment revenues grew 28%, resulting in an overall revenue growth of 25%. Veeva is certainly in the middle of a growth phase, and I expect double-digit growth to persist for many years to come.

Veeva commercial cloud represents the CRM segment, whereas Veeva Vault products are designed to manage content and data.

Commercial cloud products are developed through the partnership with Salesforce, and these products allow biotech companies to interact with their customers meaningfully and effectively. The agreement with Salesforce to develop CRM products runs through 2025, and considering the mutual benefits for both these firms, it’s likely that this partnership will continue beyond 2025.

Over the last several years, biotech companies have realized the need to shift to a cloud driven platform to improve the efficiency with which they address customer concerns, and the healthcare industry has become increasingly customer centric. These developments have given robust growth opportunities for the commercial cloud segment, and Veeva is meaningfully driving the acquired customer base through its CRM products to sign up for Veeva Nitro as well, the commercial data warehouse offering of Veeva.

Veeva CRM interface

Not surprisingly, these cross-selling efforts have been successful, and Veeva is banking on its existing customer base to drive future earnings higher. The average number of products used by commercial cloud customers has increased along with the growth of the total customer base.

Average commercial cloud products per customer

The global healthcare CRM market was valued at $7.7 billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2025. The macro level growth expected in CRM adoption will certainly benefit Veeva for many years to come, and the industry leading position of Veeva should help them expand its market share as well. The rise of automation and personalized solutions are driving the demand for CRM solutions, and the U.S. is expected to remain the powerhouse driving these changes.

Veeva Vault products offer streamlined data and content management solutions to biotech companies. Vault products address various needs of healthcare companies from storing customer data, housing process documents, and tracking product registrations.

Veeva Vault product suite

Veeva Vault gained traction over the last couple of years, and both the customer base and average products per customer reported healthy growth rates in FY2019 as well.

Total customer base and average products per customer

The expected growth in the adoption of Veeva Vault products is another factor that is set to drive revenues higher at double-digit rates through 2023.

Veeva’s access to a staggering amount of customer and regulatory data is certainly a value driver, and I expect Veeva to leverage this by charging premium prices for its product suite in the future. Even though price hikes are generally expected to affect the market share of companies negatively, Veeva has a superior competitive position and switching costs are associated with its products, which should help retain the existing customer base despite price hikes in the future.

Veeva has a customer base of over 675, and these customers represent over 130 countries. Over the years, Veeva has gained the trust of many leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the world, and this should help the company in acquiring a new customer base for its products. Being trusted by some of the largest names in the industry certainly provides competitive advantages to the firm, and I expect many renowned healthcare companies to stay with Veeva considering how these companies have continued to buy new products of Veeva as they were released.

Veeva’s customer base includes renowned healthcare companies

I believe Veeva Nitro will gain the attention of many healthcare companies, and this will help Veeva Nitro become a major driver of company revenues in the future. The primary reason behind this belief is the way how Nitro helps companies implement AI driven analytical tools to analyze data efficiently. Considering the growth of Big Data Analytics over the last decade, it’s safe to assume that the healthcare sector will continue to spend billions of dollars on data management software in the future to gain an edge over their peers by providing personalized, top-quality services to their customers.

Research and development costs have risen sharply over the years as the company continued to focus on new software launches, and these additions to the product portfolio of Veeva have helped the company earn higher revenues and profits. However, I expect R&D costs to decline beyond the forecast time period as the industry becomes mature, and this should support operating margin expansion in the future.

Margins have improved along with topline growth, and I expect margins to expand through 2023, supported by lower operating costs toward the latter part of the forecast period, and price hikes for company products.

Profit margins (%)

The company operates with zero long-term debt, and free cash flow has increased consistently over the last 8 years supported by higher operating cash flows.

Veeva continued to earn double-digit return on equity and return on capital for the last 5 years, and both these performance metrics have improved in this time period.

Valuation

The valuation segment of the analysis is where it gets tricky for Veeva. Without any doubt, Veeva is a growth company that is set to disrupt the CRM and cloud based solutions market in the healthcare sector, which is a sector that is expected to grow exponentially. This exponential growth in the healthcare sector should translate into higher earnings for Veeva as well, as the company is well poised to gain its market share in the future.

There are many things to like about Veeva, but earnings multiples certainly do not fit into this category. Veeva trades at a trailing P/E multiple of 57, and a forward P/E multiple of 67. As such, Veeva shares are certainly not trading at undervalued levels. However, it’s normal for high-growth companies to trade at high earnings multiples, but how high is the question mark.

The average consensus analyst estimate stands at $127.45, which represents an insignificant downside from the current market price.

Using a reverse-engineered discounted cash flow model, I estimated the implied growth rate of the current market price by using below assumptions.

Market price of $125 per share Operating profit margin of 26.5% in the next 5 years, and 30% in perpetuity A target debt to capital ratio of 30% Perpetual growth rate of 3% Beta of 1.48 in the next 5 years, and 1.1 in perpetuity

A perpetual growth rate of 3% is certainly an optimistic assumption, but such an optimistic assumption was used as the perpetual growth rate to arrive at a more conservative revenue growth rate estimate in the next 5 years, which is considered the high growth period.

An operating profit margin of 30% in perpetuity is in line with my expectation of lower R&D costs in the future.

I have used a target debt to capital ratio of 30%, but like I mentioned before, the company is operating with zero debt at present. There are couple of reasons behind using a target debt ratio rather than the real debt level at present.

1. Debt has a lower cost than equity, and using the target debt level in my model results in a lower revenue growth rate requirement in the next 5 years. As the reason behind this analysis is to find the minimum growth rate in the next 5 years to justify the current market price, I decided to use assumptions that would lower the required revenue growth rate as much as possible. This way, the results of the model become more conservative and reliable.

2. As the company invests millions of dollars to roll-out new products and spend an equal amount on R&D to develop such products, the company might assume some debt to support these operations. I do not expect the company to remain debt free forever, and the addition of debt should be considered as a strategy by the management to reduce the required return on capital.

With these assumptions, the revenue growth rate in the high growth period (next 5 years) should equal 37% to justify the current market price of around $125.

Even though I believe in the growth prospects of the company, there is no meaningful margin of safety for investors at the current market price.

When I talk about margin of safety, growth investors often raise the question of why we as investors should pay attention to margin of safety when it is apparent that a company is expected to grow exponentially in the future. The simple answer is because not all growth companies are great investment opportunities, and there have been an unfathomable number of instances where great companies provided subpar returns.

Veeva shares more than accurately reflect the underlying growth opportunities of the company, and I continue to avoid buying shares at the current market price.

Conclusion

As the industry leader of providing cloud based CRM and data management solutions to the healthcare industry, Veeva is poised to grow for many years to come. Favorable macro-economic outlook coupled with growing competitive advantages will support the growth of the company for many years to come. However, shares are implying a very high revenue growth rate at the current market price, and I believe achieving such a high growth rate in revenues over the next 5 years is a tough task, even for a high-growth company like Veeva.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.